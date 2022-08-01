30 Terrific Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren't Pie
Looking for a unique Thanksgiving dessert that skirts tradition? There's a slew of treats to make for your family's upcoming Thanksgiving meal that aren't pie-related. Rustic fruit tarts, trifles, and luscious cakes are just as worthy of your holiday table. Before you go flipping through stacks of cookbooks or randomly searching the Internet, we have thirty enticing dessert recipes that will help your Thanksgiving spread stand out from all the rest.
Paul's Pumpkin Bars
No Thanksgiving meal would be complete without pumpkins. These moist pumpkin bars are a delicious treat to substitute for the traditional pumpkin pie. You can even top them with a velvety cream cheese frosting once you're done making them.
Rustic Fall Fruit Tart
This rustic fall fruit tart is the perfect combination of apples, cranberries, walnuts, and some sensational spices. Not only is this dish baked in a cream cheese pastry, but each bite is bursting with fruity flavor.
Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas
Turn chimichangas into a scrumptious dessert with this recipe created by 80percentgray. Filled with apples and cinnamon, these chimichangas can be served as an after-dinner treat or midday snack.
Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
If sweet potatoes are a hit in your house, then this creamy sweet potato casserole will be an extremely popular dish at your family's Thanksgiving. Mary Domaz says, "This is a truly wonderful side dish."
Carolina Butter Pecan Cake Bars
If you're looking for a cold dessert to serve for Thanksgiving, then these bite-sized pecan cake bars are the perfect treats to make! From the nutty pecan flavor to the sugary frosting, your family won't be able to get enough.
Butterscotch Brownies
While you may have eaten chocolate brownies before, have you ever tried butterscotch brownies? Well, now you can with the addition of a creamy coffee frosting.
Chef John's Apple Fritters
According to Chef John, the key to making the perfect apple fritter is cooking the apples before frying. This classic donut can found in many donut shops and makes a delightful dessert. Be sure to drizzle the fritters with the tasty icing glaze.
Brown Butter Apple Crisp Bars
These apple crisp bars are a unique variation of the classic apple crisp. Make these miniature treats when you don't feel like making a whole pan of apple crisp for Thanksgiving. To make this dish even more flavorful, serve or eat it with honey vanilla ice cream.
Gramma's Apple Bread Pudding
If Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you're in need of a dessert that will help you to use up the leftover bread and apples in your pantry, consider making this succulent apple bread pudding. Recipe creator Meshel says that this dish is the ultimate comfort food.
Cranberry Cake Rolls
With this chewy cranberry cake roll, you get to experience the luscious taste of cranberries, melted orange marmalade, and chopped pecans. If you really want to wow your guests, add a squirt of Reddi-whip on the side.
Caramel Cake
If your favorite flavor is caramel, then this cake is for you. This three-layer cake is held together by creamy caramel icing and boasts an irresistibly tender crumb. Plus, check out what reviewer Ann Baker said about this recipe, "Awesome cake and flavor!"
Creamy Baked Pears
This delicious Thanksgiving dessert that won't require you to spend hours and hours preparing it. All you need is forty minutes and four ingredients to create this simple but flavorful baked pear dish.
Easy Pumpkin Cream Trifle
This delectable, creamy pumpkin trifle is the perfect dessert to make for a large gathering. From the cakey bottom to the cream mixture in the middle layered with toasted pecans, each bite of this dish is sure to have everyone smiling at the table.
Buttery Cinnamon Cake
This cinnamon cake is the ideal dish to make if you're dying to put your 10-inch bundt pan to good use. Once you make this dessert, you'll be asked to make it all year long.
Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies
One recipe that will never let you down is one that your grandma used to make, like these chewy, sugar-coated gingersnap cookies. Recipe creator Marie Ayers promises that these cookies will melt in your mouth.
Pecan Chewies
Similar to brownies, these square-shaped treats have a soft texture that allows them to be easily served to guests. The sweet, nutty taste of the pecans only makes this dessert more appetizing.
Pear Cobbler
Instead of making peach cobbler this year for Thanksgiving, why not try pear cobbler? Not only will the pears give the cobbler a more crispy flavor but this dessert also requires less sugar making it a bit more healthy than other options.
Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies
While pumpkin is a delightful flavor all on its own, adding chocolate to it only helps to take this traditional fall flavor to a whole new level of deliciousness. The compliments will never end once you make these delectable brownies.
Salted Caramel Custard
If you really want to be adventurous in your dessert choice this Thanksgiving, then this salted caramel custard recipe is the one for you. From the creamy custard to the salted caramel topping, this dessert will surely amaze your guests.
Pumpkin Cookies With Cream Cheese Frosting
If you don't feel like going through the hassle of making a cobbler, casserole, or cake for this year's Thanksgiving dessert, we absolutely recommend these pumpkin-flavored cookies! Once you're done preparing these circular-shaped goodies, top them with a nice helping of cream cheese frosting.
Best Toffee Ever
If you're in need of a grab-n-go dessert, this crunchy toffee recipe should satisfy your needs. Created using butter, sugar, chocolate chips, and chopped almonds, this toffee is sure to be a hit at the Thanksgiving table.
Butterscotch Drops
These butterscotch drops are a quick and easy dessert to make, especially if you've just prepared a huge Thanksgiving meal. The butterscotch flavor perfectly complements the crunchy texture of the cornflakes to create an enticing dessert.
Pumpkin Frozen Yogurt
You can never go wrong with eating fro-yo for dessert and with this creamy concoction, you'll get to experience the wonderful texture of frozen yogurt and pumpkin. "This was a really yummy treat!" says reviewer rainbowjewels.
Sweet Potato Cupcakes With Toasted Marshmallow Frosting
These cupcakes are an interesting take on sweet potato casserole. We recommend saving some for yourself because these eye-catching confections will be gone right before your eyes.
Carrot Cake
Once you take a bite of this classic carrot cake, you'll realize it was worth the wait. From the cream cheese frosting to the crunchy pecans, your family and friends will be so glad that you decided to make this dessert for Thanksgiving.
Quick and Easy Pumpkin Mousse
This smooth and creamy pumpkin mousse is the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal. To really spice up this rich-tasting dessert, top it with some whipped cream.
Maple Pecan Mini Pound Cakes With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting
These mini pound cakes are a simpler option than making a whole pound cake, and you get to enjoy the rich flavors of maple and pecan in the creamy frosting.
Baked Apples With Oatmeal Filling
Who said that dessert couldn't be delicious and nutritious? With these luxurious baked apples filled you can enjoy the juicy flavor of ruby-red fruit while enjoying the comforting taste of oatmeal.
Apple Cranberry Crumble
Apples and cranberries come together to create a luscious crumble that is sure to produce a lot of "mms" at the Thanksgiving table. To really impress your guests, top this dish with heavy cream, whipped cream, or ice cream.
Sweet Potato Streusel Casserole With Coconut
Combine sweet potatoes and coconut to create a memorable streusel that is sure to make your sweet treat the most popular one at your family's Thanksgiving. By the time that everyone gets through eating this yummy dessert, you won't be taking home any leftovers.