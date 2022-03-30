Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Recipes in March
Between budgeting, considering your family's preferences, and rounding up ingredients, no other meal of the day takes as nearly as much planning as dinner. So, we consider it our duty to help you out by sharing the best dinner recipes Allrecipes has to offer, according to our community of home cooks. As winter turned to spring, our most popular dinner recipes in March reflected a shift from heartier dinners to lighter, fresher meals. Our list this month includes honey-garlic chicken, baked sausage and vegetables, garlic and mushroom pork chops, chicken and fresh asparagus casserole, and more.
Spinach and Chicken Casserole
This rich Spinach and Chicken Casserole ranked as our most-viewed dinner recipe in March, and we can see why. Bubbling with shredded mozzarella cheese and cream cheese, this one-pan dish is pure comfort food. Plus, marinating the chicken in Italian dressing first gives it a flavorful edge.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
Any time a recipe touts itself as best in class, our community wants to know if it truly lives up to the title. Reviewer JohnT says the World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops is indeed the real deal: "I don't normally go ga-ga over a recipe, even if I like it. I have to say, however, that these were the best pork chops I have ever eaten."
Sicilian Roasted Chicken
The Allrecipes community reaches for chicken recipes all year. Instead of roasting the chicken whole, our Sicilian Roasted Chicken calls for a whole chicken cut into eight pieces to maximize the amount of seasoning on each one.
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs
Perhaps our World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops meet their best match in these Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs, a new recipe that's already racked up several five-star reviews. "I have served this to friends and family and everyone wanted the recipe," home cook Ruthie says. "Sooooo good!"
Easy and Quick Halushki
As most of March falls under winter, our home cooks continued to seek out warm, hearty recipes like our Easy and Quick Halushki. This Polish favorite weds egg noodles with cabbage fried in bacon fat for plenty of flavor without a long list of ingredients.
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake
Packed with potatoes, peppers, onions, and sausage, this weeknight favorite can feed your family on its own or with the help of an equally easy side dish.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
In mid-March, countless people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with Corned Beef and Cabbage. Our recipe boasts more than 1,300 ratings and averages nearly five stars. Why limit this easy, all-in-one meal to March when you can cook it year round?
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
We're never surprised when a stir-fry ranks among our most popular recipes. Who doesn't love a quick, one-skillet main dish? Not to mention, our Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry recipe could have taken care of any cabbage you didn't cook for St. Patrick's Day.
Mississippi Pot Roast
With just a handful of pantry ingredients (a jar of pepperoncini, a packet of au jus gravy mix, a package of buttermilk ranch dressing, salt, and pepper), you can prepare this Mississippi Pot Roast in just five minutes. Return to it eight hours later, and you have a wonderful weeknight dinner.
Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce
Planning a fancy dinner? Our Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce fit the bill (and will save you a restaurant bill). Moreover, you can have this main dish on the table in just 30 minutes, making it an all-around community favorite.
California Melt
As winter turned to spring in March, so too did our appetites for fresher ingredients like avocado and tomatoes. We won't be surprised if this top-rated vegetarian sandwich remains one of our most popular dinners through the spring and summer!
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
There's no telling how many busy weeknights Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole has saved. This one-pan vegetarian meal combines pantry ingredients with fresh tomatoes and lettuce. It only needs 20 to 25 of oven time.
Easy Chicken Piccata
Here's another dinner winner that takes just over 30 minutes to come together. Bright ingredients like lemon, capers, and parsley make our Easy Chicken Piccata just right for spring.
Fresh Asparagus and Chicken Casserole
Another sign of spring: this chicken casserole that calls for a pound of fresh, in-season asparagus. It balances vegetables (including red bell pepper and celery) with all the creaminess and carbs (thanks to egg noodles) you want in a casserole.
Easy Chicken Marsala
Easy Chicken Marsala takes less time and effort to make than other popular versions, so you can take full advantage of daylight saving time. It would also be an elegant entree for dining alfresco as temperatures warm up.
