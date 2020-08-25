9 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Sides That Hold Up in the Freezer

Pictured: Gourmet Sweet Potato Casserole

Assemble the casserole following recipe directions, but leave off the topping if it has one. Instead of baking, wrap well and freeze. To bake, you can either thaw the casserole overnight in the fridge or bake it while it's still frozen. Sprinkle with topping before baking. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes, or until potatoes are steaming hot. Uncover and bake for another 20 to 30 minutes, until the topping is crisp and brown.

Tip: Line the baking pan with foil so you can lift out the frozen casserole and put it back in the freezer while you reuse the baking pan.