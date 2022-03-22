10 Desserts That Owe Their Lusciousness to Tofu

<p>A made-from-scratch graham cracker and almond crust forms the base for this rich and creamy chocolate pie. After you bake the crust, let it cool before you pour in the no-bake filling. Let it chill in the fridge for about four hours so it can firm up before serving. Allrecipes home cook rhabia says, "This was an extremely easy recipe and the finished product was delicious. I used a pre-made graham cracker crust due to laziness and soft tofu instead of silken because the store was out of it. If I did not make this myself, I would not know that it was tofu."</p>