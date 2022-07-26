Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in July

Who doesn't love to treat themselves during summer? We know we do. Maybe you have an abundance of fresh fruit, or a potluck invitation, or maybe you just want something to cool you down on a hot day. Truthfully, we don't even need a reason to enjoy a dessert — and neither does our Allrecipes community of home cooks. This month, they were whipping up desserts left and right. From strawberry coffee cake and fresh peach cobbler to classic cookies and brownies, these are the dessert recipes that they couldn't get enough of in July.