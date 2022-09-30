6 Irresistible Sweet Potato Cakes That Stand Out on Any Dessert Table

Moriah Ayana Mason
Published on September 30, 2022
sweet potato bundt cake with glaze and slice cut out
Photo: Yoly

The versatility of sweet potatoes cannot be denied: They play as well on the dessert table as they do in soups and sides at dinner. And with these moist and tender sweet potato cake recipes at your disposal, you'll never be at a loss for how to use up leftover sweet potatoes. Of course, if you're simply seeking to spice up a basic coffee cake or amplify the cozy factor of your next pound cake, all six of these sweet potato cakes are well worth a trip to the supermarket to make. Whether you're baking for a holiday meal or for a casual family get-together, your guests are guaranteed to be delighted and impressed with whichever sweet potato cake you choose.

01 of 07

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Sweet Potato Pound Cake made in bundt form with a couple slices cut out
Kari

It's hard to improve upon a classic pound cake, but against all odds, this sweet potato cake manages to do just that. The addition of sweet potatoes might seem unexpected to some, but the depth of flavor they lend to a buttery vanilla cake batter is wow-worthy, to say the least. The zesty orange glaze provides a perfect touch of brightness to balance the richness of the cake.

02 of 07

Holiday Left-Over Sweet Potato Cake

holiday left over sweet potato cake on a glass platter
Elizabeth Piland Albright

Whether you're looking to use up a couple of leftover baked sweet potatoes or just want to whip up an easy-but-impressive dessert, this unforgettable Holiday Left-Over Sweet Potato Cake is for you. This moist cake is delicious with or without frosting — of course, you can never go wrong pairing it with a fluffy cream cheese icing (like our top-rated Easy Cream Cheese Frosting recipe). If you don't have beer on hand, feel free to substitute the liquid with orange or apple juice, ginger ale or ginger beer, or even a soda like root beer.

03 of 07

Banana Sweet Potato Cake

banana sweet potato cake
DarciGrimes

Cake for breakfast? You bet! Beyond being a great way to utilize a few overripe bananas, this snacking cake allows you to pack some potassium and vitamins into a treat the whole family will enjoy. If you want to up the nutritional anty, try replacing up to ¾ cup of the all-purpose flour called for with a whole-grain alternative, such as oat flour. Additionally, because of the inherent sweetness of the star ingredients, you can get away with trimming the sugar down (by up to ½ cup) if you're watching your intake.

04 of 07

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

sweet potato coffee cake
What's for dinner, mom?

If buttery coffee cake with a crisp, cinnamon-laced topping is one of your favorites, just wait until you try this comforting sweet potato rendition. According to Allrecipes community member Nicole, "I loved this recipe. I'm a fan of sweet potatoes and coffee cake, and I thought it was a great way to sneak in some vegetables. It's very yummy and moist."

05 of 07

Sweet Potato Cake with Maple Bourbon Pecans

This decadent sweet potato cake — enriched with the full-bodied sweetness of pure maple syrup and the natural vanilla-caramel notes of bourbon — will evoke autumn vibes with every bite. A combination of buttermilk and sour cream in the batter ensures that the cake has an exceptionally tender crumb and remains as moist the next day as it is fresh from the oven. Topped with toasty pecans and served with whipped cream (store-bought is great, but freshly made is even better), this 5-star-rated cake is nothing short of a showstopper.

06 of 07

World's Best Sweet Potato Pound Cake

When multiple reviews classify any cake as "a keeper," you know you've found a must-try recipe. It's a bold claim, but according to the Allrecipes community, this sweet potato pound cake has earned its "World's Best" title. You can certainly substitute full-fat cream cheese for the Neufchatel if that's what you already have on hand. This cake is a winner served simply with a dusting of powdered sugar or a dollop of whipped cream, or for an extra touch of elegance, top it with a vanilla glaze.

