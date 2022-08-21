Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes From August

Summer may be coming to a close, but the Allrecipes community is still looking for any excuse to make a fresh fruit dessert — or any dessert for that matter. This month, they were baking and cooking up some tasty recipes that you'll want to save to your collection ASAP. Love the taste of peaches? If so, consider making our fresh peach cobbler or peach pie. If you're a fan of chocolate, we have a few desserts here that are full of chocolatey goodness. Keep scrolling to learn more about the ten most popular desserts our home cooks couldn't get enough of this month.