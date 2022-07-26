Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in July
Who doesn't love to treat themselves during summer? We know we do. Maybe you have an abundance of fresh fruit, or a potluck invitation, or maybe you just want something to cool you down on a hot day. Truthfully, we don't even need a reason to enjoy a dessert — and neither does our Allrecipes community of home cooks. This month, they were whipping up desserts left and right. From strawberry coffee cake and fresh peach cobbler to classic cookies and brownies, these are the dessert recipes that they couldn't get enough of in July.
Fresh Strawberry Coffee Cake
This simple white coffee cake is topped with a delightful strawberry and coconut crumb topping. It's the perfect treat to start your day.
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
It's never a bad time for chocolate chip cookies. Especially when you use this community-loved recipe that has received over 14,000 5-star reviews — and we're sure you'll be adding another 5-star rating soon.
Lemon Dump Cake
You won't be able to resist the bright, citrusy flavors of this incredibly easy dump cake. Simply add each layer of the cake directly to the baking pan — no mixing bowl required!
Chocolate Eclair Cake
This no-bake Chocolate Eclair Cake is a summer classic. You'll love how easy it is to make with just five ingredients, and everyone who tastes it will love how delicious it is.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Cool off with this new take on an ice cream cake. This simple frozen dessert is piled high with ice cream sandwiches, whipped cream, hot fudge, caramel, and pecans.
Easy Blueberry Cobbler
It really doesn't get much easier than this five-ingredient fresh blueberry cobbler. And with just 10 minutes of prep time, this is sure to be your new favorite summer dessert to use up all those fresh bluberries.
Cherry Dump Cake
When you're short on time, try this Cherry Dump Cake that is ready in just 45 minutes. Simply add a can of cherry pie filling, a package of white cake mix, butter, and chopped pecans to a 9x13-inch dish and let the cake do its thing in the oven.
Best Brownies
These 5-star brownies are the most highly rated brownies on our site. Once you make this decadent, moist, melt-in-your-mouth dessert, you'll understand why.
The Best Banana Pudding
Not only does this Southern classic look stunning on the dessert table, but it tastes decadent and irresistible too. And, it's so easy to make, even the kiddos could do it!
Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler
Put your summer peaches to good use with this rich cobbler. Of course, you can never go wrong with serving your warm peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.