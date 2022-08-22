Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in August

With the hot temperatures still going strong across the country this month, it's no surprise that our home cooks were looking to cool off — especially in the kitchen. These brand new recipes were published in August and have already garnered 5-star ratings from the Allrecipes community. From refreshing cocktails to delicious grilled and air-fried vegetables, these were our most popular new recipes from the month. Find great ideas to get you through the rest of summer — plus one tasty dessert to get you excited for fall. Scroll through to take a look.