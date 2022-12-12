Our 20 Most Popular New Recipes of 2022

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022
a colorful bowl of wide rice noodles with chicken and vegetables
Pad Kee Mao. Photo: Chef John

We at Allrecipes publish hundreds of your user-submitted recipes every year. While we know the community will always love our World's Best Lasagna and Good Old Fashioned Pancakes recipes, it feels good to switch it up and try new things. These 20 recipes were published in 2022 and have already taken the internet by storm. From viral TikTok potatoes and Chef John's incredible dips to Allrecipes Allstar-made one-pot meals and comforting casseroles, these recipes truly deserve a spot in your saved collection. Take a look at our most popular new recipes from 2022 and get ready to cook them again and again throughout 2023.

01 of 21

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

looking at a heaping spoonful of chicken casserole being lifted out of the casserole dish
dotdash meredith food studios

Searching for your new favorite casserole? You just found it. This creamy, rich chicken casserole is loaded with pantry staple ingredients and uses rotisserie chicken! It doesn't get much easier than that.

02 of 21

Chef John's Drunken Noodles

a colorful bowl of wide rice noodles with chicken and vegetables
Pad Kee Mao. Chef John

Chef John's Drunken Noodles are rice noodles with chicken that are the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and savory. The Asian-inspired noodles are loaded with flavorful sauces like oyster sauce, fish sauce, and soy sauce.

03 of 21

Baked Cowboy Dip

Oval platter full of a sausage and cheese dip topped with sliced green onions
Baked Cowboy Dip. Chef John

Enjoy Chef John's creamy sausage, corn, chile pepper, and cheese dip hot, cold, or at room temperature. No matter when you start eating it, you won't be able to stop!

04 of 21

Balsamic Pork Chops

1652744176Pan-fried20Pork20Chops20with20Balsamic20Glaze202.jpeg

"Jazz up your weeknight pan-fried pork chops with a balsamic glaze! We like these with steamed broccoli and a crispy, fresh salad," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Bibi.

05 of 21

Cheesy Ground Beef and Potatoes

This casserole is comfort food at its finest. When you want a quick and easy-to-throw-together meal, this recipe is for you.

06 of 21

Firecracker Chicken

high angle looking down at a bowl of rice, topped with firecracker chicken

"Firecracker chicken is very similar to sweet and sour chicken, only much spicier (hence the name). Browning the chicken keeps it moist and tender and if you serve it over rice, the heat is mellowed out," according to recipe creator TheOtherJuliaGulia.

07 of 21

Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken

Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken
Bibi

Break out the slow cooker and your favorite Italian-inspired ingredients. This easy slow cooker meal has it all: veggies, chicken, spice, Italian flavor, and a delicious cream sauce. Allrecipes Allstar Bibi recommends serving the meal with crusty bread to really soak up all the sauce.

08 of 21

Apple Fritter Pancakes

Apple Fritter Pancakes
Chef John

Switch up your morning routine and opt for these spiced apple pancakes. Chef John uses Honeycrisp apples, but he says Fuji works too, just as long as they're sweet.

09 of 21

Easy Beef Bourguignon

Easy Beef Bourguignon in a bowl
France C

If you don't have time to make traditional beef Bourguignon, try this 90-minute version. Just pop everything in your Dutch oven and cook until the beef is fork tender — your dish will be just as delicious but in a fraction of the time.

10 of 21

Maple Mustard Meatballs

Maple Mustard Meatballs
Maple Mustard Meatballs. France C

This recipe includes instructions for both the meatballs and the sauce, but the real winner is the maple, mustard, ketchup, and hot pepper sauce that reviewers can't stop raving about. "Really good meatballs, but the sauce is outstanding! I served it over mashed potatoes with a side of green beans. Pure comfort food," says reviewer Paula.

11 of 21

Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Five ingredients and no mixing bowl required? Sign us up! This apple dump cake screams fall, but once you try it, you'll find an excuse to make it during every season.

12 of 21

One-Pot Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs and Rice

1655072095One-Pot20Cilantro20Lime20Chicken20Thighs20and20Rice.jpg
fabeveryday

"This is the most delicious cilantro-lime chicken recipe I've ever tasted! My husband loved it, too. It was just potent with delicious flavor. The lime gives it a little tanginess, and the cilantro softens the tang. Just scrumptious! You have to give this recipe a try," according to home cook Julie O'Connell.

13 of 21

Baked Lemon-Dill Chicken Breasts

These simple one-pot chicken breasts are zesty, sweet, and quite herbaceous. They also make a great option when you need to get dinner on the table quickly and without any fuss.

14 of 21

TikTok Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Potatoes

a top down, hyper close up view of crispy golden-brown parmesan crusted potatoes on a baking sheet.

TikTok is obsessed with these Parmesan-crusted potatoes and you will be too. They're crispy and cheesy on the outside, and soft and starchy on the inside — just like the perfect potato should be.

15 of 21

Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl

Throw this noodle bowl together in no time at all. The chicken- and veggie-packed bowl is easily customizable if you want to add or omit any ingredients. This fresh-tasting meal is complimented nicely by the brown sugar, soy, and ginger sauce.

16 of 21

Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms

9443782.jpg

"Quick and easy, warm and comforting, and full-bodied with a subtle dill flavor. Delicious served over rice, mashed potatoes, pasta, or polenta," according to Allrecipes Allstar and recipe creator lutzflcat.

17 of 21

Easy Breakfast Casserole with Biscuits and Gravy

Easy Breakfast Casserole with Biscuits and Gravy
Easy Breakfast Casserole with Biscuits and Gravy. NicoleMcMom

As the name suggests, this breakfast casserole is so simple to make in time for brunch. It requires just a few ingredients that you likely have in your house, including breakfast sausage, refrigerated biscuit dough, cheese, and eggs.

18 of 21

Weeknight Chicken Florentine Pasta

In just 30 minutes, you'll have a restaurant-worthy, hearty pasta dish ready to serve. You might want to start keeping these ingredients on hand because everyone will beg you to make it again and again.

19 of 21

Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole

Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole
Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole. Chef John

Chef John's ham and potato casserole is a great way to use up those holiday ham leftovers. The ham is sandwiched between layers of cream sauce, cheese, and potatoes for a hearty breakfast that has our mouths watering just thinking about it.

20 of 21

Air Fryer Hamburger Patties

No grill? No problem. Bust out your air fryer to make these burgers. You might never go back to grilled burgers again — your air fryer really is your kitchen best friend.

21 of 21

More Inspiration

orange chicken on rice on plate
Bibi
Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
close up of a whole pecan pie cheesecake on a serving plate with a slice being lifted out
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in November
Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From November
triple layer caramel cake on a white cake plate with a wedge on a dessert plate
Our 15 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in November
Southern Ground Beef and Bean Skillet
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in October
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in August
Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in February
Caprese Pasta with Thai Basil
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in September
Strawberry Banana Bread with Nuts recipe in a loaf pan on a cooling rack.
Our Top 10 Most Popular New Recipes in March
One Pot Spaghetti
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From September
Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in July
Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken
Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in July
Air Fryer Peel-and-Eat Shrimp from Frozen garnished with fresh parsley on a serving tray
Our Top 20 Most Popular New Recipes in January
Quick and Easy Honey-Garlic Pork Chops with a side of asparagus on a white plate
Our 20 Most Popular New Recipes of 2021
an overhead view of three bowls of apple crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream
Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in October
Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos
23 Easy Dinners That Start with Frozen Potatoes
a pumpkin roulade with cream cheese filling
Save Room for 20 of Our Most Popular Thanksgiving Desserts