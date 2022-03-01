Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in February
February may be the shortest month of the year, but fewer days did not stop the Allrecipes community from making delicious recipes — especially desserts. Home cooks everywhere were whipping up tasty treats in their kitchens, like cookies, cakes, pudding, and fudge, that made this short month extra sweet. Scroll through to find the dessert recipes our Allrecipes home cooks clicked on and cooked up the most in February.
Peanut Butter Shoestring Haystacks
It may seem weird to make cookies with crispy canned shoestring potatoes, but these no-bake cookies prove that the end result is actually very delicious. In addition to the potatoes, you'll use peanut butter, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips, and so no one will even be able to tell they're made with spuds.
Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Move over oatmeal raisin cookies, we have a new oatmeal cookie in town. These cookies are sweetened with both cocoa powder and chocolate chips for a cookie that everyone will love, even picky kids.
Grandma's Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge
You don't have to save fudge for the holidays, instead, you can make the easy treat all year round. Chef John's peanut butter fudge is only five ingredients and will instantly melt in your mouth.
Chocolate Cornstarch Pudding
After trying this homemade chocolate pudding, you'll never buy another box of pudding mix again. "I've made this pudding for at least 13 years and have NEVER had it turn out less than perfect. This is a solid homemade pudding recipe," says reviewer MJ.
Chocolate Eclair Cake
This five-ingredient cake doesn't even require you to touch your stove or oven. Simply layer graham crackers, vanilla pudding and whipped cream, and warm chocolate frosting in a 9x13-inch baking dish for the easiest cake that kids could make on their own.
Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies
These peanut butter cookies are the perfect cookie served with a glass of milk. "This by far my favorite cookie recipe. My family loves these cookies I get a lot of requests to bake them. I would pay close attention to how long you bake them. The minimum time is best for me any longer they get really hard," says home cook Mike.
Million Dollar Cake
If you've seen these roundups before, you know the Allrecipes community loves this Million Dollar Cake — and so do we! It's so easy to make since it starts out with a simple boxed cake, but the frosting takes it to the next level that will impress everyone who tries it.
Best Pecan Sandies
These crunchy cookies are the perfect mix between nutty and buttery shortbread cookies. Reviewers say these cookies are delicious any time of day, whether served with coffee in the morning or a glass of milk after dinner.
Strawberry Cake from Scratch
"This was my very first time baking a cake from scratch. I did a trial run on my daughter and some friends. They absolutely loved it. It turned out moist and not too sweet. Very delicious. I followed the recipe to a tee but I did take the advice of the reviews and measured the sifted flour. I made a cream cheese frosting with four ingredients. It was very tasty," says reviewer lsanders126.
Flan Patissier (French Custard Pie)
This French custard pie has a homemade pastry crust with a creamy, vanilla-flavored custard center. It may take a bit of time and effort to make it, but the end result is totally worth it.