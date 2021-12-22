Our 20 Best New Chicken Recipes of 2021
Eating chicken for a lunch or dinner never gets old. You can pair this versatile meat with countless ingredients to make a dish that's spicy, saucy, sweet, or creamy, and the list goes on. This past year, the Allrecipes community flocked to these new chicken recipes, attesting to poultry's staying power. Our top chicken recipes of 2021 include chicken salad, chicken enchiladas, chicken stir-fry, chicken pot pie, sheet pan chicken, fried chicken, and more.
Strawberry Chicken Salad for Sandwiches
Strawberries and a coating of mayonnaise, lemon juice, and honey give this chicken salad a subtle tart-sweetness. Celery and pecans add crunch. Recipe contributor and Allrecipes Allstar Tammy Lynn suggests serving it on a croissant or with crackers.
Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
"This is like a creamy, cheesy, full-of-flavor-in-every-bite dish. The chicken is tender and moist and the tortillas are soft. The enchilada sauce is tangy and pungent and complements the creamy, rich filling so well. This is also great for entertaining because it can be fully assembled ahead of time or even frozen and cooked later," Allrecipes Culinary Producer NicoleMcmom says.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Our Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry has earned top reviews from home cooks like Misean Whitehead-Wenceslao, who says the most intensive step in this recipe is chopping the vegetables. In other words, it's extra easy.
Greek Lemon and Chicken Soup (Avgolemono)
One bite of this Greek Lemon and Chicken Soup (Avgolemono), and no one will believe it achieves its creaminess without dairy. Its secret: eggs. Just whisk the eggs and hot broth quickly to avoid scrambling.
Easy, Flavorful Chicken Pot Pie
Combining rotisserie chicken with frozen mixed vegetables, condensed cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, and herbs results in a chicken pot pie that's "so easy, so flavorful, 5 stars all day long," as Allrecipes Allstar Chef Mo says.
Chicken Florentine Alfredo Lasagna Cups
Lining a muffin tin with noodles is a clever alternative to a casserole, packing decadent flavor into small, potluck-ready portions. And with chicken, these lasagna cups are filling enough to serve the family for dinner.
Sheet Pan Chicken Breast with Feta and Vegetables
Chicken takes on Mediterranean flavor with just a few ingredients: crumbled feta cheese, dried oregano, and Italian-style salad dressing.
Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Nashville is known for hot chicken. Make this recipe, and you'll be, too. "The waffle is tender and slightly sweet, which balances the spiciness from the chicken perfectly. The chicken is insanely crunchy on the outside with a slightly sticky, spicy glaze," Allrecipes Culinary Producer NicoleMcmom says.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms and Onions
Our Baked Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms and Onions starts on the skillet and finishes cooking in the oven, and you need just 35 minutes total to have it ready.
Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts
Sheet pans allow you to pack protein and veggies into a one-and-done dish. Paired with skin-on chicken thighs and sliced Italian sausage, sliced lemon and fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, and sage) really pop.
Quick and Easy Curry Chicken Salad for Lunches
Give classic chicken salad a kick by mixing curry powder into the dressing. "Absolutely wonderful," home cook Sherri Blitstein says. "I think it's all I ate for three days! Letting the flavors meld for several hours or overnight is the way to go."
Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas
When it comes to fajitas, you can't beat the crispiness that chicken takes on when searing on cast iron. And there's more to write home about. "Delicious, easy, and the seasoning mix was awesome," home cook Regina Tatum says. "Never buy package seasoning again."
Classic Chicken Salad
"This crowd-pleasing recipe for classic chicken salad is perfect for sandwiches, salads, and snacking. Bits of celery, relish, and fresh herbs add texture and flavor while Dijon mustard and lemon juice add a tangy bite. Enjoy it just as it is, or add nuts or fruits. My favorite way to eat this is on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato alongside a healthy serving of potato chips!" — NicoleMcmom
Mustard-Crusted Crispy Chicken Thighs
Combined with breadcrumbs, Dijon mustard and Parmesan pack a punch of flavor. Cook the chicken thighs skin-side down the entire time for the crispiest coating, says recipe contributor Mandbsfablives.
Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs
Soy sauce, Thai sweet chili sauce, paprika, and dried parsley join forces to marinate chicken thighs before they're oven-roasted on a rack.
Classic Southern Fried Chicken
This recipe comes from NicoleMcmom, a Southerner herself, so you can trust that it's everything a recipe titled Classic Southern Fried Chicken should be: crispy, juicy, salty, and spicy.
Garlic and Rosemary Lemon-Roasted Chicken
Stuff your chicken with arugula, lemon slices, onion, and garlic cloves, and you'll never look back. "This recipe was perfect! The chicken came out extremely moist, tender, and flavorful. This is now my go-to for roasted chicken," home cook Karen Sweeney Jesse says.
The Best Buffalo Chicken Dip
Use freshly-cooked chicken to make this Buffalo chicken dip, and the canned stuff will sit on the sidelines for good. The heat and tang of hot sauce rounds out the richness of cream cheese, ranch dressing, blue cheese, and Cheddar.
Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette
Family friendly, easy, and nutritious, our Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette checks all the boxes. "This was SO good that I wish I made a second sheet pan!" home cook Jolene B. says.
Crispy Baked Chicken with Giardiniera
"Perfectly tender and juicy chicken cutlets are topped with mild or hot giardiniera (your choice!) and provolone chees. Play around with different crouton flavors for variety," says Allrecipes Allstar France C says, who got the idea for the recipe from a local winery's restaurant.