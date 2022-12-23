Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in December

Golden Rum Cake, Saltine Toffee Cookies, and French Silk Chocolate Pie are just a few of the sweet treats that were popular with our audience in the month of December.  If you're interested in seeing the full selection, scroll through to find out.

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Published on December 23, 2022
stack of well crackled big soft ginger cookies
Photo: ZAKIAH
01 of 11

Black Magic Cake

close up on a slice of black magic cake on a plate with remaining on a serving plate behind

You won't need a cauldron to make this magical cake; mixing sugar, cocoa powder, creamy buttermilk, and strong brewed coffee with a few other ingredients gives you 24 rich slices of this enchanting dessert, ready in under an hour.

02 of 11

Original Fantasy Fudge

Instead of fantasizing about this fudge, you can make it using classic pantry staples such as sugar, semisweet chocolate chips, crunchy walnuts, and bit of vanilla. Savor the chilly season with a nice, velvety treat.

03 of 11

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

a high angle view of a pile of peanut butter fudge
Preethi Venkatram/Allrecipes

Enjoy your favorite, fudgy dessert with the nutty addition of peanut butter all in these bite-sized treats. Also, enjoying one of these with a rich cup of hot chocolate only boosts its deliciousness, because you can't go wrong combining chocolate and peanut butter.

04 of 11

Saltine Toffee Cookies

close up view of Saltine Toffee Cookies on a white plate
Lena's Nova Scotia Kitchen

Allow your friends and family to savor some chocolatey goodness this holiday season with these Saltine Toffee Cookies. Each cookie contains rich brown sugar, semisweet chocolate chips, and sweet nutty pecans with a fun twist on crackers.

05 of 11

Golden Rum Cake

Golden Rum Cake
Shellz

One taste of this golden-brown rum cake and you'll realize why it's the perfect dessert for all your family get-togethers. This vanilla-flavored, rich, buttery, cakey creation will make your guests say, "mmm" with each bite.

06 of 11

French Silk Chocolate Pie

image
Unknown

Enjoy a rich, cool chocolate pie in a soft, pastry pie crust with our French Silk Chocolate Pie. "This pie is delicious but the trick is that you must whip the egg whites and then fold into the chocolate mixture, which then makes it fluffy and fills the pie crust perfectly. I've been making this for years and it's my favorite pie," said Danielle P.

07 of 11

Kentucky Banana Pudding

Creamy banana pudding that contains a layer of cookies and sliced bananas is one delectable dessert. Whether you need to use up bananas or are looking for a different treat to make, this banana pudding dessert should suit all your needs.

08 of 11

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

stack of well crackled big soft ginger cookies
ZAKIAH

Nothing says the holidays are here than making soft ginger cookies. Each round-shaped treat is filled with the coziest of spices such as ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Not only is this treat soft and chewy but preparing it will fill your house with a lovely aroma.

09 of 11

Cinnamon Apple Cake (Hanukkah Cake)

A classic Hanukkah dessert dish infused with juicy apples, white sugar, velvety cream cheese, and cozy cinnamon is perfect for any occasion.

10 of 11

Buckeye Balls

close up view of Buckeye Balls on a platter
Dianne

"Buckeye balls are sweet peanut butter candies dipped in melted chocolate," said recipe creator Allison O'Brien. So, with each bite-sized treat, get ready for a peanut butter, chocolate explosion.

11 of 11

More Inspiration

a snowman-shaped pancake with chocolate chip and mini chip features and buttons and a bacon "scarf". The plate is garnished with mini marshmallow snow and snowflake-shaped sprinkles
"snowman pancakes with bacon scarf". footballgrl16
