Our 10 Most Popular Desserts From September
It's clear that fall is in the air for the Allrecipes community based on the desserts they were making this month. In September, our audience truly had some interesting dessert selections. From ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookies to tangy orange cake and a delicious coconut pie, one of these sweet treats is bound to become your new favorite dessert.
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
When you bite into one of these delicious chocolate chip cookies, you'll immediately say "WOW!" From the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips to the crispy, golden-brown edges, chocolate chip cookies are one dessert that everyone is bound to love.
Blackberry Dump Cake
Use up your fresh, juicy blackberries in this luscious Blackberry Dump Cake. Each slice is packed with yummy blackberries, white sugar, butter, and French vanilla cake mix, so you'll be experiencing a variety of scrumptious flavors in every bite.
Skillet Apple Brownie
Create a memorable apple brownie dessert in your skillet with this delectable recipe. Whether you're trying to use up leftover ingredients or are just a fan of apple-flavored desserts, this sweet treat is for you!
Heavenly Mix
After you taste this Heavenly Mix, you'll be just like reviewer BlaxicanQueen who said, "This is AMAZING!!!!" Just toss the cereal, almonds, and coconut together in the butter, sugar, and corn syrup mixture and you'll have a sweet snack that everyone will enjoy.
Orange Cake
Enjoy the refreshing taste of orange juice in this flavorful Orange Cake. To really create an unforgettable dessert for your family or guests, serve this yummy cake with vanilla ice cream. After everyone finishes their seconds (or thirds), you'll find yourself receiving endless compliments.
Caramel Apple Eclair Cake
If eclairs are one of your favorite desserts, we highly recommend that you make this delicious Caramel Apple Eclair Cake. Not only can you make this dessert without having to fire up your oven, but it makes approximately 24 servings so it's the perfect no-bake dessert for a crowd (hello tailgate winner). Plus, this cake is a great way to celebrate the fall season because nothing says "fall is here" like caramel and apples.
Apple Butter Spice Cake
Another apple-flavored dessert that's become a fan favorite is this Apple Butter Spice Cake. From the apple butter, vanilla extract, and white sugar, this scrumptious cake will be popular at any occasion.
Quick and Easy Lemon Pineapple Dessert
Crushed pineapples, lemon yogurt, and blueberries all work together to create this creamy, velvety, and fruity dessert. However, if you're not a fan of blueberries, recipe creator Pat Bernitt says that you can use a different fruit topping.
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
It doesn't get much better than spicy, juicy apples topped with delicious caramel sauce. In this Caramel Apple Dump Cake, you'll have the iconic caramel apple pairing, plus a nutty punch from the walnuts.
Impossible Coconut Pie
If coconut is your favorite flavor, then consider making our Impossible Coconut Pie. It doesn't get much easier than a pie that's made entirely in a blender — and you don't even need a pie crust thanks to the baking mix that forms a crust as it bakes. "Tastes great and is so easy to make. This recipe is a keeper," says reviewer KJBARN99.