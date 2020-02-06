The Best Japanese Dessert Recipes
You may love Japanese food for its savory umami flavors, but don't sleep on dessert, folks! Japanese cuisine is also known for simple yet elegant, delicate desserts. We've gathered together some of our favorite Japanese-inspired sweet treats, including smooth, stretchy mochi and Japanese cheesecake recipes that are as gorgeous as they are delicious. Give them a try!
Green Tea Mousse Cheesecake
Here's a no-bake Japanese-style green tea cheesecake. "Wow, I love green tea flavors, and this was my very first attempt at making a dessert out of matcha," says MereiSakura. "I am so used to getting this flavor from green tea ice cream, it was almost bizarre to have it in a fluffy airy mousse cake like this. The color is delightful and is not as rich as a lot of cheesecake."
Coffee Jelly
Coffee jelly is a refreshing Japanese summertime treat. "My favorite way to serve it is with frozen whipped cream and chocolate sauce, although it's also delicious with ice cream, regular whipped cream, or flavored coffee cream!" says Sarah. "It can be served solid in glasses, or cubed in bowls."
Green Tea Layer Cake
"This is a light and moist cake that is not too sweet and has a refreshing green tea fragrance," says TIRAMISUKI. "The frosting uses cream cheese but has enough sweetness to mask the sour taste. The matcha (green tea) powder gives it a delicate green hue, too."
Chi Chi Dango Mochi
Made of sweet glutinous rice flour, mochi is a smooth, chewy Japanese treat with a fun, stretchy texture. "Simple and easy! I've made this recipe for MANY parties and pot lucks, it has become very popular and goes quick," says Nani. "Ideally I'll make this the night before and let it cool overnight, it is very dense, so it takes a while to cool."
Green Tea Cheesecake
"This is a creamy and simple cheesecake with the addition of green tea powder," says SARAHMURRAY. "I like to add fresh blackberries and raspberries on top of it!" Monkeymoogle raves about it: "Absolutely fabulous. Perfect taste, perfect texture, and consistency. Being the matcha addict that I am, I quadrupled the amount of green tea powder."
Marshmallow Cake
"This is a very light version of a Japanese cheesecake that I learned from a friend in Japan," says Lola Smith. "A perfect recipe for people looking for something sweet to top off a meal."
Related: 10 Fluffy Cheesecake Recipes That Are Airy Not Dense
Spongy Japanese Cheesecake
Here's a light and spongy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, eggs, and a hint of cornstarch. "This cheesecake is good plain, with fresh fruit topping, or you can even frost it," says lisamarie.
3-Ingredient Cheesecake
"This Japanese cheesecake is so light that it seems a little like a souffle," says anna77. "You only need cream cheese, eggs, and white chocolate to make this easy gluten-free dessert! This cheesecake tastes best after it has been chilled for a a few hours in the fridge. Serve as is or with a drizzle of pureed berries."
Microwave Mochi
"A microwavable form of the Japanese dessert made with sweet rice flour," says DINKYPIE. "More varied and interesting flavors are available as well."
Related: 8 Ways To Make Mochi
Kasutera (Castella), the Japanese Traditional Honey Cake
Kasutera is a Japanese traditional sponge cake with an angel food-like texture and delicate honey flavor. "This cake is just perfect," says melissa. "Serve with adzuki paste (Japanese red bean paste) and ice cream."
Azuki Ice Cream (Japanese Red Beans Ice Cream)
This homemade ice cream is made with azuki beans. "This is a very popular ice cream in Hawaii, the Philippines, and throughout the Pacific islands," says INSPIRON41.
Japanese Banana Rice Pudding
If you think American-style banana desserts are too saccharine, then give this banana rice pudding a try. It has a good degree of sweetness without being completely overwhelmed by sugar. "Loved this stuff.. I like mine cold so that how I serve this," says Allrecipes Allstar Linda T. "I think it tasted wonderful even before adding the cream at the end.. caramelized bananas on top.. yum."
Related: 13 Creamy Rice Pudding Recipes from Around the World
Manju (Japanese Sweet Bean Paste Cookies)
Adzuki bean paste gives these cookies a slightly earthy and complex sweetness that can't be replicated. Shop your local Asian or international grocery store to find canned koshi an.
Japanese Fruit Cake II
"I have been looking for this taste for years and tried many different recipes. This is the best I have come across so far," says community member susied. "It is spicy and not "over sweet". An excellent accompaniment to the holiday dinner after eatting so many very sweet treats during the holiday season. It is also very impressive to look at with 4 layers!"
Green Tea (Matcha) Tiramisu
Matcha and cheesecake are a match made in heaven, and this no-bake green tea cheesecake is so easy to make. Be sure to use powdered gelatin or the cheesecake won't set correctly.