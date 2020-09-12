14 Tasty Ways to Use Tajin

Tajin is a much-beloved Mexican seasoning that can amp up any recipe. It's created from a blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and salt for an irresistibly tangy and slightly spicy combination.

Tajin is delicious on appetizers, like fries or roasted nuts, unexpected on the rim of cocktails like micheladas, and quite a star on fruit for a zingy contrast to its natural sweetness. You can find Tajin in the international section of most grocery stores, or at your local Hispanic market.

