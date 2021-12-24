"This is one of those recipes where you end up being shocked by the end result. I'm not normally a big fan of sweet sauces on meat, but decided to try this anyway because I love trying new recipes -- plus this was quick and easy. Wow! The chops were delicious and I would serve these to company," says Allrecipes Allstar France C. "Add a bit of salt and pepper to the sauce to really make the flavors pop. The chops turned out super juicy and tender, but be sure not to overcook them. I did about 3 minutes per side for 1" thick loin chops. This one's a keeper!"