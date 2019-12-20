The World's 10 Best Chicken Noodle Soups
Chicken noodle soup, it's a global force for good. No matter if you're fit as a fiddle or suffering seasonal sniffles, chicken noodle soup just makes you feel good. And that's pretty much a universal truth. To prove it, we've compiled a collection of some of the world's greatest chicken noodle soups. Brought to you by Grandmas of earth.
Avgolemono
A variation on the classic Greek soup, this recipes replaces traditional rice with orzo pasta. For an egg-free version, try Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup, dressed up with carrots and baby spinach.
Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup
The quintessential American comfort food with thick egg noodles, carrots, peas, celery, and onion. "I really liked this soup," says recipe reviewer JqSmith. "It is exactly what it is supposed to be -- a basic recipe for chicken and noodle soup. You can adjust the measurement of the ingredients to suit your tastes."
Spaetzle and Chicken Soup
German spaetzle ("little sparrows") are tiny homemade noodles. Some reviewers sauteed their spaetzle in a little butter and/or bacon. "The homemade noodles are simple, and you can use frozen chicken breast if you don't have time to use a whole chicken," says Carly. "This recipes is from my grandma, and I have loved it since I was a child."
Thai Chicken Cabbage Soup
Here's a low-fat, low-calorie chicken soup with cabbage and egg noodles. The soup should be thick like a stew. Serve hot and flavor to taste with Thai chili sauce. "Excellent!" raves DuVallKD. "Added a couple extra thai peppers and lemongrass and used Amish egg noodles. Can't get enough, will definitely make again."
Japanese Nabeyaki Udon Soup
Udon noodles, chicken, tofu, and colorful vegetables combine for a hearty, healthy and thoroughly comforting dinner. "This is a wonderful Japanese soup, very popular throughout Japan -- with chicken, eggs, and vegetables. A meal in itself," says Jaime
Portuguese Chicken Soup II
"We absolutely loved this Portuguese version of chicken noodle soup," says Jarrie. "So tasty for so little effort. I used leftover rotisserie chicken, so my meat wasn't all pretty and julienned, but it was delicious and thrifty nonetheless."
Hearty Panamanian-Style Chicken Noodle Soup (Sancocho)
This hearty Panamanian-style chicken soup is rich in flavor and features fall-off-the-bone chicken goodness. "Great when you're sick or on snow days! Bon appetit!"
Classic Jewish Chicken Soup
"A classic recipe for 'Jewish penicillin,'" says Jennifer. "Add matzo balls if you wish, or just serve with noodles, fresh bread, or biscuits. This soup is even better reheated the next day!"
Creamy Italian White Bean Soup
Sometimes chicken noodle soup is a state of mind. Here white beans stand in mightily for noodles. This soup also features fresh spinach and a healthy squeeze of lemon juice for brightening flavors. Add a little leftover or rotisserie chicken, and you have a true Tuscan treat.
Chicken Sotanghon
Here's a chicken noodle soup with Filipino flair. "Use sotanghon (bean thread noodles) or bihon (thin rice noodles) in this Filipino dish," says lola. "Both are equally delicious."