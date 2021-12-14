Our 20 Most Popular Recipes on Facebook in 2021
Another year has come and gone — if you're asking yourself how, we don't know either. But as everyone is looking at their year in review, we wanted to share with you the top recipes that our Facebook community of home cooks loved the most this year. 2021 was a year to cherish those you love, and what better way to show you care than with a homecooked meal — and our community of cooks certainly did that. Even while restaurants began to reopen and restrictions on gatherings became more lenient, our community still took to Facebook for recipe advice — especially for family-friendly recipes. Scroll through to see what our Allrecipes Facebook community cooked up this year.
Chef John's Fresh Salmon Cakes
Chef John's salmon cakes were the top recipe of the year on Facebook — and it's no surprise why. His salmon cakes are quick and easy to make and they're a fresh take on salmon that you'll definitely want to add to your rotation. The fried patties are great served with remoulade sauce and a side salad.
French Breakfast Puffs
These 30-minute cinnamon-sugar muffins are the perfect quick bread to make on a lazy morning. Reviewers say these muffins are no-frills, crunchy, sweet treats that are delicious enjoyed with a cup of coffee.
Quick and Easy Brownies
If you like fudgy brownies, this is the recipe for you! And these Quick and Easy Brownies certainly live up to their name since they only take 35 minutes to make and include ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry.
3 Cheese Enchiladas
With just six ingredients, these cheesy enchiladas are oh-so-easy to make. They're simply made with cream cheese, green onions, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, your favorite salsa (as mild or spicy as you like), and flour or corn tortillas. In just an hour you'll have creamy, cheesy enchiladas that everyone will love.
Baked Pork Chops I
You already have everything you need to make these pork chops in your pantry right now. These breaded pork chops are fried until the outside is crispy and then baked the whole way through and smothered with a creamy soup mixture. The result will be a crispy, juicy pork chop dinner that you'll want to make again and again.
Classic Meatloaf
Meatloaf is one of the best comfort foods to make the minute it gets cold outside. Chef John's meatloaf is loaded with veggies and topped with a brown sugar, ketchup, Dijon mustard, and hot pepper sauce glaze. Chef John recommends serving this meatloaf with mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy.
Broccoli Chicken Casserole I
Chicken casseroles are the hero for quick-and-easy weeknight meals. And this hearty chicken casserole is packed with protein and veggies — yet only requires six easy ingredients. To make prep even easier, reviewers like to use leftover or rotisserie chicken and frozen broccoli.
Homemade Baked Egg Custard
Reviewers say this vintage custard pie is just like how grandma used to make it. You can use the recipe to make your own pastry dough, or use ready-made pie dough, or even graham cracker crust. Just be sure to let the custard set up before digging in!
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
Need a crowd-pleasing appetizer? This sloppy joe dip is certainly it. Chef John's hearty dip is packed with meat, veggies, cheese, and tons of seasonings and spices. It's the perfect dip for your next tailgate or potluck served with baguette slices, chips, or even over tater tots.
Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread
Apple bread is the perfect sweet and spicy treat to make all year round. Use your favorite apples — reviewers like McIntosh or Red Delicious — for a moist bread that is loaded with apple and cinnamon flavor.
Easy Cinnamon Rolls
Sometimes the store-bought cinnamon rolls just don't cut it. And when that's the case, you need to try these homemade cinnamon rolls that are actually quite quick and easy to make. Everyone will love biting into these warm cinnamon rolls — especially topped with the vanilla-flavored icing.
Balsamic-Roasted Vegetables
If you're looking to liven up vegetable side dishes, you need to try these roasted vegetables. This recipe uses potatoes, carrots, and onions but you can add your favorite veggies and cover them with the balsamic vinegar mixture for a delicious flavor combination that will ensure everyone eats all the vegetables on their plate.
Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is such an easy dish to bring to a potluck — and it's an instant crowd-pleaser. This pasta salad has tomatoes, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and black olives but, of course, you can add your favorite pasta salad ingredients — reviewers like using feta cheese, cucumber, and salami.
Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters
These zucchini fritters are a fairly healthy snack or appetizer and are are so quick and easy to make. Similar to fried zucchini, these patties are made with zucchini and Parmesan cheese and lightly fried in oil — or some reviewers like to use the air fryer. Serve the fritters topped with sour cream, ranch, marinara sauce, or even Tzatziki sauce.
Reuben Sandwich II
You can never go wrong with a traditional Reuben sandwich. This easy recipe serves up a basic Reuben with rye bread, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. They're so easy to assemble, and you can make them on a skillet, griddle, or George Foreman grill.
Eclair Cake
This no-bake cake is so easy to make that even the kids can help make it — or make it on their own since there are no electric appliances needed. Simply make layers of vanilla pudding and graham crackers then top it with chocolate frosting and voilà you'll have a cake in no time.
Coconut Cream Pie I
Who doesn't love coconut cream pie? Especially when it only takes five ingredients to make! The hardest part about this no-bake pie is waiting for it to set up before you eat it.
Tender Italian Baked Chicken
Not only does this chicken require only five ingredients and a speedy 30 minutes, but it will also be the juiciest and most flavorful chicken you make all week. The secret ingredient to the crispy bite and juicy flavor is mayo, so it may sound weird but don't count this dish out yet because with over 900 5-star reviews, it's definitely worth a try.
Grilled Garlic and Herb Shrimp
You'll want to up the grill for this delicious shrimp recipe. The winner here is the marinade, which includes paprika, garlic, Italian seasoning, lemon juice, olive oil, pepper, basil, and brown sugar, and the longer you marinate the shrimp the tastier they'll be.
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
With just a couple of ingredients, Emily's taco casserole is one of the easiest meals you can make for your next Taco Tuesday. This comforting casserole includes tortilla chips — reviewers also suggest trying Frito's or Doritos — vegetarian chili and cheese, then you can top it with your favorite taco toppings, like sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa.