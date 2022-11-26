Our 15 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in November

November may be all about Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean you only get to enjoy dessert one day out of the whole month. Sure, this month the Allrecipes audience was prepping for Thanksgiving with pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake recipes, but they were also exploring the deliciousness that cakes, cookies, and puddings have to offer too. As the last fall month draws to a close, get some tasty dessert inspiration to enjoy those final autumnal flavors. From apple squares to sweet potato pie, these recipes are a must-try.

01 of 16 Apple Squares View Recipe Cristi Use up those last apples from your apple picking trip and make these cinnamon-spiced apple and walnut bars. "This is one of those recipes that has great results with low effort. Quick and easy to mix up and very tasty," says reviewer Jane.

02 of 16 Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever View Recipe It's never a bad time to make peanut butter cookies. Whether you're getting your holiday baking done early or simply craving a rich and decadent cookie, this six-ingredient recipe is the way to go.

03 of 16 Banana Cake View Recipe Next time you have over-ripe bananas, skip the banana bread and make this cake instead. "Very easy to make and came out delicious. I didn't change one thing. It was so good they didn't even wait for me to frost it! Will use every time I have leftover bananas," according to reviewer Dina Aronson.

04 of 16 Orange Cake View Recipe This Orange Cake is a classic favorite amongst the Allrecipes community. It's incredibly simple to make with a packet of yellow cake mix, lemon pudding mix, and a few other pantry staple ingredients. No one would ever know it's a doctored-up store-bought cake mix — and don't worry, we won't tell.

05 of 16 Raspberry Crumble Bars View Recipe You only need five simple ingredients to make these out-of-this-world raspberry bars. Reviewers say this recipe even works with different jams, so feel free to switch it up if you don't like raspberry.

06 of 16 Dulce de Leche Cake View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios "The cake is tender and moist, and it's not too sweet to help balance out with the frosting. The frosting is delightful, it has that caramel flavor from the dulce de leche, and the optional rum complements the caramel's vanilla notes wonderfully. The hazelnuts added a great crunch factor and adds a subtly nutty flavor," says recipe creator Jasmine.

07 of 16 Chef John's Apple Fritters View Recipe Chef John "As a fellow apple fritter skeptic, I went into this recipe feeling....skeptical. However, any doubts I had were disproven by Chef John yet again," says reviewer Lacyanne. "Cooking the apples beforehand is an absolute game changer. I would try something different with the glaze next time for added flavor but these are fantastic. They also reheat in the air fryer surprisingly well."

08 of 16 Caramel Cake View Recipe This simple vanilla cake is layered with creamy, decadent caramel icing. Reviewers say the icing is so perfect that you could simply make a cake with store-bought mix because the icing steals the show.

09 of 16 The Best Banana Pudding View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios You can't beat a no-bake dessert — especially during the busy holiday season. This banana pudding is a classic and with over 900 5-star reviews, it clearly lives up to its name.

10 of 16 Ultimate Cranberry Pudding Cake View Recipe Add this Bundt cake to your holiday menu right now. Just trust us. The cranberry-filled cake is delicious on its own, but the hot butter sauce that you douse it in takes it to a whole new level.

11 of 16 Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake View Recipe Leisha Can't decide between cheesecake and pumpkin pie? You don't have to. This double-layer cheesecake has the best of both desserts: a layer of creamy vanilla cheesecake and a layer of spicy pumpkin all on a graham cracker crust.

12 of 16 Sweet Potato Pie View Recipe Meredith Food Studios "I have been using this recipe for 35 years, it is perfect! I don't eat pumpkin pie but I absolutely love this sweet potato pie! You cannot go wrong with this recipe," says reviewer Susanne marie.

13 of 16 Irresistible Pecan Pie View Recipe ilovebaking22 If it ain't broke, right? And this classic pecan pie certainly isn't broken. "I have made this every year for almost 12 years. I will never make a different recipe as this is by far the favorite dish for anyone who likes pie," says reviewer Missy McCollum.

14 of 16 The Original Fantasy Fudge View Recipe Already dreaming of a fudgy holiday season? This is the recipe for you. Get a head start on your holiday food gifting by mixing up a big batch of this fudge — which yields three pounds.