Our 15 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in December

It should come as no surprise that December is a month packed with treats. From holiday gifting to festive get-togethers — to simply baking cookies for Santa — desserts are a great way to share the love during the holiday season. And if there's one thing we know about our community of home cooks, it's that they love to share. This month they were making fudge, cookies, toffee, brownies, and so much more for their holiday desserts table, cookie exchanges, neighborhood get-togethers, and everything in between. Scroll through to find the last-minute desserts you need to make before the month is over — consider it a gift from our community to you.