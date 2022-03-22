10 Desserts That Owe Their Lusciousness to Tofu
When you think of tofu, you might immediately think of savory dishes like stir-fries and curries. But tofu can walk on the sweet side, too. Silken tofu especially, with its smooth and creamy texture and neutral flavor, can be used as a substitute for eggs and dairy in a surprising variety of desserts. And since tofu has little or no flavor on its own, what you'll taste is the deliciousness of the treats themselves. Scroll through to find 10 delightful desserts made with tofu, including cakes, pies, cheesecakes, puddings, and frozen treats.
Chai Spice "Cheesecake"
"Cashews, non-dairy milk, and silken tofu are the secret ingredients in this rich, vegan cheesecake — homey spices like ginger and cinnamon add fall flavor," says recipe creator isachandra.
No-Workout-Needed Chocolate Cake
It all starts with boxed dark chocolate cake mix and a carton of soft tofu, with brewed chocolate added to intensify the chocolate flavor. Melt chocolate chips with almond milk and peanut butter power to make a simple topping. A sprinkle of chopped nuts over the top adds a tasty crunch. Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat says, "Oh my, this surprised me...it's REALLY good! My first time using tofu in a cake and my first time using PB2 peanut butter powder. This cake was incredibly moist, incredibly easy, incredibly tasty, and has incredible eye appeal!"
Chocolate-Almond Tofu Pie
A made-from-scratch graham cracker and almond crust forms the base for this rich and creamy chocolate pie. After you bake the crust, let it cool before you pour in the no-bake filling. Let it chill in the fridge for about four hours so it can firm up before serving. Allrecipes home cook rhabia says, "This was an extremely easy recipe and the finished product was delicious. I used a pre-made graham cracker crust due to laziness and soft tofu instead of silken because the store was out of it. If I did not make this myself, I would not know that it was tofu."
Pumpkin Pie (Dairy, Egg, and Gluten Free)
Silken tofu takes the place of eggs and milk in this easy pumpkin pie, while puréed pumpkin and warm spices bring the classic fall flavors. Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen says, "5 stars! When I read the title of this recipe I said "oh, come on! What's the point?" Then I tasted it and promise you that this will be my go-to pumpkin pie for the holidays. No one noticed it was eggless or dairy free. It sets just like a regular pie. It tastes rich and creamy just like your mom's pumpkin pie. I used firm, silken tofu and coconut sugar because I couldn't find vegan white sugar. After turning down the temperature, it only needed 40 minutes in the oven. An easy, fool-proof, decadent, guilt-free pie. Excellent recipe."
Vegan Mars Bar Cheesecake
"A chocolate caramel cheesecake that nobody would know is vegan! Everybody will love this sweet and much more wholesome version of cheesecake. I made this for my sister's birthday cake, and she kept raving about it. Seriously couldn't eat enough!" —Christina's Creations
Tofu Green Tea Ice Cream
"Yum! This is creamy, smooth, and delicious ice cream," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "The tofu helps give it such body, you won't believe it's vegan. I used store-bought, unsweetened soy milk that has carrageenan in it, which may have had some effect on texture. I used coconut oil instead of canola. I used the exact amount of matcha as written. A couple of people though it was too strong, but most of my taste testers liked it. So, I'll stick with that measurement. It only took 18 minutes in my ice cream maker."
Chocolate-Cherry-Chip Vegan Nice Cream
This luscious treat is made of soaked cashews, ripe banana, tofu, dates, cacao powder, vanilla, ice cubes, and a scant bit of soy or other dairy-free milk. Although you'll soak the cashews for 1 to 3 hours, after that it takes a speedy 10 minutes to finish making. Dried cherries and chocolate chips get stirred in at the end to complete the treat.
Tofu Dream Pudding and Pie Filling
Five ingredients and five minutes are all you need to spin up this creamy, satisfying pudding. "A simple sweet walnut/maple flavored pudding or pie filling that's fast and easy to make when you just want something that's good," says recipe creator Skymollie. "You could use any nut and change the flavor. Can be used with a graham crust pie shell; adorn with walnuts and serve with whipped cream. Triple recipe for pie filling."
Chocolate I-Can't-Believe-It-Has-Tofu Mousse
Another easy five-ingredient winner. Recipe creator Meliss says, "They'll never know it has tofu! It's an easy, rich, and creamy chocolate mousse that is adapted from a vegan version. Try adapting it further by adding coffee for a mocha mousse, peanut butter, or even strawberry jelly! It can be served immediately but it will set up further when chilled." Reviewer turtledonkey adds, "The texture of this was fantastic. My husband said it reminded him of frosting and he wouldn't be opposed to having it on cupcakes."
Cherry Cheezecake
"This was just amazing," raves Allrecipes home cook THALEIA6. "I had my doubts at first and thought I would give it a shot. The crust held beautifully together and so did the 'cheese.' My parents loved it and even had seconds swearing that it tasted just like real cheesecake! It's not as heavy and rich as real cheesecake and so you can always have a second slice, or third..."