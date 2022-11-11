20 Thanksgiving Sides Ready in Three Steps or Less

There are very few days in the year that are dedicated to piling as much food on a plate as humanly possible and stuffing our faces. That's why we need all our Thanksgiving offerings to be perfect. But delicious food doesn't mean it has to be difficult to make. In fact, most Thanksgiving sides are fairly simple to prepare in just three steps or less. From the classic mashed potatoes and stuffing to the cranberry sauce and green bean casserole, these Thanksgiving recipes are ridiculously simple to throw together in just a few easy steps. Your guests will be wowed and you'll be relieved you didn't have to complete any tedious tasks.

01 of 21 Basic Mashed Potatoes View Recipe Meredith Food Studio What's Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes? Not only does this recipe only take three steps, but it only requires three ingredients too. Your favorite starchy side has never been easier to make!

02 of 21 Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole View Recipe My Hot Southern Mess "This corn casserole is truly the most delicious stuff! A bit like a cross between corn soufflé and a slightly sweet corn pudding," says recipe creator Ruth Phillips. "You will love how easy it is to prepare, but you will especially love the taste!"

03 of 21 Glazed Carrots View Recipe Allrecipes Even the pickiest eaters will gobble up their vegetables when you put these glazed carrots in front of them. The five-ingredient carrots only take 25 minutes to make and will be eaten even quicker than that.

04 of 21 Slow Cooker Stuffing View Recipe Meredith Food Studio Free up some oven space this year and opt for a slow cooker stuffing recipe. Simply melt your butter and cook down your veggies, then add it to your bread cubes, and let your slow cooker do the rest of the work. It's easy to keep warm this way too.

05 of 21 Candied Yams View Recipe Meredith Food Studio Candied yams are the best excuse to eat dessert as a side dish. This recipe only needs four ingredients to create the buttery, caramelized goodness that is sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows.

06 of 21 Cranberry Salad View Recipe This Jell-O, walnut, pineapple, orange, and cranberry "salad" may not be your traditional greens, but it's sure to please your guests. Add this salad to your favorite festive mold to really wow your family and friends.

07 of 21 Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole View Recipe Let your slow cooker do all the heavy lifting for this recipe. Simply dump your ingredients in the pot, set the temperature, and let it do its thing for a few hours. Top the casserole with French-fried onions after it's done cooking.

08 of 21 Roasted Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Rita Even if you're not Brussels sprouts' biggest fan, you'll still love this roasting method that produces a smoky, crispy, and somewhat sweet side of this veg. Some reviewers like to top the Brussels sprouts with cheese for extra flavor.

09 of 21 Bread and Celery Stuffing View Recipe Rita This simple stuffing recipe can be used to stuff the bird or can be baked separately in a casserole dish. Whichever method you choose, your family will be pleased by how moist and flavorful this six-ingredient stuffing is.

10 of 21 Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes View Recipe naples34102 Keep your potatoes extra simple with this oven-roasted version. Simply coat the diced potatoes with olive oil, seasoned salt, and pepper, then bake them until crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

11 of 21 Savory Turkey Gravy View Recipe Don't want to use the turkey drippings to make gravy? Or maybe you want extra gravy on hand so you don't run out. Whatever the reason, this recipe made with turkey stock, flour, poultry seasoning, celery salt, and pepper is the simplest way to go.

12 of 21 Cream Cheese Fruit Salad View Recipe A fruit, whipped topping, and cream cheese salad just like your grandma used to make. "I use this recipe at Thanksgiving every year and have for the past 6 years. Everyone loves it," says reviewer April Fashbaugh.

13 of 21 Skillet Macaroni and Cheese View Recipe TheDailyGourmet Four ingredients and 10 minutes produce the cheesiest, creamiest skillet mac and cheese you've ever had. No need to take up any oven space for your macaroni and cheese this year, instead make it entirely on the stove in a large skillet.

14 of 21 Cranberry Sauce View Recipe Meredith Food Studio "I've been making this recipe for about a decade now and it never fails. It freezes beautifully so I usually make it for Thanksgiving and pop half in the freezer so we have it for Christmas," says reviewer Ashton. "I've added cinnamon and lemon or orange zest but truthfully it's always fine as is."

15 of 21 Mashed Sweet Potatoes View Recipe hungryallweighs If you prefer sweet potatoes to traditional potatoes, you need to try this mashed sweet potato recipe made with sweet potatoes, milk, and maple syrup. Or, if you like both, maybe you should add this to your table too — we always say, you can never have too many mashed potatoes.

16 of 21 Roasted Vegetable Medley View Recipe "This colorful vegetable medley dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand," says recipe contributor Lorelei.

17 of 21 Parmesan Risotto View Recipe TheDailygourmet This cheesy risotto is truly so easy to make, but it will taste gourmet at your Thanksgiving dinner. Risotto does require a little bit of attention, but the good news is it only needs 20 minutes of cook time.

18 of 21 Sautéed Green Beans View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studio It doesn't get much easier than this 10-minute green bean side dish. Just add oil and green beans to a pan, coat them in seasoning, and cook until tender. No, seriously, that's it.

19 of 21 Basic Corn Muffins View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios "A simple but delicious muffin recipe that can easily be dressed up by adding cheese, jalapenos, honey, or anything else," says recipe creator Doug Matthews. With just a few simple ingredients, you'll never go back to the boxed mix again.