What do you think of when you hear "fall desserts?" If you said spice cakes, crisps, and pies using autumnal ingredients like cinnamon, apples, and pumpkin, then you're on par with what our Allrecipes community loved in October. This month, our home cooks were all about apples—seriously there must have been a lot of apple picking happening. From apple crisp to apple bars, our community was baking up all things apple—plus, a few other fun treats that you won't want to miss. Scroll through to take a look at our most popular desserts from October.

01 of 11 Cinnamon Roll Apple Crisp View Recipe There are few desserts easier than ones made in a 9x13 pan. But what if we told you that this apple crisp gets even simpler with the use of canned cinnamon rolls? Just flatten out the cinnamon rolls and place them in the baking dish, then top with apples, cinnamon sugar, and the oat mixture. Finish it off with a drizzle of cinnamon roll icing and you'll be in apple-cinnamon heaven.

02 of 11 Autumn Apple Blender Cake View Recipe Joyce Nicotera It's hard to beat the ease of this apple cake because your blender does most of the work for you. Just blend all the wet and dry ingredients, fold in the apples, and voilà! Top the cake with confectioners' sugar or a simple glaze.

03 of 11 Impossible Cake View Recipe This cake gets its name from the distinct layers that appear to magically form while baking. It starts with a layer of cajeta (or sweetened caramelized goat's milk syrup), followed by rich chocolate cake, and finished with a layer of sweet flan. It's sure to impress even the pickiest guests.

04 of 11 Gooey Butter Cake View Recipe Dorothy Bridges This six-ingredient cake comes together so quickly and easily thanks to a package of yellow cake mix. No one will even know you used a store-bought shortcut since it gets dressed up with extra butter, cream cheese, vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar.

05 of 11 Apple Crisp View Recipe sassyoldlady It's nearly impossible to mess up this classic apple crisp made in a 9x13 pan. Serve with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream.

06 of 11 Pumpkin Crumb Cake View Recipe lei "This pumpkin crumb cake is three layers of delicious! With a cakey crust, a smooth pumpkin custard filling, and a buttery walnut topping, it's sure to be a favorite with your family," says recipe creator Debbie. The cake layer is made with a yellow cake mix, but a lot of reviewers like to use spice cake mix for extra fall flavor.

07 of 11 Apple Pie Slices View Recipe Convert your apple pie into a dessert made in your 9x13 pan with this recipe. These bars taste just like apple pie, but in bar form.

08 of 11 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge View Recipe If you're craving fudge, this is about as easy as it gets. You just need peanut butter, white almond bark, a microwavable bowl, and a baking dish to make it. Melt everything in your microwave, spread it into the baking dish to set, and enjoy!

09 of 11 Apple Crumble Coffee Cake View Recipe "Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake," says recipe creator Chef John.