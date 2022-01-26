Our 15 Most Popular Breakfast Recipes in January
Rise and shine! Even if you're not a morning person, you'll want to check out the breakfast recipes our Allrecipes home cooks clicked on and cooked up the most in January. After all, you have to break your hours-long fast sooner or later, and why not do it deliciously. Scroll through to find recipes for pancakes, muffins, cinnamon rolls, eggs, hash browns, and more breakfast recipes worth waking up for.
English Muffins
"I've used this delicious recipe for about 29 years," says recipe creator LindaPinda. "They are very good...much better than any store-bought English muffins I've ever had." Reviewer happymommyx4 agrees: "Wonderful recipe! I will never buy them from the store again! The English muffins are lovely when toasted; light and crisp. Mine were full of nooks and crannies!" She also recommends using bread flour instead of all-purpose flour.
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
Start your morning with one of our most popular recipes of all time. These from-scratch pancakes are easy to make with everyday ingredients, and they just might convince you to stop buying boxed pancake mix. Did some reviewers make ingredient substitutions and additions? Of course they did! But with thousands of solid 5-star ratings, this recipe is also perfect as written.
Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
"I wanted an on-the-go oatmeal bar without the artificial ingredients of commercial bars," says recipe creator Nichole Tews. "This is the base for the bars, a recipe easily modified to suit your own tastes." And reviewers did just that, adding dried fruits, seeds, and nuts, bumping up spices, and substituting plant-based milks for the conventional dairy.
Air-Fried Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts
"Maybe the best donuts we've ever eaten," says reviewer ksalsa. "I'm so glad I didn't let the negative reviews deter us... the texture, the flavor... so ridiculously delicious. Saving this to make for special occasions, we loved these so much!!! Thank you for the incredible recipe!"
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns
Reviewer Marcia W says, "The best!! I come from a long line of bakers...this is great! I used half whole wheat flour...incredible. To easily cut the dough, use dental floss. Slide it under the end, cross the dental floss at the top and pull. Perfect cuts every time! If you want more ooey-gooey, just add a little cream or whole milk (3–4 tablespoons) to the butter and brown sugar mixture in the pan."
Avocado Breakfast Bowl
Eggs and avocado team up with quinoa and feta cheese in this satisfying breakfast bowl. The eggs can be hard or soft boiled (whatever you prefer), and some reviewers add a touch of hot sauce or salsa to suit their tastes.
Caramelized Oatmeal Raisin Muffins
"Why can't oatmeal muffins taste more like oatmeal cookies? These do! The trick is to first caramelize the oatmeal. Enjoy the nice, deep oatmeal flavor," says recipe creator Chantal Pare. How do you caramelize the oats? Cook them in a skillet with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice before folding them into the batter and baking.
Air Fryer Beignets
"I like this recipe. Its very light and will adapt well to other flavors. I really like not having to use grease to fry them," says reviewer Beth Zabawski.
Classic Hash Browns
"These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside," says recipe creator Chef John. The secret is to soak and rinse the shredded potatoes twice to dissolve excess starch, and then squeeze out the moisture before seasoning and frying.
Turkey Breakfast Sausage
"This is exactly how I make my breakfast sausage from ground turkey only I do go a little lighter on the salt/pepper," says reviewer Sarah Jo. "My whole family loves this. NOTE: This can be used in just about any recipe that calls for sausage, just don't form the meat into patties. I like to use it in spaghetti sauce or egg bakes the most. My family honestly can't tell the difference between this and regular pork sausage."
Baked French Toast
Reviewer MARDEEN says, "I love this recipe!! I've made it 5 times in the last 2 months and every time I serve it it's a big hit! I do only use 6 eggs and 1 cup of milk, though, otherwise it's too mushy in the middle. Make sure and slice your bread AT LEAST 1-inch thick — even a little thicker than 1 inch is best so that the liquid can be absorbed into the bread rather than staying on the bottom of the dish. Definitely sprinkle w/ toasted pecans! Very yummy!"
To Die For Blueberry Muffins
Allrecipes home cooks love this 5-star recipe with its big rounded muffin top (any muffin's best bite!) and sweet streusel finish. Reviewer LOTSUJI says, "The name of these muffins are fitting. These are impressive looking. Looks and tastes like they are professionally made. I also increased the amount of blueberries. Since I used frozen, I added just enough for each batch that I was putting into the oven so the color didn't run into the white batter. Excellent muffins." Note: One of the most important secrets to muffin-baking success is to not overmix the batter.
Bacon Tater Egg Cups
So much flavor in every bite! Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, potato nuggets, and cheese join forces in these make-ahead breakfast cups. You can use this recipe as your template and make ingredient substitutions to suit your tastes.
Easy Cinnamon Rolls
With the help of a shortcut ingredient, you can slash the time it takes to make a tray of crowd-pleasing cinnamon rolls. (Spoiler alert: It's frozen bread dough.) Reviewer Stephanie Zaczkowski gave them a 5-star rating and says, "This the easiest and most delicious recipe for cinnamon rolls that I have ever found in my 50 years of baking and cooking. My only mistake was that one time I forgot to pour on the heavy cream before putting in the oven. I won't make that mistake again. The cream is the ticket to the caramel coating."
Ham and Cheese Biscuit Muffins
Recipe creator NicoleMcMom says, "For a crowd-pleasing, no-fork-option at your next brunch, try these tasty breakfast muffins made with ham, Cheddar cheese, and biscuit dough. A savory sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning adds a nice crunch to every bite. Change up the fillings with sausage, bacon, eggs, leftover barbecued chicken… the possibilities are endless! Get your kids to help with this one." These would make great grab-and-go breakfast bites, too!