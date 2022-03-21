10 Sweet and Spicy Desserts That Get Their Kick from Cayenne

<p>A pinch of cayenne pepper teams up with ground cinnamon to bring a subtle sweet and spicy note to this 5-star peach pie recipe. Be sure to watch the recipe video to see how Chef John boils down the juices from the fresh peaches to avoid soggy pie syndrome, and as a bonus, he's shows you how easy it is to weave a lattice top for this luscious pie. "Loved the little kick of cayenne. Pie was not runny, just perfect. I made one to eat right away. I made the filling for two more pies, placing each in a foil lined pie pan. When the filling was frozen, I pulled them out of the pans and placed them in gallon-size zip-top bags and froze them for future pies," says home cook Miechele James Summers.</p>