10 Thai Peanut Sauce Recipes That Are Full of Flavor
Craving something nutty, savory, sweet, and maybe a little bit spicy? You've come to the right place! It doesn't get much more versatile than Thai peanut sauce: Pair it with stir-fries, noodles, and so much more. No matter what you're looking for, you'll find a delicious new go-to in this collection of our very best Thai peanut sauce recipes.
The Best Thai Curry-Peanut Sauce
"After cooking down, the texture was perfect, the ingredients didn't compete with each other, and you could taste layer after layer of flavors," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat.
Thai Peanut Stir Fry Sauce
Take your favorite stir-fry recipe up a notch with this sweet, spicy, and crunchy peanut sauce. You can make it in just 10 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.
Thai-Style Peanut Sauce
Recipe creator GRANTALDRICH calls this basic peanut butter sauce "robust and flavorful." It comes together in just 15 minutes and pairs perfectly with noodles, spring rolls, and so much more.
Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce
Think you can handle the heat? Try this spicy peanut sauce spiced with Thai-style sweet chili sauce, hoisin sauce, and red pepper flakes.
Easy Thai Peanut Sauce
Make this simple Thai peanut sauce with fewer than 10 easy-to-find ingredients such as peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar.
Thai-Style Peanut Sauce with Honey
An ample amount of honey gives this Thai peanut sauce irresistible sweetness, while garlic and soy sauce lend welcome savory flavor.
Todd's Famous Thai Peanut Sauce
This 30-minute Thai peanut sauce recipe calls for whole nuts instead of peanut butter, which recipe creator Lisa Combest says "makes a world of difference in taste and texture."
Thai Peanut Dressing
This basic Thai peanut sauce works just as well as a salad dressing as it does a dipping sauce or stir-fry ingredient. Recipe creator LucyDelRey suggests topping with mint leaves and chopped peanuts.
Best Peanut Sauce
Make this easy Thai peanut sauce with just five ingredients: crunchy peanut butter, soy sauce, white sugar, hot pepper sauce, and garlic.
Hot Peanut Sauce
Spice up your next dinner with this cayenne pepper-spiked peanut sauce. "Everyone I have made this for absolutely loves it," raves reviewer SPLOTCH79.
