Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in March
March marks the end of winter, and our most-viewed dessert recipes of the month tell us that we're ready to embrace spring. While Allrecipes home cooks loved rich, decadent chocolate, fudge, and custard in February, lighter confections, including spongy pound cakes and fruit-forward desserts, dominated in March. As you settle into spring, browse these community-favorite desserts for some sweet inspiration, including lemon bars, pound cakes, pineapple crisp, and more.
Jumbo Breakfast Cookies
Dessert for breakfast? Who can say no? Our most-viewed dessert of the month, these extra-large oatmeal raisin cookies pack in cereal and eggs to strike that rare balance between dessert and breakfast.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
Fresh, bright lemon juice and zest makes these cream cheese bars a lovely spring treat. Not to mention, the recipe uses refrigerated crescent roll dough for extra convenience.
Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas
We may associate apple and cinnamon with fall, but that's no reason to forego these Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas. After all, you can find the recipe's five pantry-friendly ingredients — apple pie filling, cinnamon, sugar, flour tortillas, and oil — any time of year.
Million Dollar Cake
Though it's one of our most popular desserts year round, Million Dollar Cake delivers the tropical flavor we especially crave as the weather warms up thanks to mandarin oranges, pineapple, and coconut. Shortcut ingredients like boxed yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding also make this cake an easy favorite.
Air Fryer Beignets
Mardi Gras fell on March 1 this year, but that didn't stop this air-fried take on a classic New Orleans treat from ranking among our most popular desserts of the month. After all, unlike king cake (traditionally eaten from January till Fat Tuesday) beignets know no season.
Pistachio Cake II
Of course, our community couldn't celebrate St. Patrick's Day without a green cake, and this pistachio cake was their lucky pick. Lemon-lime soda sweetens yellow cake mix, while pistachio pudding and whipped topping come together to finish it off with a touch of green frosting.
Kentucky Blue Ribbon All-Butter Pound Cake
Several reviewers call this pound cake the best they have ever eaten. Allrecipes Allstar Diana71 shares how you can dress it up for spring and summer: "I cut off all the edges and cubed them, and used the cubes in a berry trifle dish for a dessert auction I participated in tonight. Cubes of this pound cake layered with homemade whipped cream and berries."
Grandma Ruby's Buttermilk Pound Cake
Here's another example of our community loving pound cake (and lemon!) in March. We think they'll be making this moist, dense dessert again and again.
Pineapple Crisp
Crisps, crumbles, and buckles may be summer favorites, but no need to lean on in-season fruit when you can use canned pineapple to pull together this convenient recipe.
German Apple Cake I
With more than 1,500 ratings that average nearly five stars, German Apple Cake has become one of our community's all-time favorite desserts — take its popularity in March as proof.