Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes From August
Summer may be coming to a close, but the Allrecipes community is still looking for any excuse to make a fresh fruit dessert — or any dessert for that matter. This month, they were baking and cooking up some tasty recipes that you'll want to save to your collection ASAP. Love the taste of peaches? If so, consider making our fresh peach cobbler or peach pie. If you're a fan of chocolate, we have a few desserts here that are full of chocolatey goodness. Keep scrolling to learn more about the ten most popular desserts our home cooks couldn't get enough of this month.
Peach Cobbler Upside-Down Pound Cake
While you may have tried pineapple upside-down cake before, have you ever wondered what it would be like to taste peach cobbler in the form of an upside-down pound cake? Well, now you can with this simple recipe.
Dark Chocolate Sheet Cake with Dark Chocolate Frosting
If you enjoy the rich, bold flavor of dark chocolate, then you'll absolutely love this moist, scrumptious dark chocolate sheet cake. It's topped with dark chocolate frosting and infused with dark cocoa powder, so get ready for an explosion of chocolate with each bite.
Skillet Peach Pie
Make flavorful peach pie in a skillet with this quick and easy recipe that will make peaches your new favorite fruit. Don't have a pie crust? That's ok, you can use biscuit dough instead, according to recipe creator Arvilla.
Best Lemon Bars
These rich, tart-flavored lemon bars are the perfect treats to make for your next family gathering or Sunday potluck. This recipe produces about 36 delicious goodies that are bursting with lemony flavor.
Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler
Use up your fresh peaches by making this delectable Southern peach cobbler. Whether you choose to eat this yummy cobbler with creamy vanilla ice cream or some velvety whipped cream, either way, you can't beat this one-of-a-kind dessert.
Easy Sugar Cookies
From the crispy, brown edges to the sugary taste, sugar cookies are a delightful treat to make and enjoy. With this recipe, you can make 4 dozen cookies in 30 minutes — and feel free to get a little adventurous and top them with icing and sprinkles.
Best Brownies
With over 9,000 5-star reviews, we promise that these are the best brownies that you will ever taste. Serve these sweet treats at your next family dinner and watch them vanish right before your eyes.
Warm Berry Compote
Enjoy the luscious taste of berries and the sweet flavor of orange juice in this delicious berry compote. With only two steps to follow, you'll be able to prepare this dish in no time.
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cake
Relish a nutritious dessert with this zucchini chocolate chip cake. With so many rich, chocolatey ingredients, no one will even realize there's zucchini in there!
Flapper Pie
If you enjoy the flavors of vanilla and cinnamon, then we highly recommend making this flapper pie! It's made with vanilla custard and a creamy meringue topping that is bound to please your taste buds.