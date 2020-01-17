14 Simple Sheet Pan Chicken Dinners
We cannot get enough of these sheet-pan suppers: Simple preparations, complete meals cooked on one sheet for easy clean-ups, they save the day on busy weeknights. These top-rated sheet-pan recipes get the job done with chicken in the starring role, ably accompanied by the kind of tasty vegetables that chicken loves best: potatoes, broccoli, peppers, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, green beans, and more.
Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies
This easy sheet-pan dinner features herb-roasted vegetables and boneless, skinless chicken breasts. "Baked EXTRA CRISPY Parmesan chicken and veggies—dinner made on one pan and packed with flavor!" says chpmnk42.
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
Browned Italian sausage and chicken thighs with sweet peppers, red onions, and Yukon Gold potatoes are doused in olive oil and tossed with dried herbs before hitting a very hot oven. Chef John says, "You'll need a large, heavy-duty roasting pan (or a couple of smaller ones) and a very hot oven for this delicious dish. The long oven time makes everything beautifully caramelized and the chicken fork tender." Meanwhile, ccok4fun raves about it: "This recipe is amazing! I highly recommend watching the video. Next time I'll use more veggies & potatoes because they are just delicious!"
Baked Chicken Breasts and Vegetables
Chicken breasts are baked on a bed of fresh carrots, bell peppers, and celery. "Easy prep, great weeknight meal," says says cindaZ. "Good combo of flavors served the vegs over white rice."
Crispy Rosemary Chicken and Fries
"Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth-watering aroma, says SANDY WITEK. "The potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this! This one-pan meal is in the oven in 15 minutes. Note: If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount."
Baked Italian Chicken Dinner
Here's a super-easy baked chicken main dish with potatoes, broccoli, and Italian dressing mix. So simple! "Loved this! Per other reviews, I did add a little more butter and the potatoes and chicken were nicely cooked and moist by the end, and the broccoli was just perfect," says reviewer Kelsey Macomber.
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
A sheet pan full of fajitas combines chicken, peppers, onions, and a mix of seasonings. "I thought the seasoning level was perfect and it was really easy to throw everything together on a pan," says Rachel Lehman.
Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette
"The perfect balance of sweet and savory, with crispy-skinned, juicy chicken thighs, crisp-tender veggies, and a tangy sauce," says NicoleMcmom. "Plus it's super affordable and requires minimal cleanup. Want to serve your family a well rounded, nutritious meal but running short on time? This easy sheet pan dinner is the answer."
Chicken, Apple, and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner
Here's a real time-saver for weeknights: an easy sheet-pan dinner of chicken thighs, apples, pancetta, and Brussels sprouts tossed in olive oil and herbs. "If you're looking for the easiest dinner imaginable, sheet pan recipes are the perfect thing for you," says My Stir Crazy Kitchen. "This one is not only easy to cook, but even easier to clean! Serve it alone or with rice/salad."
Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken Dinner
"Spice up chicken dinners with a touch of harissa, the North African red pepper sauce," says the Betty Soup. "It adds depth and kick to this one-pan meal of chicken thighs, carrots, and cauliflower. Perfect for weeknights."
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake
This one-pan Greek chicken is roasted on a sheet pan with potatoes and green beans. "Probably the best tasting chicken I ever made," says Marcelle Broussard. "The chicken makes a lot of drippings because you leave skin on. I did take kitchen scissors and cut off all visible fat. We loved it, and it is even good heated up next day or cold."
Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs and Potatoes
"Prepared pesto is all you need to turn plain chicken and potatoes into a flavorful dinner," says France C. "Serve with a side salad for a complete meal."
Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken
"Inspired by the flavors of our favorite Asian takeout, here's a recipe that uses canned pineapple tidbits, with the usual veggies," says Bibi. "In order to make it sheet-pan friendly, the chicken is not breaded or fried. Add as much of the delicious sauce as you like, and if there is any left, store the sauce in the fridge in a sealed container, up to one week. It's also a great dipping sauce for Asian-style appetizers. Serve over hot steamed rice."
Easy Sheet Pan Greek Chicken
"This complete Greek-inspired chicken dinner is made simply and easily on one pan with the chicken, veggies, and potatoes cooking together," says fabeveryday. "Perfect for busy weeknights!"
Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts
Chicken thighs and sausage mix it up with Brussels sprouts and seasonings in this simple and satisfying meal. "An easy sheet pan dinner, full of flavor that can be easily customized to your tastes," says Jewelzee. "The secret is roasting at a high temperature, allowing the water to steam out, leaving all that concentrated, yummy flavor."
