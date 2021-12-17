Our 20 Best New Air Fryer Recipes of 2021
If there's one thing that's truly taken the world by storm over the past couple of years, it's the air fryer. And since you clicked on this gallery, you must be an avid air fryer user — just like us. You already know how versatile your air fryer can be, and with less oil, you can totally make every one of these recipes without the guilt. Whether you're looking for an air fryer breakfast or a full-blown air fryer dinner, our most popular new air fryer recipes of 2021 have you covered — and the best part is most of them only require just a few ingredients. Scroll through to find the recipes that will have you using your trusty air fryer for basically every meal.
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast burritos are the perfect grab-and-go meal for a busy morning. These burritos are loaded with chorizo, potatoes, serrano pepper, and eggs, and air fried until crispy. You can also leave out the serrano pepper if you don't want the extra spice.
Air Fryer Spinach and Mushroom Frittata
Cooking for one can sometimes be tricky, but this recipe produces a single frittata in just 30 minutes so there won't be any leftovers or waste. Load your frittata with veggies, like spinach and mushrooms, and serve topped with hot sauce.
Air Fryer Corn Ribs
Corn ribs make for a great side dish or appetizer, especially when you have plenty of fresh corn during the summer bounty. This corn rib recipe is a fun take on elote, or Mexican street corn, with chili powder, Mexican hot sauce, mayo, lime juice, and cotija cheese.
Air Fryer French Toast
This simple, crispy French toast is ready to eat in just 10 minutes thanks to the air fryer. You can use whatever bread you have on hand and, while this recipe uses vanilla extract and cinnamon, Allrecipes Allstar Yoly says you can use this recipe to make any flavor of French toast.
Air Fryer Butterflied Shrimp with Pineapple and Mango Salsa
Crispy butterflied shrimp will make for a tasty appetizer at your next party or get-together. Serve the shrimp with the recipe's pineapple and mango salsa or your favorite dipping sauce.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Enchiladas
If you love anything pumpkin spice, you'll love these churro-like Pumpkin Cheesecake Enchiladas. Tortillas are stuffed with a pumpkin cheesecake mixture and then brushed with cinnamon sugar and air-fried until golden brown. You can finish this dessert off with caramel sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped cream.
Air Fryer Catfish Nuggets
With only two ingredients and less guilt than deep-fried catfish nuggets, these will be the best catfish nuggets you ever make. For an extra kick, use Cajun fish fry coating and serve the nuggets with tartar or cocktail sauce.
Air Fryer "Sun-Dried" Tomatoes
If you want to preserve tomatoes but don't have any natural sun to use, you can use your air fryer instead! This "sun-dried" tomato recipe uses cherry tomatoes and after they are dried you can store them in the freezer for easy re-hydration. Or store them refrigerated in oil for easy use in salads, soups, or sauces.
Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos with Creamy Cilantro Sauce
In less than 20 minutes, you'll have the perfect shrimp tacos ready to serve. The crispy shrimp is made in the air fryer, then simply placed in your tortillas and topped with the creamy cilantro sauce, pickled jalapeños, and hot sauce.
Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies
Hand pies are super easy to make in the air fryer if you use refrigerated pie dough and a can of pie filling — this recipe uses cherry pie filling. Sprinkle each hand pie with coarse sugar and then air fry them for a crisp and flaky dessert.
Air Fryer Salmon Croquettes
These tasty patties are grease- and oil-free but are still just as good as pan-fried! The crispy salmon cakes are made with panko, mayo, lemon, and seafood seasoning and will taste delicious with a side of remoulade sauce.
Air Fryer Salmon with Spicy Peach Glaze
This salmon may only take 20 minutes to make, but it will taste restaurant-quality with the spicy peach glaze. Serve with a side of rice, potatoes, veggies, or a salad and you'll have the tastiest quick-and-easy weeknight dinner.
Air Fryer Panko-Crusted Pork Chops
Instead of pan frying and baking these pork chops, you'll air fry them for just about 15 minutes. The final result will be crispy, juicy, and tender chops that everyone will love.
Air-Fried Chicken Calzone
Who knew making calzones could be this easy? Use a rotisserie chicken to make these chicken, mozzarella, marinara, and spinach calzones even easier to assemble. Serve the mini calzones with an extra side of marinara for dipping.
Panko-Crusted Air Fryer Mahi Mahi
You can serve these crispy mahi mahi as a main dish with rice or as a base for fish tacos. The fillets are quick and easy to make and have a ton of flavor from the different seasonings in the panko.
Air Fryer Coconut Macaroons
Whether you want to keep them all to yourself or gift them during the holiday season, these coconut macaroons are the perfect treat to make. Thanks to your air fryer, they're extra crispy on the outside with a chewy inside. You can dress them up with chocolate, sprinkles, or crushed nuts.
Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken
If you want to try to make your own rotisserie chicken, do it in the air fryer! It only takes a couple of spices and an hour to cook and then you'll have a crispy, juicy whole chicken to eat or use for other recipes.
Air-Fried Bologna Sandwich
In just 10 minutes, you'll have a crispy bologna sandwich to enjoy for lunch. The sandwich has bologna, mayo, Dijon mustard, cheese, tomato, and lettuce — you can use any kind of bread or cheese that you like. Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole says this sandwich is best served with a side of your favorite chips.
Air Fryer Strawberry Crisp
With an air fryer, you'll be able to make individual crisps in no time. This dessert uses fresh strawberries topped with an oat streusel for a summer dessert that's extra tasty served with ice cream or whipped cream. You can also use this recipe to make other fruit crisps like blueberry, blackberry, or raspberry.
Air Fryer Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes
We all know potatoes taste even better after they've been air fried. And these breakfast potatoes are perfectly seasoned with salt, onion powder, paprika, and black pepper before crisped up in the air fryer for 20 minutes. They'll make the best breakfast side to eggs, bacon, or sausage.