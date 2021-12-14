Our 20 Most Popular Recipes on Facebook in 2021

Another year has come and gone — if you're asking yourself how, we don't know either. But as everyone is looking at their year in review, we wanted to share with you the top recipes that our Facebook community of home cooks loved the most this year. 2021 was a year to cherish those you love, and what better way to show you care than with a homecooked meal — and our community of cooks certainly did that. Even while restaurants began to reopen and restrictions on gatherings became more lenient, our community still took to Facebook for recipe advice — especially for family-friendly recipes. Scroll through to see what our Allrecipes Facebook community cooked up this year.