14 Tasty Ways to Use Tajin
Tajin is a much-beloved Mexican seasoning that can amp up any recipe. It's created from a blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and salt for an irresistibly tangy and slightly spicy combination.
Tajin is delicious on appetizers, like fries or roasted nuts, unexpected on the rim of cocktails like micheladas, and quite a star on fruit for a zingy contrast to its natural sweetness. You can find Tajin in the international section of most grocery stores, or at your local Hispanic market.
Related: What Is Tajin Seasoning?
Micheladas with Tajin
A popular Latin American cocktail, micheladas are made from a combination of beer, tomato juice, and a blend of sauces and spices. The rim is coated in Tajin, and recipe creator Yoly suggests serving it with a tamarind candy straw and lime wedges.
Tajin Fruit Salad
Tajin can add extra depth and flavor to fruit salads. In this tropical tasting recipe, it's sprinkled along with lime juice over chopped oranges, pineapples, jicama, and more.
Tajin Roasted Nuts
You only need three simple ingredients to make this irresistible snack. Crunchy mixed nuts are tossed with butter and Tajin before being roasted to golden perfection. Eat as is for a snack, or use as a crunchy topping over salads and soups.
Tajin Michelada
This layered up version of a michelada relies on some heavy hitting umami ingredients for bold taste. Recipe creator France C says, "Maggi Jugo seasoning can be found in the international aisle of your grocery store or Hispanic markets and provides an umami flavor. You may substitute soy sauce if necessary."
Air Fryer Tajin Sweet Potato Fries
Here, Tajin works overtime in both the sweet potato fries and their tangy dipping sauce. Since the fries are made in the Air Fryer, only a tablespoon of oil is needed for the entire batch.
Mangonada Jell-O Shots
Recipe creator MamaGee805 describes these shots as tasting "like a mango margarita in jelly form." Tajin is layered into the middle of the shot, along with a little extra sprinkled on top for good measure.
Air Fryer Tajin Apple Chips
If you love apple chips but find yourself more in the mood for a savory treat, then this recipe is for you. Thinly-sliced apples crisp up perfectly in the air fryer before being hit with a tangy shake of Tajin.
Elotes (Mexican Corn in a Cup)
Commonly sold by street vendors in Mexico, this heavily seasoned corn can improve any taco night. "This was soooo good," says reviewer DrKari. "My husband said we are going to be eating a lot more corn in this house now."
Vampiros Mexicanos (Mexican Vampires)
"Worth tracking down the authentic ingredients," says acglock. "The taste is sweet, tangy, salty, and spicy!" The ingredients featured in this cocktail — such as sangrita, Squirt soda, or Tajin — can easily be found at your local Hispanic grocery store.
Roasted Tajin Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds make a deliciously crunchy snack or topping when roasted with tangy Tajin. Toss these over tacos, salads, or wraps for extra texture and taste.
Tajin Grilled Pineapple
Make a truly unforgettable snack or appetizer with just three ingredients: oil, pineapple, and Tajin. The hint of smokiness the fruit absorbs while on the grill will be balanced by the bright, acidic bite of the Tajin.
Tajin Snack Mix
Change up your go-to snack mix recipe with this Tajin-infused option. All the classic snack mix ingredients are here: crackers, rice cereal, nuts, and pretzels. But Tajin infuses a chili-lime flavor that's unique and will be a big hit with your crew.
Spicy Air-Fried Okra
Air-fried okra can be every bit as crispy as the deep-fried kind, but this version will stand apart for its burst of chili-lime flavor. Tajin is sprinkled on just before frying so it is infused in the okra's skin.
Mango-Tajin Ice Pops
Take that spicy-sweet combo you love from Tajin on fresh fruit, and turn it into a crisp, cool iced treat. The mangoes' natural sweetness stands up to the seasoning's spicy kick beautifully. It's one dessert that's sure to impress guests for its creativity.