Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in December

01 of 11 Black Magic Cake You won't need a cauldron to make this magical cake; mixing sugar, cocoa powder, creamy buttermilk, and strong brewed coffee with a few other ingredients gives you 24 rich slices of this enchanting dessert, ready in under an hour.

02 of 11 Original Fantasy Fudge Instead of fantasizing about this fudge, you can make it using classic pantry staples such as sugar, semisweet chocolate chips, crunchy walnuts, and bit of vanilla. Savor the chilly season with a nice, velvety treat.

03 of 11 Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Preethi Venkatram/Allrecipes Enjoy your favorite, fudgy dessert with the nutty addition of peanut butter all in these bite-sized treats. Also, enjoying one of these with a rich cup of hot chocolate only boosts its deliciousness, because you can't go wrong combining chocolate and peanut butter.

04 of 11 Saltine Toffee Cookies Lena's Nova Scotia Kitchen Allow your friends and family to savor some chocolatey goodness this holiday season with these Saltine Toffee Cookies. Each cookie contains rich brown sugar, semisweet chocolate chips, and sweet nutty pecans with a fun twist on crackers.

05 of 11 Golden Rum Cake Shellz One taste of this golden-brown rum cake and you'll realize why it's the perfect dessert for all your family get-togethers. This vanilla-flavored, rich, buttery, cakey creation will make your guests say, "mmm" with each bite.

06 of 11 French Silk Chocolate Pie Unknown Enjoy a rich, cool chocolate pie in a soft, pastry pie crust with our French Silk Chocolate Pie. "This pie is delicious but the trick is that you must whip the egg whites and then fold into the chocolate mixture, which then makes it fluffy and fills the pie crust perfectly. I've been making this for years and it's my favorite pie," said Danielle P.

07 of 11 Kentucky Banana Pudding Creamy banana pudding that contains a layer of cookies and sliced bananas is one delectable dessert. Whether you need to use up bananas or are looking for a different treat to make, this banana pudding dessert should suit all your needs.

08 of 11 Big Soft Ginger Cookies ZAKIAH Nothing says the holidays are here than making soft ginger cookies. Each round-shaped treat is filled with the coziest of spices such as ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Not only is this treat soft and chewy but preparing it will fill your house with a lovely aroma.

09 of 11 Cinnamon Apple Cake (Hanukkah Cake) A classic Hanukkah dessert dish infused with juicy apples, white sugar, velvety cream cheese, and cozy cinnamon is perfect for any occasion.