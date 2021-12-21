Our Best New Instant Pot Recipes of 2021
Every year our community of home cooks come up with new and creative ways to put their Instant Pots to use. From hearty soups to homemade bread and more, over 100 new Instant Pot recipes were added to the site in the last year. Here, we're sharing the new Instant Pot recipes that you loved the most — despite their short tenure on the site. It's safe to say, you'll never run out of ways to use your Instant Pot so long as the Allrecipes community is developing new delicious dishes.
Instant Pot Beef Tips
Sirloin tips are braised in a rich gravy until melt-in-your-mouth tender. Serve over mashed potatoes, rice, or cauliflower rice, as recipe creator WCFRanck suggests.
Instant Pot Brisket Barbacoa with Poblano Peppers and Onions
"Mexican-inspired barbacoa using beef brisket in the Instant Pot® is so tender and delicious," says recipe creator SZYQ1. "Use the meat for tacos or a burrito bowl and top with sautéed poblano pepper and onion along with your favorite toppings to complete the meal." You can make this barbacoa ahead of time and use it for easy meals throughout the week.
Instant Pot Crusty No-Knead Bread
Letting the dough rise in the Instant Pot shaves hours off the bread baking process, and there's no kneading required!
Instant Pot Beef and Mushroom Stew
Potatoes and a variety of aromatics break down to form a flavorful gravy for meat and mushrooms. Serve over egg noodles or rice.
Instant Pot Garlic-Herb Chicken Thighs and Rice
Chicken and rice is a classic comfort food, and the Instant Pot makes it even easier to prepare. Using chicken thighs results in a juicer, more flavorful result than you would get with breast meat.
Instant Pot Dijon Pork Chops
The Instant Pot seals in the flavor and moisture of these simple pork chops. Reviewer Margie Forbes-Skubic says, "They turned out very tender and the sauce was delicious!"
Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Stew
This chicken stew is loaded with chicken thighs, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, and peas for a hearty, well-balanced dinner you'll crave on a winter's night.
Peaches and Cream Breakfast Rice
Oat prices have been at a record high this year, but never fear — rice is a deliciously hearty alternative. In this wholesome breakfast, rice is combined with peaches, peach preserves, vanilla bean pasta, pecans, and cinnamon to create a sweet porridge the whole family will love.
Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Buffalo chicken anything is always a crowd pleaser, so it's no wonder this pasta ended up on our list of top new recipes. "This is going to be a regular in my house," says reviewer Kirsten Larson. "So easy, fast, and yummy!"
Instant Pot Whole Chicken
NicoleMcmom cooks a whole chicken in the Instant Pot over a "rack" of vegetables, which helps to add flavor and moisture. Serve it whole or shred it and use it for meals throughout the week.
Instant Pot Peach Cobbler
This recipe calls for canned peaches, so you can easily enjoy warm peach cobbler even when fresh peaches are out of season.
The Best Instant Pot Soup I've Ever Made
During the winter months, heavy beef stews and chicken casserole often reign supreme. But this wholesome and equally hearty, veggie-forward soup is just the healthy dinner option you'll want to add to your winter rotation.
Instant Pot Chicken Bone Broth
Drinking bone broth is known to have numerous health benefits, as it contains many important nutrients. Plus it's super rich and flavorful, and can be made in the Instant Pot using a rotisserie chicken carcass.
Instant Pot Pasta Bolognese
Developing the delicious and complex flavors of Bolognese sauce can take time, but lucky for us, the Instant Pot is here to cut down on that time.
Instant Pot Creamy Pasta with Chicken Thighs and Mushrooms
This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta looks way fancier on a plate than it is difficult to make — the whole meal is ready in under an hour.
Instant Pot Split Chicken Breasts
Split chicken breasts are pressure cooked in the Instant Pot until tender and then broiled until the skin is nice and crisp.
Instant Pot Vegetarian Irish Stout Stew
"This meatless stew is a delicious, rich, and hearty choice for St. Patrick's Day or when the weather is cold," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday. "Serve with soda bread."
Gluten-Free Taco Mac in the Instant Pot
This taco mac (also called chili mac) is made with gluten-free taco seasoning and quinoa elbow pasta for a delicious comfort dish without the gluten.
Instant Pot Pasta Sauce with Mushrooms and Red Wine
The Instant Pot makes it easy to cook pasta sauce in batches for later use: "I always have this homemade pasta sauce in my freezer (it freezes well), and it's often my go-to meal on a Friday night, along with my frozen homemade meatballs," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. "But don't forget about other meals like lasagna, chicken Parmesan, etc., as you'll find this sauce can be a key ingredient."
Instant Pot NOLA-Style Vegan Red Beans
Traditional red beans and rice often calls for sausage or ham, but you won't miss the meat in this vegan alternative.
