15 Elegant Tea Sandwiches
Celebrate bridal showers, baby showers, Mother's Day, and other special gatherings with these delicious tea sandwich recipes. Ranging from cucumber sandwiches to smoked salmon pinwheels, there's something here for everyone to enjoy. Turn your celebration into high tea by making a complete menu of these tea sandwiches, or use one of these recipes to serve as appetizers before a larger meal. Though they be tiny, these tea sandwiches are a mighty good option for your next gathering.
Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
Crisp and refreshing, these cucumber tea sandwiches are the epitome of sophisticated snacking at any special party. These little sandwiches are also super simple to put together. A packet of dry Italian salad dressing seasoning joins forces with cream cheese and mayo for an easy, creamy base.
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
A sweeter iteration of the summer classic, this fruity bruschetta combines tangy goat cheese with sticky-sweet balsamic strawberries for an unique tea sandwich option. Grilling the bread before topping with the cheese and strawberries creates a crunchy and smoky flavor.
Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches
A mildly-flavored chicken salad may be preferred over one that's packed with onion and garlic. This one fits that bill, and it also makes a great filler for lettuce cups if you'd rather skip the bread.
Asparagus Sandwiches
Asparagus, like cucumber, is crispy and green, so consider these a fun twist on the typical cucumber tea sandwich. "Can be made ahead of time, just cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate," says recipe creator minivanmomof3.
Curried Chicken Tea Sandwiches
These tea sandwiches are an upgrade to the classic chicken salad. Curry powder provides both sweet and savory flavors, complemented by crisp red apple, crunchy celery, buttery pecans, and chewy-sweet dried cranberries. This amped-up curried chicken salad is one that will definitely surprise your guests with its unique and delicious flavor.
Smoked Salmon Pinwheels
Using tortillas as a base, pinwheels are an ideal party food. Easy to make, easy to serve, and easy to eat, they're not a traditional tea sandwich, but they are definitely a crowd pleaser. The smoked salmon and cream cheese filling of these pinwheels makes it a perfect option for a brunch celebration.
Christa's Cucumber Basil Tea Sandwiches
"This recipe is from years of searching for the perfect English tea sandwich," writes recipe creator christaann. "I always looked forward to tea time in the Caribbean with my grandparents who were from English descent. My grandmother was French and my grandfather was from Guyana. My grandfather's parents were from England, so there is the British influence. You can add a teaspoon of dill to your spread."
Cinnamon Apple and Havarti Tea Sandwiches
Slices of buttery havarti cheese with tart, juicy Granny Smith apple slices are a match made in heaven. These tea sandwiches are layered between slices of cinnamon raisin bread for extra sweetness and chew from those pops of raisin.
Make-ahead Turkey Tea Sandwiches
Get a head start on your gathering's menu with these make-ahead tea sandwiches. Recipe creator Nikki says these are best made the night before, but you can also make them earlier in the day and just keep them covered with plastic wrap so that the bread doesn't dry out.
Balsamic Bruschetta
Consider bruschetta a tiny open-faced sandwich — one that is always a hit at parties! Who doesn't love crisp, toasted French bread topped with tomatoes? This tomato mixture features balsamic vinegar for a sweet but acidic kick.
Ham and Fresh Basil Pinwheels
These pinwheels are filled with cream cheese, ham, lettuce, fresh basil, and sun-dried tomatoes which provides a chewy texture as well as a sweet and tangy flavor.
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
Favorite spreads and sandwich fillings get a second life as a tea sandwich when the bread is cut into quarters, not halves. You can do the same with pimento cheese, even chicken salad. Recipe creator wifeyluvs2cook adds that this is a great base recipe and invites you to be creative with her original idea.
Muffuletta Pinwheels
This easy-to-hold and easy-to-eat version of the New Orleans classic is filled with all the same flavors you recognize from the traditional sandwich. Black and pimento-stuffed green olives provide salty acidity to cut through unctuous ham and salami.
Tea Room Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Tea rooms are notorious for fluffy tea sandwiches, delicately tender scones, and perfectly hot tea. These tea sandwiches mimic those perfect sandwiches, with crunchy, crispy chicken salad and fluffy, crustless bread.
English Tea Cucumber Sandwiches
Cut your bread into triangles for a fun spin on sandwich shapes. Reviewers suggest not being shy about using the dill because it helps to boost the flavor.