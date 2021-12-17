Our 20 Most Popular Recipes on Instagram in 2021
From enticingly cheesy casseroles to the perfect spaghetti sauce, our community of home cooks double-tapped these delicious recipes over and over on Instagram this year. Citrusy desserts were all the rage, while savory bite-sized starters also got high marks from our followers. Pantry-friendly comfort foods that make weeknight meals a breeze were a favorite on our feed. No matter the occasion, these recipes caught the attention (and heart eye emojis) of our favorite folks — all of you. Browse to discover our most popular Instagram recipes of 2021.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
Sweet, creamy, and tart is the name of the game with these luscious dessert bars. Our community of home cooks raves about the easy prep and delicate, flavorful filling that will keep you coming back for more.
Enchanted Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
The comfortingly gooey goodness of an enchilada is always on trend, and you can easily make your own at home. This recipe is loaded with green chiles, Monterey Jack, and tender, cubed chicken.
Almond Ricotta Cake
This tangy, buttery bite of cake will instantly win you over. Ricotta, lemon, and almond flour combine for a crave-worthy (and gluten-free) option that is topped off with a dusting of confectioner's sugar.
Miss Betty's 24 Hour Lettuce Salad
"This salad was yummy!" says home cook Wikidwaze. "I made two containers from one recipe so that one could stay in the cooler at the cookout. Didn't stay there long everyone — loved it!"
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Make a deliciously hearty casserole that would make any grandmother proud. Create tantalizing flavor with simple ingredients like cream of mushroom soup, instant rice, and butter just in time for dinner.
Wedding Gift Spaghetti Sauce
Enjoy a rich, aromatic sauce that's full of Italian herbs and savory sausage. Ladle some over pasta or simply dip a piece of garlic bread into the decadent sauce for a mouthwatering afternoon snack.
Blueberry-Lemon Breakfast Biscuits
All you'll need are five ingredients to make these colorful, pillowy treats. Delicious for breakfast or as a dessert, each bite is brimming with vibrant blueberries and topped with a lemony glaze.
The Best Meatloaf I've Ever Made
Hundreds of 5-star ratings don't lie — this meatloaf recipe yields incredibly juicy and hearty results. Satisfy your down-home cravings with this top-rated dish that doesn't dissapoint.
Magic Pickle Dip
Cream cheese, dried beef, and dill pickle spears combine for a uniquely tasty dip. The rich texture and pleasant acidity makes for a winning recipe year-round.
Oven Roasted Red Potatoes
"I needed to make potatoes for a potluck-style dinner at a friends house and came across this recipe," says reviewer Angela P. "They turned out perfect — crispy on the outside, a little soft on the inside, and not greasy at all."
Orange Cake
We dare you to have just one slice of this moist, perfectly citrusy cake. Instant lemon pudding mix and orange juice make this dessert a wonderfully easy crowdpleaser.
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
You can have a sizzling stir-fry meal ready in 30 minutes with this time-tested recipe. A blend of red bell peper, ground beef, and shredded cabbage create a welcome change from the standard weeknight routine.
Chicken Spaghetti
Shredded chicken and spaghetti are folded into a mixture of melted cheese, tomatoes, chile peppers and creamy mushroom soup for a spicy take on traditional pasta. Garnish with green onions for a balanced finish.
Jalapeno Popper Cups
A creamy, crunchy appetizer with a kick courtesy of fresh jalapenos. Pepper sauce and bacon bits give each filled phyllo bite seriously bolf flavor and depth.
Bang Bang Chicken
Twice-fried chicken is tossed in a sweet chili sauce for a Sichuan-style showstopper. Wow everyone at the table in under an hour with this highly rated, spicy chicken dish.
Yogurt Cake
Yogurt cakes yield sweet, tender results, and you'll love the light crumb and lemon flavor of this Instagram favorite. Reviewers suggest cutting the sugar by a half cup for a tangier result.
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
Thousands of home cooks agree — this recipe results in the the creme de la creme of cookies. Soft, chewy, and chocolate-loaded bites will make this dessert one you'll definitely repeat.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan
A classic roasted vegetable side dish with all of the deeply delicious flavor you'd expect. Garlic, Parmesan cheese, and pepper flakes coat fork-tender Brussels sprouts for an unforgettably crisp, nutty finish.
Spinach and Chicken Casserole
Bubbling mozarella, fresh spinach, chicken breast, and lemon-pepper seasoning? Yes, please. "I made a couple of changes based on what I had on hand but otherwise followed [the recipe] to the tee," shares home cook Bridget. "There were no leftovers."
Air Fryer Donut Sticks
Turn a sheet of crescent dough into enticing, homemade donut sticks with an irresistibly crisp exterior. Serve with fruit jam, honey, or chocolate syrup for a super special dessert moment.