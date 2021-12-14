10 Top-Rated Tofu Stir-Fry Recipes for Quick Meatless Meals
Looking for top-rated, flavor-packed vegetarian stir-fry recipes? Or simply looking for ways to make your tofu tastier? We've got all the inspiration you need with these terrific, top-rated tofu stir-fry recipes — including a meaty mushroom, tofu, and noodle stir-fry, a golden and crispy stir-fried tofu with broccoli in a peanut sauce, and much more.
Mushroom, Tofu, and Noodle Stir-Fry
In this flavor-packed, versatile vegetarian stir-fry, cubes of firm tofu, noodles, red bell pepper, and portabello and cremini mushrooms are stir-fried in a ginger and garlic glaze.
Tofu Peanut Stir-Fry
Seasoned tofu and vegetables are stir-fried in a peanut sauce until well-coated. "This is absolutely the best way to eat tofu, especially for first timers," says recipe contributor Ani. "The tofu has a slightly crunchy exterior while the inside is nice and soft."
Quick Tofu Stir Fry
In this yakisoba-inspired vegetarian dish, ramen noodles, cubes of firm tofu, green bell pepper, and onion are stir-fried in a fruity, sweet-and-sour sauce.
Spicy Vegan Mango and Tofu Stir-Fry
This vegan tofu stir-fry with mangos and green chile peppers is sure to please anyone who loves spicy dishes. Make sure mangos, peppers, and tofu strips are the same size for best results. Serve on a bed of hot rice.
Lime-Curry Tofu Stir-Fry
Crispy cubes of tofu, zucchini, and bell pepper are stir-fried in Thai red curry paste with coconut milk, ginger, maple syrup, and lime for a tasty sweet-sour flavored main dish. Stir in chopped basil just before serving for added color and flavor.
Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry
Bite-size pieces of tofu, yellow squash, and zucchini all feature in this vibrant vegetarian dish that's spiced up with garlic and sriracha sauce. "A very nice combination of ingredients," says home cook kat. "Not too hot, not too sweet, not too soy-saucy."
Sesame Asian Tofu Stir-Fry
Noodles and tofu are stir-fried in a homemade soy, honey, and chile sauce with bean sprouts, carrots, green pepper, and green onions. Serve with hot rice and a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds.
Tofu and Veggies in Peanut Sauce
With hundreds of 5-star reviews, this tofu and crispy vegetable stir-fry with a sweet-spicy peanut sauce is sure to become a household favorite. Serve over your favorite rice and garnish with extra peanuts if you like.
Curry Tofu Stir-Fry
Cubes of baked tofu are stir-fried with mushrooms, garlic, spinach, soy sauce, and curry powder in this quick-and-easy, protein-packed dish.
Broccoli and Tofu Stir Fry
Here's a delicious way to introduce tofu into more of your meals. Serve this sweet-soy tofu, broccoli, red bell pepper, and cashew stir-fry over white rice.