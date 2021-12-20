20 Best New Cake Recipes of 2021
It's a universal truth that there is never a bad time for cake, no matter how may challenges or hardships a year may bring. You could even say that 2021 was a great time for cake, in spite of its difficulties. Our community members shared some especially delicious cake recipes this year, including fluffy ricotta cakes, cleverly flavored cheesecakes, and even a pistachio cake made with real pistachios. Click through to see the best new cake recipes we published this year — you may even be inspired to bake up one of your own.
Almond Ricotta Cake
This almond ricotta cake is so fluffy and light you won't believe it's made with almond flour. It's completely gluten-free and fairly low-carb, and makes a great closer for a spring lunch.
Cannoli Cheesecake
"Bellissimo! My Sicilian Grandmothers would have loved this cheesecake," says community member Cookin' With Lukie >^..^<. "This will be at the top of my cheesecake list from now on! The only change that I made was to make almond cookie crumbs in my blender."
Ricotta Pound Cake with Lemon and Blueberries
If you're looking for a healthier take on pound cake, look no further than this gluten-free pound cake. Made with almond flour and a sugar substitute, this cake gets its light texture from ricotta and flavor from fresh blueberries and lemon zest.
Skillet Strawberry Shortcake
This skillet cake takes the fun and flavor of strawberry shortcake and reworks it into a far more sharable treat. It's not overly sweet, so you can even serve it for breakfast, and there's far less hassle and mess involved.
Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
This is the kind of recipe you couldn't mess up even if you tried. It's super adaptable and will work with a larger amount of peaches or other types of canned fruit.
Carrot Cake with Chai-Flavored Cream
If you thought carrot cake couldn't possibly get better, then you need to make this recipe. The aromatics in the chai-flavored frosting complement the notes in the cake and take the dessert to an entirely new level.
Cinnamon Roll Swirl Coffee Cake
"This is an excellent coffee cake recipe! I made this for Thanksgiving company and it was very well received," says Allrecipes Allstar Sheila LaLonde. "It was easy to make and feeds alot of people! This is going into my favorites file!"
Coconut Rum Cake
This simple cake is so flavorful and fun nobody will suspect it started with a box mix. To really up the rum taste, let it sit overnight so the flavors can meld.
Triple-Layer Strawberry Cake
Nobody can turn down a strawberry cake, and this cake's homemade buttercream frosting makes the deal even sweeter. Adding fresh strawberries to the batter is an easy way to dress up (or disguise) boxed cake mix.
Simply the Best Coconut Cake
This coconut cake recipe comes courtesy of community member NicoleMcmom's grandmother. The soft cake, buttery frosting, and cool coconut filling melt in your mouth for a bite that tastes just like childhood.
Apple Frangipane Cake
This apple frangipane cake doesn't just look gorgeous — it's super dense and moist with an intense almond flavor and a crunchy toasted almond topping. You can use any type of baking apple; we recommend Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, or Gala.
Lemon-Lime Ricotta Pound Cake
This pound cake has everything: superb moisture, a dense texture, rich flavor, and a zesty icing on top. It looks and tastes impressive, but it actually comes together quickly and easily.
Pumpkin Cake with Apple Crisp Topping
This cake combines two favorite fall desserts for a taste that completely captures the season. It rises a lot in the oven, so be sure to use a high-sides 9x13-inch cake pan.
Lemon Sheet Cake
This sheet cake comes together so easily that the hardest part of the entire recipe is zesting and juicing your lemons. Anyone who's fond of tart desserts will adore this breezy, lemony cake.
White Russian Cheesecake
If you're looking for an indulgent cheesecake recipe that stands out, your search is officially over. This white Russian cheesecake has a subtle coffee flavor and touches of chocolate and Baileys for a delightfully grown-up dessert.
Marmorkuchen (German Marble Cake)
"Loved this cake! It's simple and classic," says community member Diana Moutsopoulos. "Loved that it wasn't too sweet. I followed the recipe to the letter. Thank you for a keeper!"
Smith Island Cake
There's cake, and then there's Smith Island cake, an artful arrangement of thin vanilla layers and lots of sugary chocolate flavor. The structure of this cake ensures a moist, tender interior and plenty of sugary chocolate flavor.
Pistachio Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
You won't find any pudding mix here — this pistachio cake gets its flavor from the real thing. The layers are light, moist, and not too sweet, providing the perfect partner for the rich cream cheese frosting.
Strawberry Buttermilk Crumb Cake
This simple strawberry cake requires little prep time and doesn't require an electric mixer. If your strawberries are on the large side, cut them into quarters instead of halves before adding them to the batter.
Amish Chocolate Cake
This straightforward chocolate cake is so tender you won't be able to just eat one piece. It's delicious on its own, but it's also great dusted with powdered sugar or topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, or the frosting of your choice.