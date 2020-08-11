13 Emergency Dinners for When You Don't Have Time to Cook
Sometimes, there is just not enough time — no time to shop for specialty ingredients, no time for elaborate prep, and definitely no time to wait for the oven to heat. Thankfully, there's always a quick fix. Here are some great quick and tasty meals that anyone can make in 15 minutes or less.
Broiled Tilapia Parmesan
You just might make a fish-lover out of your picky eater with this one. Tender tilapia is broiled with a creamy, cheesy coating.
Asian Beef with Snow Peas
Keep the ingredients for this super-fast dish in your pantry and freezer, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in no time. Watch the video to see how easy it is to make.
Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos
These quick and healthy meatless tacos come together in minutes thanks to canned chickpeas and taco seasoning. Top with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese for an easy meal.
Sicilian Spaghetti
How do you make simple boiled pasta taste amazing? Of course, the Italians have the answer. Once you try this recipe, you'll be hooked.
Waffle Pizzas
Your waffle maker can make pizza too. Simply use store-bought pizza dough, red sauce, and cheese to make a piping hot, crispy pizza.
Shrimp and Peanut Butter Noodles
Toss noodles with broccoli, shrimp, and a simple peanut butter sauce, and garnish with chopped peanuts. "A sweet, salty, nutty dish that can be cooked up in less than 15 minutes," says w. "With these ingredients, you can't go wrong! I use pre-washed, pre-cut broccoli florets to cut down on prep time as well."
Mexi-Chicken Avocado Cups
In a mere 10 minutes you can serve up these zesty chicken avocado cups. The recipe calls for canned chicken, but you can use leftover chicken as well.
Linguine with White Clam Sauce II
This easy but satisfying dinner qualifies as the perfect pantry meal. Keep dried pasta and canned clams on hand and you'll have a go-to recipe you can always count on.
Lemon Pepper Cod
All you need are cod fillets, lemon juice, black pepper, and some veggie oil for cooking. "To step it up a notch I add capers and cherry tomatoes while it s cooking," she says. "Then at the end I throw in a few handfuls of spinach. My husband loves it and he's not a big fish eater. This is my go-to fish recipe."
Microwave Chicken Teriyaki
Here's a super-quick teriyaki recipe made with soy sauce, ketchup, garlic powder, and a little sugar. Enjoy with leftover rice. "This chicken can be served over rice, as a wrap, on a bun or with some added veggies as a quick and easy stir fry," says LROHNER.
Spicy Asian Ramen Noodles
Pull a handful of basic ingredients from the pantry (like peanut butter, chili-garlic sauce, and soy sauce) and whisk together a super-quick no-cook sauce. Then stir the sauce into cooked ramen noodles and garnish with peanuts and chopped green onions. That's it! Dinner's ready in 15 minutes. "In this yummy recipe, expect fast, easy, and spicy with salty, sweet, and sour flavors kicking in," says lutzflcat.
Skillet Burrito Bowl
This simple but flavorful burrito bowl features ground beef, fajita seasoning, a can of pinto beans, and salsa. This is a great recipe for using up leftover brown rice. "I really like taco and burrito bowls and wanted to make something that was quick and easy at home," says earlzey. "Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, etc."
Super Simple Salmon
Salmon fillets are sprinkled with simple seasonings and seared in a little melted butter. "This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry," says Angela Sing Huey Looi.