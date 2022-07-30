15 Sweet Snacks to Satisfy Your Sugar Craving
When your sweet tooth comes calling, these treat recipes will save the day. If you're a fan of Reese's peanut butter cups, then our chocolate peanut butter cups are the treat for you. Or, if you enjoy the smooth and creamy texture of Nutella, we highly recommend making our Nutella crescent rolls. Here are 15 sweet snacks that will satisfy your sugar craving.
Clone Of A Cracker Jack
If you love old-fashioned Cracker Jack, then this copycat version is sure to pique your interests. This popcorn drenched in a caramelized sauce isn't just a great snack, it also makes a great gift.
Pop-tarts
Recipe creator Bettina M. Hornsby says you can stuff these pop-tarts with almost anything such as pumpkin butter, cinnamon sugar, Nutella, or peanut butter.
Thin Mint Crackers
If the Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies are a go-to snack for you, then you'll love this variation of that delicious treat. These thin mint crackers are just the right amount of sweet and salty to form a scrumptious, bite-size snack.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Once you make these chocolate peanut butter cups, you will never want to purchase store-bought ones again. Not only does this snack contain the ever-famous combination of chocolate and peanut butter but you'll have enough to keep on hand for a few days.
Brownie Bites With Sea Salt
From the chocolatey brownie to the crunchy sea salt, this sugary snack will become one of your favorites as soon as you take a bite.
Homemade Cream-Filled Sponge Cakes
If you've ever popped a Twinkie into your mouth and enjoyed this cream-filled snack, then we recommend making our homemade cream-filled sponge cakes. If you need more convincing, check out what user ashley_monty said about this recipe, "This was the best thing EVER!!"
Cookie Balls
Need a way to get rid of leftover peanut butter or chocolate cookies in your pantry? If so, try making these chewy cookie balls because all you need is three ingredients and fifty minutes. Recipe creator Annette also recommends that you can decorate the dish with chocolate or colored sprinkles.
Peanut Butter Fudge With Condensed Milk
Sweet and salty strikes again in this peanut butter fudge. And, if you really want to level it up to serve to guest, place squares in colorful baking cups.
Dark Chocolate Almond Rocks
Semisweet dark chocolate combines with crunchy almonds to create a flavorful, sugary snack that is ready in 28 minutes.
Nutella Crescent Rolls
Who doesn't love the Pillsbury Crescent rolls in all of their flaky and chewy goodness, but have you ever tried adding the chocolate and hazelnut flavored spread to these rolls? Well, recipe creator Sarah Stone has and she says that the hazelnut only boosts the crescent's flavor.
Oatmeal Cookies
This nostalgic treat may remind you of the oatmeal cookies that your mom or grandma used to make. Be sure to enjoy them alongside a cold glass of milk.
Puppy Chow With Crispix
Peanut butter, milk chocolate chips, Crispix, and powdered sugar come together to create a savory snack that will leave you endlessly reminiscing about its crunchy texture and sugary taste.
Animal Crackers
Once you make these animal crackers, you'll never go back! Created using buttermilk, oats, baking soda, butter, honey, and salt, these miniature treats are the perfect afternoon snack.
Edible Cookie Dough
We've all been there before. You're making a delicious batch of chocolate chip cookies and once you mix the dough together, you just want to dive right in. But, doing this could cause you to become severely sick. Not to worry because with this recipe, you'll be able to enjoy all the creaminess of the cookie dough without having to panic about getting food poisoning.
Confetti Puffed Corn
Spice up store-bought puffed corn by tossing it with melted white almond bark and colored sprinkles.