Our 20 Best New Casserole Recipes of 2021
Who doesn't love a casserole? They're ridiculously easy to make, taste delicious, and are super cost-effective — what more could you ask for? While everyone probably has a couple of tried-and-true casserole recipes in their rotation that they love to make, it can never hurt to add some more to your repertoire. These casserole recipes may have just been published in 2021, but they are already some of our home cooks' favorites. From breakfast casseroles to dinner casseroles, find the cheesy, creamy, and downright tasty casseroles that you need to make today.
Crescent Roll Breakfast Casserole
Enjoy this easy, five-ingredient breakfast casserole warm or cold. The casserole is made with pre-made crescent rolls and filled with pork sausage — Allrecipes Allstar Yoly uses spicy sausage — Neufchatel cheese, and Cheddar cheese.
Best Tuna Noodle Casserole
One bite of this classic casserole and you'll be transported back to your childhood dinner table. NicoleMcmom's recipe includes some fresh veggies and ingredients instead of cream of mushroom soup — so you can feel good about serving this well-rounded meal to the whole family.
Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Not all breakfast casseroles have to be savory — try this sweet one for your next breakfast or brunch when you need to feed a crowd. The casserole is made from refrigerated cinnamon roll dough so it only takes 15 minutes to prep, and it's sure to be a family favorite.
Ham and Cheese Overnight Breakfast Casserole
It doesn't get any easier than this make-ahead breakfast casserole. You can do the 15 minutes of prep the night before so all you have to do is pop the ham, cheese, English muffin, and egg casserole in the oven the next morning.
Mexican-Style Chicken Taco Casserole
Get the savory flavors of a chicken taco all in this Mexican-style casserole. The casserole is layered with a chicken, black bean, corn, tomato, and cheese sauce mixture, tortilla chips, more cheese, and dollops of sour cream — then you can serve the casserole topped with your other favorite taco toppings.
Puff Pastry Chicken and Leek Casserole
This casserole is packed with veggies and chicken, but the real star of the show is the leek. The flavors all meld together nicely, and by using puff pastry for the crust, you'll get a nice crispy crunch in every bite.
Easy Make-Ahead Green Bean Casserole
If you aren't the biggest fan of cream of mushroom soup or french-fried onions in your green bean casserole, this recipe is definitely for you. The casserole gets its creaminess from sour cream and is topped with Cheddar cheese instead of crispy onions.
Vegetarian Hash Brown Casserole
This hash brown casserole is so flavorful, you won't even miss the meat. It's made with eggs, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, and hash browns to create a casserole that even meat eaters will love.
Cornbread and Chicken Thigh Casserole
This comforting casserole is so easy to throw together. It's filled with Cajun-spiced chicken thighs and lots of veggies and topped with a box of cornbread mix for a casserole that will have your family begging for seconds.
Peanut Chicken with Gnocchi
Use your gnocchi in a new way with this Peanut Chicken and Gnocchi casserole. The casserole includes gnocchi, peanut butter, Thai green curry paste, peanuts, and veggies for a crowd-pleasing dinner.
Amish Country Casserole
This comforting casserole is made with mainly pantry staples — like egg noodles, diced tomatoes, tomato soup, sour cream, cheese, and ground beef. The creamy casserole is ready in less than an hour, making it the perfect dinner for a busy weeknight.
Ham and Cabbage Casserole
The perfect way to use up leftover ham. This casserole uses ham, hash browns, cabbage, bacon, and buttery round crackers to create the easiest pantry-staple casserole. The cheesy casserole is super easy to prep and will be a family favorite in no time.
Keto Spinach Squares
If you're following the keto or low carb diet this cheesy spinach casserole is the perfect breakfast for you. This breakfast casserole is packed with protein and just a couple of carbs that will be the perfect way to jumpstart your morning.
Lower-Carb Healthy Vegetable Casserole
Another low carb option, this vegetable casserole may not be strictly keto, but it is grain-free. It's a combination of zucchini, yellow squash, riced cauliflower, and tomatoes with cheese and a little bit of taco seasoning for extra flavor. You can serve this veggie-forward dish as a main with some sides or as a side to your dinner.
Individual Green Bean Casseroles
If you're craving green bean casserole, but don't want to make a whole dish, try these individual-sized casseroles instead. The casserole uses fresh green beans with a homemade creamy mushroom sauce and crunchy french-fried onions for a fresh take on the traditional green bean casserole.
Mexican Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole has a little Mexican-flavor flair from the salsa, jalapeño Jack cheese, cotija cheese, tortillas, and queso. The three-cheese casserole is also loaded with ham and eggs and is made in a 5x7-inch baking dish perfect for Saturday morning family breakfast.
Tomato and Basil Savory Bread Pudding
You won't be able to resist this savory bread pudding. It's made with ciabatta bread, garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and Romano cheese and topped with a savory garlic and egg custard. Recipe creator Tuscan_Italian says this bread pudding is perfect paired with a glass of wine.
Skillet Tuna Casserole
This Skillet Tuna Casserole is ready to serve in less than one hour and is packed with tons of fresh ingredients. Add some Cheddar, Parmesan, and panko to the top of the casserole before baking for a nice crispy crust.
Dutch Oven Plant-Based Cottage Pie with Sweet Potatoes
Instead of ground meat, this vegan cottage and shepherd's pie crossover uses lentils, imitation ground meat, and sweet potatoes. It's also packed with some other frozen veggies for a well-rounded meal that even meat lovers won't be able to get enough of.
Easy 4-Ingredient Pasta Bake
Just as the name suggests this four-ingredient pasta bake is so quick and easy to make in less than an hour. The dish is made with cavatappi pasta, bacon, crushed tomatoes, and Velveeta and can be used as a main dish or side — but either way, it will a dish everyone loves.