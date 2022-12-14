The Most Popular Holiday Recipe From Each U.S. State

Holiday menu planning is in full swing, and if you're still looking for iconic dishes to add to your spread, why not opt for a recipe that you know will always go over well? What's guaranteed to be a hit, you ask. How about the recipes that we know home cooks in your state are searching for? From mains and sides to desserts and cocktails, these recipes are the most searched-for recipes in your state, according to Betty Crocker data. Whether you need a new Christmas cookie or a delicious, cheesy side for your New Year's dinner, these recipes are certified winners.

01 of 51 Alabama: Red Velvet Cake View Recipe Brittany McBride Making red velvet cake from scratch is easier than you might think. Reviewers love this lightly cocoa-flavored cake and simple icing — but they also say it would taste divine with cream cheese frosting.

02 of 51 Alaska: Russian Tea Cakes View Recipe Victoria Jempty/Allrecipes Perfectly themed for the holiday season, these snowball cookies only require six ingredients. "Probably the easiest cookie you could make and they go quick in my house," says reviewer dieselgirl.

03 of 51 Arizona: Hot Buttered Rum View Recipe Mix up a big batch of this Hot Buttered Rum Batter so you can have the cocktail at your fingertips all season long. When you're ready to use the mix, just add 1 ounce of rum to 1 tablespoon of batter and top with hot water.

04 of 51 Arkansas: Lemon Icebox Pie View Recipe Alberta Rose No-bake desserts are always helpful, but especially so around the holidays. Whip up this five-ingredient pie in mere minutes then let it set for a few hours before serving. It's that simple.

05 of 51 California: Streusel-Topped Pumpkin Pie View Recipe This recipe is great for using a store-bought pie crust because the flavorful filling and streusel topping really do all the heavy lifting. Reviewers say you can use walnuts or pecans for the sweet and lightly spiced topping.

06 of 51 Colorado: Peach Pie View Recipe The double crust is the way to go for this peach pie. No need to go fancy with the pie crust design — a few simple slits will work, especially because the flavor will speak for itself.

07 of 51 Connecticut: Apple Cider Doughnut Cake View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios What's not to love about this doughnut cake that's packed with apple flavor from three separate ingredients? You'll find apple cider, apple butter, and grated apples loaded inside this cake to really hit you over the head with apple flavor.

08 of 51 Delaware: Strawberry Pretzel Salad View Recipe Sarah Waltrip With 4.8 stars and nearly 2,000 ratings, you know this three-layer "salad" is going to be good. The classic dessert salad starts with a layer of pretzels, followed by a layer of cream cheese and whipped cream, and gets finished off with a layer of strawberry Jell-O. If you haven't had this dessert yet, let this be your invitation to try it this year.

09 of 51 Florida: Cobia with Lemon Caper Sauce View Recipe While we don't have a cobia and lemon caper sauce recipe on our site, we do have this Chicken with Lemon-Caper Sauce recipe that's remarkably similar. Just cook up your cobia fish the way you normally would then top it with the lemon caper sauce from this recipe.

10 of 51 Georgia: Key Lime Cupcakes View Recipe "This recipe is quick and easy to make. Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone," says recipe creator Penelope.

11 of 51 Hawaii: Better Than Sex Cake View Recipe Cass Smith This decadent 9x13-inch cake might just be better than anything. With devil's food cake, caramel, chocolate-covered toffee, and whipped cream, what's not to love?

12 of 51 Idaho: Raspberry Pretzel Salad View Recipe Sarah Waltrip Just like the fan-favorite strawberry pretzel salad but with raspberry Jell-O and frozen raspberries instead. We don't have an actual recipe, but you can use this one and replace any strawberry-flavored ingredients with raspberry-flavored.

13 of 51 Illinois: Almond Crescent Cookies View Recipe Holiday Baker "So simple and they turned out wonderful. I thought the amount of almond flavor was perfect. These are great if you need a last-minute dessert," according to reviewer Bullet.

14 of 51 Indiana: Cheese Ball View Recipe MrsFisher0729 The humble cheese ball is such a great holiday appetizer because you can customize it however you like. You can add additional ingredients and even mold it into festive shapes — like wreaths, trees, or reindeer.

15 of 51 Iowa: Black and Gold Salsa View Recipe Rock_lobster Whether you're supporting your Iowa Hawkeyes team or simply looking for a new appetizer, this corn and black bean salsa is the way to go. Everyone will love the fresh-tasting ingredients and you'll love just how simple it is to make!

16 of 51 Kansas: Strawberry Poke Cake View Recipe All you need for this flavorful strawberry cake is a package of cake mix and five additional ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen. Recipe creator Paula suggests making this cake a few days in advance because the longer it sits, the more moist it gets.

17 of 51 Kentucky: Honey Bun Cake View Recipe If you like honey buns, then you'll love this Honey Bun Cake with its sweet, cinnamon flavors. This recipe uses a package of cake mix and all you have to do is doctor it up a little bit with some extra ingredients.

18 of 51 Louisana: Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce View Recipe This recipe lives up to its "best ever" name according to reviewers. With the sweet bourbon sauce and moist sourdough and brioche bread, this bread pudding is the perfect custardy consistency.

19 of 51 Maine: Peanut Butter Frosting View Recipe Peanut butter lovers won't be able to get enough of this lightly sweet frosting. It's perfect on top of brownies, cupcakes, cakes, or any other sweet you make this holiday season.

20 of 51 Maryland: Sweet Potato Pie View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Sweet potato pie is a holiday classic — and for good reason too. "This was the best pie I have ever made. It was delicious. My family of 4 ate this pie in less than 2 days," says reviewer hubmonkey.

21 of 51 Massachusetts: Spinach Cheese Squares View Recipe Serve these simple spinach cheese squares at your holiday brunch, as an appetizer, or as a side dish during holiday dinner. They're so good you just might make them for all three courses.

22 of 51 Michigan: Cheesy Potatoes View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios The holidays are all about comfort food, which is why we're adding this cheesy potato casserole to our menu. The delicious side dish uses just a few household ingredients — like canned soup, sour cream, frozen hashbrowns, and cornflake cereal.

23 of 51 Minnesota: Rosettes View Recipe Oana Ennis/Allrecipes You do need a special tool to make this Scandinavian dessert, but acquiring a rosette iron is worth it for this dish. These fried dough rosettes are as delicious as they are beautiful!

24 of 51 Mississippi: Lemon Icebox Pie View Recipe Alberta Rose "WOW!!! This has quickly become a holiday tradition in my family. Incredible taste and it couldn't be easier to make! An absolute winner," says home cook KPSOLOMON.

25 of 51 Missouri: Gooey Butter Cookies View Recipe If you love gooey butter cake (who doesn't?) then you need to try these cookies by the same name. The cookies are made with cake mix, so they have a similar texture to the gooey butter cake, but in a smaller size that you won't be able to stop eating.

26 of 51 Montana: Banana Bread View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Banana bread is great anytime, especially during the holidays. It's easy to make, only requires a few simple ingredients, and it's always a winner.

27 of 51 Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossoms View Recipe Madhumita Sathishkumar/Allrecipes Peanut butter and chocolate together are what dreams are made of. This four-ingredient cookie combines the best of peanut butter cookies and decadent chocolate in the perfect holiday dessert. Whether they're for your cookie exchange, Santa, or simply your family, we suggest you double the recipe because no one can get enough.

28 of 51 Nevada: Chocoflan View Recipe Chocoflan might be the most impressive cake you make all year. It starts with a layer of chocolate Bundt cake, topped with a layer of sweet, jiggly flan, and finished off with elegant caramel sauce. The cake is decadence in every bite.

29 of 51 New Hampshire: Whoopie Pies View Recipe kbrace Anyone with a sweet tooth will love these whoopie pies. They're two chocolate cake-like cookies filled with a vanilla frosting that make great after-dinner treats.

30 of 51 New Jersey: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup View Recipe Stay warm this holiday season with a big bowl of orzo soup. This recipe is inspired by soup you'd find at Panera and is packed with hearty ingredients like chicken, spinach, carrots, celery, and orzo in a lemony broth.

31 of 51 New Mexico: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake View Recipe Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Kathy "This cast iron skillet version is so easy! Melted butter, brown sugar, and fruit form the base of this cake as it bakes in the oven — but once it's done and flipped, it turns into a delicious caramelized topping with cherry-studded pineapple rings," according to recipe creator Anne.

32 of 51 New York: Ice Cream Cone Cakes View Recipe It may look like ice cream, but this adorable dessert is actually a cupcake inside a cone. Use yellow cake mix to make this recipe even easier and decorate your cones to look like your favorite ice cream flavor.

33 of 51 North Carolina: Pineapple Lime Punch View Recipe Kids and adults alike will love this non-alcoholic punch made with pineapple juice, apricot nectar, frozen limeade, and lemon-lime soda. "A well-balanced drink with just the right amount of fruity sweet, lightly carbonated tang that holds up well, even when it's been mixed with ice for a few hours," says reviewer Jay Kim.

34 of 51 North Dakota: Ham and Scalloped Potatoes View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios This cheesy ham, pea, and potato side dish won't last long at your holiday dinner. The hearty scalloped potatoes are loaded with flavors from the cheesy, creamy sauce made with butter, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, Cheddar, paprika, and pepper.

35 of 51 Ohio: Buckeyes View Recipe You can't have an Ohio holiday without Buckeyes. These peanut butter balls are oh-so-simple to make and this recipe yields nearly four dozen — we promise, you'll need that many!

36 of 51 Oklahoma: Texas Sheet Cake View Recipe Yoly Yes, Texas sheet cake in Oklahoma. But with a decadent, fudgy cake that's this easy, we understand why it's made all across the nation.

37 of 51 Oregon: Hot Buttered Rum View Recipe "This is one of the best hot buttered recipes I've tasted. If you enjoy sipping hot drinks, rum, whiskey, or brandy during cold winter months, do yourself a favor and try this. The mixes you buy in the stores don't hold a candle to this yummy, buttery drink recipe," raves reviewer Linda------.

38 of 51 Pennsylvania: Apple Dumplings View Recipe Apple dumplings can be a little tricky, but not these six-ingredient ones. They're made extra simple with refrigerated crescent roll dough and incredibly flavorful from a secret ingredient: Mountain Dew.

39 of 51 Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies View Recipe These traditional Italian Christmas cookies are the perfect marriage between sugar cookies and shortbread cookies. They're melt-in-your-mouth tender, but not overly sweet.

40 of 51 South Carolina: Catfish Stew View Recipe "Very Good! Hot and spicy. We pre-cooked the catfish in lemon and pepper, and then simmered for about an hour on the stove until the potatoes were done. We ate the whole thing up," says reviewer nadine501.

41 of 51 South Dakota: Ham and Scalloped Potatoes View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios "Scalloped potatoes and ham are baked in a creamy sauce with a mild cheese flavor. The recipe is really easy and affordable. I have never had anyone not like this dish," says recipe creator Gai Boyd.

42 of 51 Tennessee: Sausage Balls View Recipe Meredith Food Studio Whether you serve these three-ingredient sausage balls for holiday brunch or as an appetizer at your get-together, they're sure to be a hit. All you need is pork sausage, biscuit mix, Cheddar, and 30 minutes to make these savory, rave-worthy snacks.

43 of 51 Texas: Spicy Chex Party Mix View Recipe Homemade Chex mix is a great snack to leave on every table at your holiday party. This spicy party mix has it all: Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, peanuts, pretzels, and Goldfish coated in a buffalo and ranch seasoning.

44 of 51 Utah: Raspberry Pretzel Salad View Recipe Sarah Waltrip The salty, sweet combo of the pretzel Jell-O salad is a hit across many states. While we don't have a raspberry-specific recipe, this strawberry Jell-O salad has nearly 1,500 5-star reviews. All you have to do is replace the strawberries and strawberry Jell-O with raspberries and raspberry Jell-O.

45 of 51 Vermont: Apple Crisp View Recipe sassyoldlady "This recipe is definitely worth the ratings it has! This is my first time making an apple crisp and it turned out AMAZING. I can't wait to bring this over to my next gathering," says one reviewer.

46 of 51 Virginia: Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Glaze View Recipe Gingerbread is one of the most beloved flavors of the holiday season. Let the delicious, spicy flavor shine with Chef John's gingerbread cake topped with a thin layer of zesty lemon glaze.

47 of 51 Washington: Gingerbread Pancakes View Recipe Alberta Rose Treat yourself to these gingerbread pancakes one morning this holiday season. They only take 25 minutes to make and they're totally worth it for the spicy, sweet flavors.

48 of 51 Washington D.C.: Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese View Recipe You only need five ingredients to make this grandma-approved baked mac and cheese. You may do a double take at the inclusion of yellow mustard, but reviewers love the out-of-the-box addition.

49 of 51 West Virginia: Chex Party Mix View Recipe lgoogins No need to turn on your oven for this recipe — it's made entirely in the microwave! "Does it get better than Chex Mix? You seriously can't go wrong making this for any crowd or just for your family," says reviewer May McLaughlin Davis.

50 of 51 Wisconsin: Peanut Squares View Recipe Jennifer Baker These pound cakes coated in peanuts go by many names. The recipe on our site may be called a "Blarney stone," but that doesn't mean these tasty cakes can't be made during the winter holiday too!