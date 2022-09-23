13 Satisfying Sweet Potato Soups You Can't Help but Fall in Love With
Sweet potatoes are an essential ingredient to keep on hand during the fall season. Not only are they packed with vitamins and minerals, their earthy-sweet flavor pairs well with a vast array of other ingredients. Thus, they're the perfect foundation for hearty, wholesome soups. From the rich and creamy to the brothy and vegetable-laden, we've collected 13 of our best sweet potato soups to help you embrace the full flavor of autumn.
Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup
Sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, and red lentils all come together to create the dynamic sweet-savory flavor that makes this creamy soup irresistible. It's the ideal nutritious dish for a cool, crisp autumn day.
Creamy Sweet Potato with Ginger Soup
Warming spices like ginger, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper lend a zesty kick to this sumptuous sweet potato soup. You can use either an immersion blender or a traditional stand blender to puree the soup and achieve a velvety texture.
Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Soup
No one can argue with the delicious combination of sweetness paired with a hint of spice. For a delicious finishing touch, top this comforting sweet potato soup with chopped fresh cilantro and a dollop of sour cream.
Ham and Sweet Potato Soup
Ham and sweet potatoes are a natural match, so it should come as no surprise that combining this silky and flavorful soup is a crowd-favorite. The five-star rating speaks for itself.
Cold Season Chicken and Sweet Potato Soup
Although there's much to love about autumn, the season inevitably summons allergies, head colds, and the like. That's why it's always a good idea to have this Cold Season Chicken and Sweet Potato Soup recipe at the ready.
Sweet Potato and Salsa Soup
Here's another sweet-heat combination that you definitely have to try this fall. According to reviewer CatHill, "The flavors of this soup balance so nicely. The sweetness of the potato against the lime and salsa were delicious."
Sweet Potato Black Bean Soup
Picante sauce, black beans, vibrant red peppers, cilantro, and smoked paprika make for a mouthwatering, savory base that allows sweet potato's earthy flavor to shine.
Lentil, Chicken Sausage, and Sweet Potato Soup
If it's hearty and nourishing you're after, look no further than this flavorsome soup — which features Italian chicken sausage, warming spices, and coconut milk.
Rockin Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup
Nothing says fall quite like sweet potatoes, ginger, and carrots! You can serve this elegant pureed soup as an opening course, or make it a meal by pairing it with warm, crusty bread and a green salad.
African Sweet Potato and Peanut Soup
Toasty spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and cloves infuse this rich soup with well-rounded flavor, and a topping of dry-roasted peanuts makes it a top-tier dish. Reviewer MMEKKY says, "Excellent recipe!! I added a little extra cayenne pepper because I like it spicy, but other than that it was perfect."
Parsnip and Japanese Sweet Potato Soup
Experience the nutty flavor of a Japanese sweet potato in this luscious Parsnip and Japanese Sweet Potato Soup. Rich yet delicate, this company-worthy soup will is sure to wow.
Sweet Potato, Leek, and Ham Soup
"This is a simple and delicious soup to make for one of those cold fall days. The leeks and sweet potatoes make it a bit sweet, and they mix perfectly with the ham," says recipe creator Kirsten F. Better yet, this soup is ready in under an hour, and creates 8 delicious servings.
Spicy Sweet Potato Soup
Peanut butter and lime bring this sweet and spicy soup to life. Whether you prefer to enjoy this recipe as a side dish or opt for a meal-size serving, we promise you won't be disappointed.