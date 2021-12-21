Our 15 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in December
It should come as no surprise that December is a month packed with treats. From holiday gifting to festive get-togethers — to simply baking cookies for Santa — desserts are a great way to share the love during the holiday season. And if there's one thing we know about our community of home cooks, it's that they love to share. This month they were making fudge, cookies, toffee, brownies, and so much more for their holiday desserts table, cookie exchanges, neighborhood get-togethers, and everything in between. Scroll through to find the last-minute desserts you need to make before the month is over — consider it a gift from our community to you.
Elisa's Famous Fudge
There's no better time to make fudge than during the holiday season. It's perfect for gifting or simply munching on while you watch your favorite holiday movies. This melt-in-your-mouth fudge is an explosion of flavor with creamy chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and pecans in every bite.
Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
These soft and moist cookies are loaded with crunchy peanut butter for a classic flavor that everyone will love. If you like your cookies extra peanut buttery, reviewers suggest adding either a half cup more or a full cup more of peanut butter. And, of course, no peanut butter cookie is complete without a glass of milk on the side.
Cherry Rum Balls
Rum balls are such a classic around the holidays, and because you don't have to bake them, they're so easy to make! Make sure you make these a few days before you need them so they can set up in the container because the cherry flavor gets more powerful the longer they sit.
Grandma's Lace Cookies
In less than 20 minutes you'll have these gorgeous lace cookies that are almost too pretty to eat — we said almost! The thin cookies offer a nice crispy texture that make them irresistable.
Million Dollar Cake
This tasty cake is such an easy dessert to bring to any gathering — and everyone will rave about its flavors. The cake is simply made with a boxed cake mix, but the frosting is really what's worth a million bucks. The bright, citrusy flavor will have everyone begging you for the recipe.
Melt In Your Mouth Toffee
This five-ingredient toffee is so easy to make and only takes an hour. The toffee is topped with chocolate chips and walnuts and is absolutely irresistible. But don't worry, this recipe creates 48 servings, so there's plenty to go around.
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
The name really says it all with these cookies — they're big, soft, and filled with ginger flavor. Who needs a gingerbread man when you can have these delightful cookies instead?
Buckeye Cookies III
Buckeye cookies are super easy to make — there's no baking involved — and are a fun addition to any cookie tray. They're peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate to look like the Ohio state nut: the buckeye. These creamy peanut butter and chocolate treats will disappear quickly!
Cracked Sugar Cookies I
If you don't want to do the sugar cookie cutouts this year, try this tasty sugar cookie recipe. These soft, buttery cookies will get gorgeous cracks throughout them that will certainly beat any store-bought sugar cookie.
Jim's Pineapple Cheese Pie
No there isn't cheese in this pie, well at least not the cheese that you're probably thinking of based on the name. This five-ingredient no-bake pie is like a pineapple cheesecake with crushed pineapple, whipped cream, pineapple Jell-O, and cream cheese in a store-bought pie crust. Reviewers like to use graham cracker crust to make this easy pie.
Grandma's Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge
If you prefer peanut butter fudge over chocolate, you need to try Chef John's recipe. His five-ingredient recipe will feel nice and firm in your hands but instantly melt in your mouth with its creamy texture. Chef John says this recipe works for all nut butters, creamy or crunchy.
Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert
This sweet potato casserole is more like a dessert thanks to its crunchy pecan streusel topping. Reviewers say this dish is quite versatile depending on what you have — you can use canned sweet potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, or boiled sweet potatoes to make it.
Pecan Carmel Clusters
No one will be able to resist these chocolatey caramel pecan candies. Reviewers say these candies are really easy to make and you can use any kind of chocolate that you like — dark or milk.
Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)
Impress everyone with these nut-filled candies. Chef John's candy recipe makes a nougat-like candy filled with roasted almonds and pistachios. His recipe may be a little time-consuming from all the stirring, but it's easy to make and absolutely worth it, we promise.
Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies
Peanut butter lovers will go crazy for these peanut butter brownie bars. If you like the peanut butter and chocolate flavor combo, you can top these bars with chocolate icing — or double up on the peanut butter flavor and top them with peanut butter icing.