Our 20 Most Popular New Recipes of 2022

We at Allrecipes publish hundreds of your user-submitted recipes every year. While we know the community will always love our World's Best Lasagna and Good Old Fashioned Pancakes recipes, it feels good to switch it up and try new things. These 20 recipes were published in 2022 and have already taken the internet by storm. From viral TikTok potatoes and Chef John's incredible dips to Allrecipes Allstar-made one-pot meals and comforting casseroles, these recipes truly deserve a spot in your saved collection. Take a look at our most popular new recipes from 2022 and get ready to cook them again and again throughout 2023.

01 of 21 Million Dollar Chicken Casserole View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Searching for your new favorite casserole? You just found it. This creamy, rich chicken casserole is loaded with pantry staple ingredients and uses rotisserie chicken! It doesn't get much easier than that.

02 of 21 Chef John's Drunken Noodles View Recipe Pad Kee Mao. Chef John Chef John's Drunken Noodles are rice noodles with chicken that are the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and savory. The Asian-inspired noodles are loaded with flavorful sauces like oyster sauce, fish sauce, and soy sauce.

03 of 21 Baked Cowboy Dip View Recipe Baked Cowboy Dip. Chef John Enjoy Chef John's creamy sausage, corn, chile pepper, and cheese dip hot, cold, or at room temperature. No matter when you start eating it, you won't be able to stop!

04 of 21 Balsamic Pork Chops View Recipe "Jazz up your weeknight pan-fried pork chops with a balsamic glaze! We like these with steamed broccoli and a crispy, fresh salad," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Bibi.

05 of 21 Cheesy Ground Beef and Potatoes View Recipe This casserole is comfort food at its finest. When you want a quick and easy-to-throw-together meal, this recipe is for you.

06 of 21 Firecracker Chicken View Recipe "Firecracker chicken is very similar to sweet and sour chicken, only much spicier (hence the name). Browning the chicken keeps it moist and tender and if you serve it over rice, the heat is mellowed out," according to recipe creator TheOtherJuliaGulia.

07 of 21 Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken View Recipe Bibi Break out the slow cooker and your favorite Italian-inspired ingredients. This easy slow cooker meal has it all: veggies, chicken, spice, Italian flavor, and a delicious cream sauce. Allrecipes Allstar Bibi recommends serving the meal with crusty bread to really soak up all the sauce.

08 of 21 Apple Fritter Pancakes View Recipe Chef John Switch up your morning routine and opt for these spiced apple pancakes. Chef John uses Honeycrisp apples, but he says Fuji works too, just as long as they're sweet.

09 of 21 Easy Beef Bourguignon View Recipe France C If you don't have time to make traditional beef Bourguignon, try this 90-minute version. Just pop everything in your Dutch oven and cook until the beef is fork tender — your dish will be just as delicious but in a fraction of the time.

10 of 21 Maple Mustard Meatballs View Recipe Maple Mustard Meatballs. France C This recipe includes instructions for both the meatballs and the sauce, but the real winner is the maple, mustard, ketchup, and hot pepper sauce that reviewers can't stop raving about. "Really good meatballs, but the sauce is outstanding! I served it over mashed potatoes with a side of green beans. Pure comfort food," says reviewer Paula.

11 of 21 Caramel Apple Dump Cake View Recipe Five ingredients and no mixing bowl required? Sign us up! This apple dump cake screams fall, but once you try it, you'll find an excuse to make it during every season.

12 of 21 One-Pot Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs and Rice View Recipe fabeveryday "This is the most delicious cilantro-lime chicken recipe I've ever tasted! My husband loved it, too. It was just potent with delicious flavor. The lime gives it a little tanginess, and the cilantro softens the tang. Just scrumptious! You have to give this recipe a try," according to home cook Julie O'Connell.

13 of 21 Baked Lemon-Dill Chicken Breasts View Recipe These simple one-pot chicken breasts are zesty, sweet, and quite herbaceous. They also make a great option when you need to get dinner on the table quickly and without any fuss.

14 of 21 TikTok Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Potatoes View Recipe TikTok is obsessed with these Parmesan-crusted potatoes and you will be too. They're crispy and cheesy on the outside, and soft and starchy on the inside — just like the perfect potato should be.

15 of 21 Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl View Recipe Throw this noodle bowl together in no time at all. The chicken- and veggie-packed bowl is easily customizable if you want to add or omit any ingredients. This fresh-tasting meal is complimented nicely by the brown sugar, soy, and ginger sauce.

16 of 21 Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms View Recipe "Quick and easy, warm and comforting, and full-bodied with a subtle dill flavor. Delicious served over rice, mashed potatoes, pasta, or polenta," according to Allrecipes Allstar and recipe creator lutzflcat.

17 of 21 Easy Breakfast Casserole with Biscuits and Gravy View Recipe Easy Breakfast Casserole with Biscuits and Gravy. NicoleMcMom As the name suggests, this breakfast casserole is so simple to make in time for brunch. It requires just a few ingredients that you likely have in your house, including breakfast sausage, refrigerated biscuit dough, cheese, and eggs.

18 of 21 Weeknight Chicken Florentine Pasta View Recipe In just 30 minutes, you'll have a restaurant-worthy, hearty pasta dish ready to serve. You might want to start keeping these ingredients on hand because everyone will beg you to make it again and again.

19 of 21 Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole View Recipe Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole. Chef John Chef John's ham and potato casserole is a great way to use up those holiday ham leftovers. The ham is sandwiched between layers of cream sauce, cheese, and potatoes for a hearty breakfast that has our mouths watering just thinking about it.