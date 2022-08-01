30 Terrific Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren't Pie

By Moriah Ayana Mason August 01, 2022
Credit: Kim

 Looking for a unique Thanksgiving dessert that skirts tradition?  There's a slew of treats to make for your family's upcoming Thanksgiving meal that aren't pie-related. Rustic fruit tarts, trifles, and luscious cakes are just as worthy of your holiday table. Before you go flipping through stacks of cookbooks or randomly searching the Internet, we have thirty enticing dessert recipes that will help your Thanksgiving spread stand out from all the rest. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 31

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

Credit: Victoria Jempty/Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No Thanksgiving meal would be complete without pumpkins. These moist pumpkin bars are a delicious treat to substitute for the traditional pumpkin pie. You can even top them with a velvety cream cheese frosting once you're done making them. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 31

Rustic Fall Fruit Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

 This rustic fall fruit tart is the perfect combination of apples, cranberries, walnuts, and some sensational spices. Not only is this dish baked in a cream cheese pastry, but each bite is bursting with fruity flavor.

3 of 31

Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn chimichangas into a scrumptious dessert with this recipe created by 80percentgray. Filled with apples and cinnamon, these chimichangas can be served as an after-dinner treat or  midday snack.

Advertisement

4 of 31

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Preethi Venkatram/Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

 If sweet potatoes are a hit in your house, then this creamy sweet potato casserole will be an extremely popular dish at your family's Thanksgiving. Mary Domaz says, "This is a truly wonderful side dish."

5 of 31

Carolina Butter Pecan Cake Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're looking for a cold dessert to serve for Thanksgiving, then these bite-sized pecan cake bars are the perfect treats to make! From the nutty pecan flavor to the sugary frosting, your family won't be able to get enough.

6 of 31

Butterscotch Brownies

Credit: ReneePaj
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While you may have eaten chocolate brownies before, have you ever tried butterscotch brownies? Well, now you can with the addition of a creamy coffee frosting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 31

Chef John's Apple Fritters

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

According to Chef John, the key to making the perfect apple fritter is cooking the apples before frying. This classic donut can found in many donut shops and makes a delightful dessert. Be sure to drizzle the fritters with the tasty icing glaze. 

8 of 31

Brown Butter Apple Crisp Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

 These apple crisp bars are a unique variation of the classic apple crisp. Make these miniature treats when you don't feel like making a whole pan of apple crisp for Thanksgiving.  To make this dish even more flavorful, serve or eat it with honey vanilla ice cream.

9 of 31

Gramma's Apple Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you're in need of a dessert that will help you to use up the leftover bread and apples in your pantry, consider making this succulent apple bread pudding. Recipe creator Meshel says that this dish is the ultimate comfort food.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 31

Cranberry Cake Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With this chewy cranberry cake roll, you get to experience the luscious taste of cranberries, melted orange marmalade, and chopped pecans. If you really want to wow your guests, add a squirt of Reddi-whip on the side. 

11 of 31

Caramel Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If your favorite flavor is caramel, then this cake is for you. This three-layer cake is held together by creamy caramel icing and boasts an irresistibly tender crumb. Plus, check out what reviewer Ann Baker said about this recipe, "Awesome cake and flavor!"

12 of 31

Creamy Baked Pears

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This delicious Thanksgiving dessert that won't require you to spend hours and hours preparing it. All you need is forty minutes and four ingredients to create this simple but flavorful baked pear dish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 31

Easy Pumpkin Cream Trifle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This delectable, creamy pumpkin trifle is the perfect dessert to make for a large gathering. From the cakey bottom to the cream mixture in the middle layered with toasted pecans, each bite of this dish is sure to have everyone smiling at the table.  

14 of 31

Buttery Cinnamon Cake

Credit: AllRecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cinnamon cake is the ideal dish to make if you're dying to put your 10-inch bundt pan to good use. Once you make this dessert, you'll be asked to make it all year long.

15 of 31

Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies

Credit: Kristina Florez
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

One recipe that will never let you down is one that your grandma used to make, like these chewy, sugar-coated gingersnap cookies. Recipe creator Marie Ayers promises that these cookies will melt in your mouth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 31

Pecan Chewies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Similar to brownies, these square-shaped treats have a soft texture that allows them to be easily served to guests. The  sweet, nutty taste of the pecans only makes this dessert more appetizing.  

17 of 31

Pear Cobbler

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of making peach cobbler this year for Thanksgiving, why not try pear cobbler? Not only will the pears give the cobbler a more crispy flavor but this dessert also requires less sugar making it a bit more healthy than other options. 

18 of 31

Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

 While pumpkin is a delightful flavor all on its own, adding chocolate to it only helps to take this traditional fall flavor to a whole new level of deliciousness. The compliments will never end once you make these delectable brownies. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 31

Salted Caramel Custard

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

 If you really want to be adventurous in your dessert choice this Thanksgiving, then this salted caramel custard recipe is the one for you. From the creamy custard to the salted caramel topping, this dessert will surely amaze your guests.

20 of 31

Pumpkin Cookies With Cream Cheese Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you don't feel like going through the hassle of making a cobbler, casserole, or cake for this year's Thanksgiving dessert, we absolutely recommend these pumpkin-flavored cookies! Once you're done preparing these circular-shaped goodies, top them with a nice helping of cream cheese frosting

21 of 31

Best Toffee Ever

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're in need of a grab-n-go dessert, this crunchy toffee recipe should satisfy your needs. Created using butter, sugar, chocolate chips, and chopped almonds, this toffee is sure to be a hit at the Thanksgiving table. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 31

Butterscotch Drops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These butterscotch drops are a quick and easy dessert to make, especially if you've just prepared a huge Thanksgiving meal. The butterscotch flavor perfectly complements the crunchy texture of the cornflakes to create an enticing dessert. 

23 of 31

Pumpkin Frozen Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can never go wrong with eating fro-yo for dessert and with this creamy concoction, you'll get to experience the wonderful texture of frozen yogurt and pumpkin.  "This was a really yummy treat!" says reviewer rainbowjewels.

24 of 31

Sweet Potato Cupcakes With Toasted Marshmallow Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cupcakes are an interesting take on sweet potato casserole. We recommend saving some for yourself because these eye-catching confections will be gone right before your eyes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 31

Carrot Cake

Credit: sarah
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Once you take a bite of this classic carrot cake, you'll realize it was worth the wait. From the cream cheese frosting to the crunchy pecans, your family and friends will be so glad that you decided to make this dessert for Thanksgiving. 

26 of 31

Quick and Easy Pumpkin Mousse

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This smooth and creamy pumpkin mousse is the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal. To really spice up this rich-tasting dessert, top it with some whipped cream. 

27 of 31

Maple Pecan Mini Pound Cakes With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These mini pound cakes are a simpler option than making a whole pound cake, and you get to enjoy the rich flavors of maple and pecan in the creamy frosting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 31

Baked Apples With Oatmeal Filling

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

 Who said that dessert couldn't be delicious and nutritious? With these luxurious baked apples filled you can enjoy the juicy flavor of ruby-red fruit while enjoying the comforting taste of oatmeal.

29 of 31

Apple Cranberry Crumble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Apples and cranberries come together to create a luscious crumble that is sure to produce a lot of "mms" at the Thanksgiving table. To really impress your guests, top this dish with heavy cream, whipped cream, or ice cream

30 of 31

Sweet Potato Streusel Casserole With Coconut

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine sweet potatoes and coconut to create a memorable streusel that is sure to make your sweet treat the most popular one at your family's Thanksgiving. By the time that everyone gets through eating this yummy dessert, you won't be taking home any leftovers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 31

More Inspiration

Credit: Natalie T
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Moriah Ayana Mason