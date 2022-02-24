Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Recipes in February
Have you ever spent all day dreaming about how good your dinner is going to taste? We imagine that's how the Allrecipes community felt when they added these recipes to their dinner menus in February. From soups and pasta to chicken and pork chops, comfort food topped the list of this month's most popular dinner recipes as our home cooks turned to tried-and-true favorites and experimented with newly published recipes as well. Scroll through to find the dinner recipes our community of home cooks couldn't get enough of this month.
Chicken, Broccoli, and Cheddar Casserole
Talk about the ultimate comfort food, this cheesy casserole is loaded with chicken and broccoli, and topped with crunchy bread crumbs. Even the pickiest of eaters will devour this (and eat their veggies). "It was so utterly delicious and fantastic!!! Would highly recommend making, especially using rotisserie chicken," says reviewer Jennifer Murdock.
Best Beef Enchiladas
From start to finish, these beef enchiladas only take 45 minutes to make — and 20 of those are hands-off baking time. You can use store-bought or homemade enchilada sauce, and if you like your enchiladas spicy, reviewers recommend adding jalapeños.
Favorite Garlic Noodles
These garlic noodles are ready in less than 30 minutes, and they only require six pantry staple ingredients. You can add chicken, steak, or shrimp to make this a heartier meal, and add sriracha sauce if you like it a little hot.
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf
Not only is this meatloaf moist and flavorful, but it's also made in your slow cooker so you can set it and forget it. "EXCELLENT! I'd give it 10 stars if I could. Moist, great taste and good for sandwiches," says home cook Rozanne Malaise.
Inside-Out Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The key to Chef John's grilled cheese is adding cheese to the inside and outside of the bread. That way it will be crispy on the outside but gooey and cheesy on the inside.
Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken
You may be shocked to find out that these crispy chicken thighs don't have any bread crumbs on them. Instead, they're "breaded" with Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and spices, which crisps up in the oven. "I made this and it was a hit with my husband and kiddos! They said it reminded them of chicken nuggets. I unfortunately didn't get a chance to even try a bite because they were gone before I knew it," says reviewer eriane84.
Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana
Thanks to your Instant Pot, this soup is ready in just 45 minutes. You can use whatever Italian sausage you like — if you want it a little spicy, reviewers recommend using hot sausage. "I loved this recipe. My family's favorite soup is the Super Delicious Zuppa Toscana from this website, but this Instant Pot version was quicker and easier and didn't sacrifice taste at all," says home cook MrsLevel.
Slow Cooker French Onion Pork Chops
"This could not have been easier. The pork chops were fall-off-the-bone tender, the gravy was perfect and the flavor was delicious. I served this over brown rice. The Spouse nearly licked his plate when to food was gone. I recommend using a liner bag for your slow cooker to make cleanup easy," says reviewer Linda Lockhart.
Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker
Let your slow cooker work its magic with this easy dump dinner. After you try this delicious sesame chicken served over rice, you might just want to throw your takeout menus away for good.
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes
In just an hour you'll have both a chicken dish and a potato side dish ready to go. Reviewers suggest marinating the chicken for a few hours for a more intense flavor. "Followed recipe exactly as written! Delicious!! The chicken thighs were fall off the bone tender, while the crispy skin had a nice lemony crunch! The only thing I would recommend doing differently is to double or triple everything and invite the friends over," says home cook Margaret Hayden.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Not only is this dish downright comfort food, but it's also made with tons of pantry staple ingredients that make it a no-brainer for an easy weeknight dinner. You can substitute a can of fresh corn for frozen, or you could simply use all frozen veggies to save yourself from dicing.
Chef John's Salisbury Steak
Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with this Salisbury steak recipe from Chef John. "Made this today for our family. My husband who loves beefy, savory, and hearty meals took one bite and called this a new favorite for his top 10 meals. Made the recipe as written, and was perfect," says reviewer dlaymanscience.
BLT Pasta Carbonara
Turn your favorite BLT sandwich into a delicious pasta dish. "Picky kids who won't eat veggies ate the entire plate. I doubled the recipe and 8 people ate it all. The only suggestion I had was to add more cheese. I only had 12 ounces so I am sure they will love it even more the next time," says home cook Gail.
5-Ingredient Taco Soup
As the name suggests, this taco soup only has five ingredients: ground beef, salsa, frozen corn and beans mix, Mexican crema con sal, and Cheddar cheese. Not only are the ingredients super easy, but also the whole thing cooks up in the Instant Pot in just 20 minutes.
Perfect Chicken
The chicken is great, but the real winner is the sauce in this recipe. It's a white wine cream sauce with capers, mushrooms, and lemon — and reviewers suggest upping the sauce quantity because you'll want extra.