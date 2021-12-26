Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Recipes in December
It's the holiday season, and what does that mean? Judging from the recipes they're clicking on the most, our community of home cooks is busy baking cookies and making fudge. But in between the holiday prep, they've found time to make some delicious dinners. From casseroles to slow cooker meals, the most popular dinner recipes this month are all about comfort and convenience — so you'll find delicious, hearty dishes that are ready with a minimum of fuss. Scroll through to find the dinner recipes that our home cooks loved in December.
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas
These creamy chicken enchiladas have a nice kick from the cayenne pepper and jalapeños in the cream cheese, but are still tame enough that the whole family will enjoy them. You can easily use a rotisserie chicken to make enchilada prep extra quick and easy.
Meat Pie
As the name suggests, this pie is loaded with meat, including ground beef and ground pork, plus potatoes and a handful of spices. Some reviewers like to add extra veggies, like carrots or peas, to make this one-dish meal even more complete.
Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib
Chef John's prime rib is the perfect Christmas Day main dish to complement (or replace) the turkey or ham. "This is a fool proof method for making the best medium rare prime rib. Your seasonings can be changed according to your preference, but what's listed works perfectly. It's the cooking method that is the key," says reviewer Haiku.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
Even though this recipe uses an outdoor grill, you can easily make these pork chops on a George Foreman or in the oven. Reviewers say the honey garlic glaze is the best part about these chops, and for an even better flavor, you should marinate them in the glaze for a few hours.
World's Best Lasagna
Talk about delicious comfort food! We're sure you've seen this lasagna recipe many times before, but if you haven't made it yet, this is your cue to do so. Seriously you won't be disappointed, trust us, or trust the 16,000 5-star reviews left by your fellow home cooks.
Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili
This easy and hearty chili is perfect to meal-prep at the beginning of the week and freeze portions for super simple weeknight meals later. "I am SO glad I made this!!! It was the best I have ever made in my life! I WILL be making this again. Extremely easy recipe and extremely good," says home cook Lisa Kaye.
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
If you need a new Taco Tuesday dinner, you have to try this quick and easy casserole. It's made with tortilla chips, chili, and Cheddar cheese and then topped with your favorite taco garnishes — like lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. Reviewers like to change up the chips they use — try using Doritos or Fritos instead — for a fun, new meal every time.
Slow Cooker Low-Carb Santa Fe Chicken
"This is a winner! Amazing flavors and the aroma is absolutely sublime. I cooked on low, expecting to be out all day but came back home mid-day...yikes what a test of patience for not getting into the crock pot before cooking time was over. My husband has his simply with homemade Mexican rice. Mine was in a tortilla topped with cheese and dollops of sour cream with a side of Mexican rice. This is a keeper," says Allrecipes Allstar Francine Lizotte Club Foody.
Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings
When you think of comfort food, you probably think of chicken and dumplings. So next time you need a warm, comforting meal try this recipe. The soup is loaded with flavors from the chicken and lemon plus has tons of veggies and easy-to-make dumplings.
Garlic Chicken Breasts
The marinade is the real winner in this easy recipe. Let your chicken marinate in the olive oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper mixture, and then throw it in the oven for a quick bake the next day. Even with the marinating, this chicken is such a quick dinner to make with only 10 minutes of prep!
Real Homemade Tamales
Whether you want pork, chicken, or beef tamales this recipe is the way to go. "I got raves on mine this year from our friends that we gave a dozen to. We all agree they are even better the next day. They get spicier after reheating. Took a bit of work, but was simple to do, and worth the time," says reviewer ~TxCin~ILove2Ck.
Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Get out your slow cooker for this recipe! With just a handful of ingredients, you'll have an entire meal ready to serve with very little effort. Your roast will turn out super juicy and flavorful after being cooked low and slow and thanks to the onion soup packet — plus you'll have potato and veggie sides at the ready.
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
In less than an hour, you'll have this cheesy broccoli, chicken, and rice casserole on the table. It's made with just a few pantry staple ingredients, like chunked chicken, soup, instant rice, and frozen broccoli, and it's sure to be a dinner that everyone will love — even the veggie-adverse kids.
Pasta With Shrimp, Oysters, and Crabmeat
If you need a meal for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, this pasta with shrimp, oysters, and crab is the perfect option. You can use your favorite pasta shape to make this dish and douse it in the butter, lemon, garlic, and red pepper sauce.
Spicy Pork Tenderloin
Coat your pork tenderloin in this chili powder, salt, ginger, thyme, and black pepper rub for a spicy flavor that even non-heat lovers will still enjoy. You can make this pork tenderloin on the grill or in the oven — and if you're just here for the spice rub, you can also use the rub on chicken or ribs.