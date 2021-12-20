Our Best New Dessert Recipes of 2021
The Allrecipes community gave us hundreds of new dessert recipes to indulge in this year, but only the very best could make our top 20. This collection features the most viewed dessert recipes added in the last year. In 2021 we saw a return of many gatherings and celebrations, and with it the return of show-stopping cakes and other centerpiece desserts. But convenience continues to dominate in the dessert world — easy cobblers and dump cakes are here to stay. No matter your preference, you're sure to find a new dessert recipe that suits your sweet tooth.
Almond Ricotta Cake
Ricotta cheese gives this cake a light and fluffy texture. "Definitely plan to make this one again soon!" says reviewer Gail Kolonkowski.
Cannoli Cheesecake
Two iconic desserts combine in this cannoli-inspired cheesecake. "My Sicilian Grandmothers would have loved this cheesecake!" raves reviewer Cookin' With Lukie >^..^<.
Cocoa Powder Chocolate Mousse
"This mousse served in shot glasses is perfect for when you're craving something sweet but just want a small portion," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly. This 10-minute dessert uses ingredients you likely have on hand.
Best Ever Bread Pudding
Allrecipes' own Darcy Lenz gives a major upgrade to this classic dessert. The secret? The right ratio of bread to custard base.
Skillet Strawberry Shortcake
This fuss-free take on strawberry shortcake skips the berry-biscuit stacks and instead makes one giant skillet biscuit cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffins
A salty, buttery streusel takes traditional pumpkin muffins over the top. "The muffins were moist and the topping really made them stand out!" says reviewer CARMEN.
Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
No stirring or mixing here — this super simple cobbler is as easy as they come. "My kind of recipe," says reviewer Brenda Davidson. "Few ingredients, quick and easy to make."
Lemon-Blueberry Blondie Bars
What's not to love about the combination of lemon and blueberry? These buttery blondie bars feature the classic flavor pairing along with a delicious lemon glaze.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Enchiladas
Don't knock it till you try it. Pumpkin spice fanatics will want to make these pumpkin cheesecake-filled "enchiladas" fried to crispy perfection in the air fryer. Think of it as pumpkin cheesecake crossed with crispy churros!
Versunkener Apfelkuchen (German Sunken Apple Cake)
Recipe creator Marianne says, "For this apple cake you need to cut the apples like a fan not only for looks — this little trick makes the cake especially moist."
Apple Butter Snickerdoodles
Why didn't we think of this sooner? Apple butter imparts subtle apple flavor to this classic cookie.
Coconut Rum Cake
Boxed cake mix is dressed up with pecans, flaked coconut, coconut pudding mix, coconut-flavored rum, and finished with a coconut-rum glaze. "I usually reject cakes made from a box, but decided to try this and was so glad I did!" says reviewer Sharlene. "This cake is absolutely delicious! I had to stop myself before I ate the whole cake."
Great Grandma's Sour Cream Drop Cookies
Sour cream adds moisture and tang to these cake-like cookies. They make a great base for whoopie pies, as recipe creator Jill Lightner suggests.
Easy Apple Cobbler
This easy apple dessert bakes in a 9x13-inch baking dish in just 40 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies
Using your air fryer — as well all shortcut ingredients like prepared pie dough and pie filling — makes baking these impressive hand pies deceptively easy.
Lemon-Lime Ricotta Pound Cake
Traditional pound cake gets a boost from creamy ricotta, fresh citrus, and a bright lemon-lime icing. Reviewer Lisa Pzderec says, "Tons of compliments!! I will continue to make this cake for every special occasion."
Mudslide Pie
Layers of coffee ice cream, fudge, and a coffee liqueur whipped cream make this caffeinated pie hard to resist. Chopped espresso beans add texture, and the homemade chocolate cookie crust rounds it out.
Chocolate-Mixed Berry Baked Custard
Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim describes this dessert as, "A lightly sweetened, chocolatey, baked dessert that's somewhere between a clafouti, a baked custard, and a Dutch baby." Serve immediately or make ahead and allow to cool completely.
Marmorkuchen (German Marble Cake)
Marble cake is one of the most popular birthday cakes in Germany, according to recipe creator vewhol. The combination of chocolate and vanilla means this cake is sure to please a variety of tastes.
Easy Incredible Ice Cream Cake
Learn how to make NicoleMcmom's simple ice cream cake — it's perfect for birthdays (and less expensive than store-bought versions). Each slice features layers of cake, crunchy cookies, ice cream, and a buttery icing.