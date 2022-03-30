Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Recipes in March

Between budgeting, considering your family's preferences, and rounding up ingredients, no other meal of the day takes as nearly as much planning as dinner. So, we consider it our duty to help you out by sharing the best dinner recipes Allrecipes has to offer, according to our community of home cooks. As winter turned to spring, our most popular dinner recipes in March reflected a shift from heartier dinners to lighter, fresher meals. Our list this month includes honey-garlic chicken, baked sausage and vegetables, garlic and mushroom pork chops, chicken and fresh asparagus casserole, and more.