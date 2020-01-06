The Best Air Fryer Dinners for Two
We love the air fryer because it cooks dinner fast while cutting back on fat. But if you're cooking for a special someone, there's one more reason to love it. The air fryer is the perfect tool when you're cooking for two. It's true! We've gathered together some of our favorite air fryer recipes for two, featuring top-rated recipes that are great for romantic dinners or quick weeknight meals. Healthy dinner ideas for two that are ready in a jiffy? Check 'em out!
Air Fryer Chicken Thigh Schnitzel
Yoly uses chicken thighs instead of breasts for her schnitzel. "I find chicken thighs to be more flavorful," she says. "Not only is this schnitzel delicious, it is also cooked in the air fryer, making it lower in calories, oil free, and grease free."
Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast
The air fryer creates the perfect blackened crust for simple, well-seasoned chicken breasts. "No need to dirty up a cast iron skillet and fill your house with smoke," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Air Fryer BBQ Cheddar-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Stuff chicken breasts with Cheddar, BBQ sauce, and chopped bacon, and wrap them up in more bacon. Dinner's ready in about 35 minutes.
Mexican-Style Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts
"Vegetables and spices are rolled up in chicken breasts and air fried for a quick and easy dinner perfect for a busy weeknight," says Buckwheat Queen. "Just over 10 minutes in the air fryer gives you juicy, tender chicken breasts filled with spicy veggies. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas."
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp
For a simple dinner for two, "These easy-to-make air fryer shrimp can be served with a salad or on top of rice or pasta," says bd.weld. "Also great as a cold appetizer."
Air-Fried Ratatouille, Italian-Style
Traditional ratatouille vegetables mix it up with Italian herbs for a quick-and-easy, nutritious, and delicious vegetarian meal. Buckwheat Queen says, "Using an air fryer keeps the vegetables from getting soggy without using too much oil."
Air Fried Maple Chicken Thighs
You'll marinate chicken thighs in a maple syrup and buttermilk mixture and crisp them to perfection in the air fryer. So simple! The chicken emerges "subtly sweet, yet savory," says thedailygourmet.
Sexy Air-Fried Meatloaf
'This is a spicy, saucy, juicy meatloaf made in an air fryer," says Buckwheat Queen. "In less than an hour -- but more importantly, with very little effort -- you can have a delicious and tender meatloaf on the table. What is sexier than an easy dinner that doesn't take a lot of time, heat up the house, or require a lot of strange ingredients or clean up?"
Cajun Air Fryer Salmon
Delicious salmon, ready in under 10 minutes! Connieinfall says, "I will never broil salmon in the oven again. This method of cooking salmon is so much better. It is faster, uses less electricity, doesn't heat up the kitchen , and most important, results in a moist salmon with a crisp topping."
Air Fryer Steak Tips and Portobello Mushrooms
Marinate steak pieces briefly in a mixture of olive oil, coconut aminos (a soy-free seasoning sauce), Montreal steak seasoning, and garlic powder. "Using an air fryer will allow rapid cooking -- dinner is done in under 30 minutes!" says thedailygourmet. "Serve on top of mashed potatoes."
Keto Air Fryer Salmon Cakes with Sriracha Mayo
"Salmon cakes can certainly be keto-friendly if you just tweak a few ingredients," says France C. "They make a great dinner." Any leftovers? "Serve atop a salad for a delicious lunch."
Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter
Go ahead, indulge in meaty lobster tails cooked in your air fryer and served with a lemon-garlic butter sauce. "Loved this!" raves Soup Loving Nicole. "I will never cook lobster in anything other than an air fryer again!"
Keto Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs in the Air Fryer
"These keto-friendly and low-carb chicken thighs are packed with tangy lemon and garlic flavor," says France C. "Serve with mashed cauliflower or your favorite keto side dish."
Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak
Marinate rib-eye steaks for a couple hours in soy sauce, olive oil, and Montreal steak seasoning. "These air fryer rib-eye steaks definitely rival a steak cooked on a grill," says ALAN.
Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
"These eggplant Parmesan rounds are oil free and grease free, yet they are crispy and crunchy," says Yoly. "All due to cooking it in an air fryer. They are good eaten right out of the air fryer or topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Either way they are delicious."
Air-Fried Taco Dogs
"Hot dogs cooked in an air fryer inside their buns, then topped with taco fixings, will redefine Taco Tuesday," says Buckwheat Queen. "The air fryer renders the hot dogs crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside."
Air Fryer Chicken Katsu
"I was surprised how quickly this came together!" says Bibi. 'Using a purchased tonkatsu or barbecue sauce makes this easy, too! Great for a main dish for 2 or 3. The Japanese panko crumb crust is crunchy and satisfying, and it's real food!"
Air Fryer Portobello Pizzas for Two
"Air fryer mushroom pizzas for two made easy in the air fryer. Feel free to use your favorite pizza toppings," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Air Fryer Tilapia Milanese for Two
Tilapia fillets are seasoned with lemon pepper and Italian-seasoned bread crumbs and cooked in the air fryer. A healthy dinner for two is ready in about 15 minutes.
Air Fryer Hamburger Patties for Two
"This is a small-scale hamburger recipe, perfect for two people," says thedailygourmet. "Serve on toasted hamburger rolls with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and other preferred toppings." For cheeseburgers, wait until your patties are done, then turn off the air fryer, top the burgers with cheese, and allow the residual heat to melt the cheese.
