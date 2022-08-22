Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in August
With the hot temperatures still going strong across the country this month, it's no surprise that our home cooks were looking to cool off — especially in the kitchen. These brand new recipes were published in August and have already garnered 5-star ratings from the Allrecipes community. From refreshing cocktails to delicious grilled and air-fried vegetables, these were our most popular new recipes from the month. Find great ideas to get you through the rest of summer — plus one tasty dessert to get you excited for fall. Scroll through to take a look.
Easy 3-Ingredient Pina Colada
It really doesn't get much easier than this three-ingredient piña colada cocktail. Plus, it's made with all fresh ingredients, so no store-bought mixes required. All you need is fresh pineapple, sweetened condensed coconut milk, and your favorite white rum (plus ice and a blender of course).
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Already ready for fall? Then get inspired with this Caramel Apple Dump Cake. It's incredibly easy to make in a 9x13-inch pan. Simply dump the five ingredients directly into the pan, you don't even need to stir, and pop it in the oven. Talk about a tasty one-dish recipe to get us excited for autumn!
Limoncello Basil Spritz
This bright and refreshing cocktail is the perfect beverage for a warm summer evening. It's loaded with lemony flavors and a hint of fresh basil.
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
The recipe title may say "for pretzels," but this versatile cheese sauce is just as tasty on nachos, french fries, tacos, and even veggies. This warm cheese sauce will be your new entertaining go-to.
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese
Chef John's Homemade Mascarpone Cheese only requires two ingredients and is the perfect addition to tiramisu, cheesecake, and even crusty bread. It's surprisingly easy to make — the most difficult part is waiting for it to set up before digging in.
Air Fryer Zucchini Parmesan
If you're looking for a recipe to use up your fresh summer squash, then this is certainly the one. It uses the air fryer — so you don't have to heat up the kitchen — and results in slightly crispy, cheesy zucchini that is the perfect summer side.
Pressure Cooker Whole Chicken
This recipe only requires 10 minutes of hands-on time before you let the pressure cooker do its thing. It's easier than using the oven, takes much less time than the slow cooker, and still results in perfectly tender, juicy chicken every time.
Roasted Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
These roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts are simply seasoned with lemon pepper, seasoned salt, and olive oil, and yet they're so incredibly flavorful. Serve these irresistible veggies alongside chicken, beef, and pork.
Sheet Pan Greek Salad Nachos
The perfect Mediterranean-style nachos. Simply pile your pita chip "nachos" with chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, chicken, lettuce, pepperoncinis, olives, and yogurt sauce for a delicious new take on traditional nachos that everyone will love.
Grilled Carrots in Foil
Put your grill to good use for the last few summer weeks with this side dish recipe. The carrots will get deliciously sweet, and you won't have to worry about them making a mess of your favorite baking sheet.