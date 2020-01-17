22 Super-Easy Sheet Pan Suppers
A complete meal, prepared on one little ol' sheet pan. We're obsessed with this method! It's so easy: Arrange everything on the sheet pan, pop the pan in the oven — dinner's ready. You save time on the front and back ends with prep and clean-up. Check out our favorite sheet pan suppers for quick-and-easy dinners.
Greek Flank Steak and Veggie Salad
So good, so easy. Grilled veggies are amazing with the beef. "This is SO good, and easy to do," says RenoCarol. "The grilled veggies are amazing with the beef. I served it as a beef/veggie dish, and added parmesan cheese rather than feta, since no one at our home likes feta. It was a total hit."
Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp
"Get a taste of island life with Jamaican jerk-seasoned shrimp, juicy pineapple, roasted veggies, and spicy jalapenos. Serve over salad greens or, for a heartier meal, with cooked brown rice." —Jamie
Baked Italian Chicken Dinner
There are so many ways to experiment with this sheet-pan method. This version calls for frozen, pre-cut broccoli and a little Italian dressing mix. "This is one of the easiest and most requested recipes," says AmyZ. "It's simple to make, and the ingredients are easy to find!"
Crispy Oven-Roasted Rosemary Chicken with Sausage and Potatoes
"I usually use chicken thighs and bratwurst, but Italian would be yummy, of course," says Kathy. And BYRDYGIRL raves: "The flavors of this recipe meld together fantastically. It's easy to make, tastes delicious, and makes for great leftovers to take to work."
Best Salmon Bake
So easy. Toss asparagus and cherry tomatoes in a little olive oil and salt. Bake it beside the salmon. "Very good simple recipe," says M. Robinson. "I sometimes add other ingredients, such as extra spices, or peppers. Very nice."
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes
For extra crispy-brown chicken and potatoes, place the sheet under a preheated broiler for about 5 minutes. Chef John's sauce-making suggestions are essential viewing. Enjoy it with this simple homemade Tzatziki Sauce. "Loved it!" says Debbie. "Loved it so much I made it again the next day. Potatoes were great!"
Green Bean, Tomato, and Basil Sheet Pan Dinner
An all-in-one vegan meal, this sheet pan dinner is loaded with veggies and chickpeas are added for protein. Keep it vegan, or try it with crumbled feta or slices of halloumi cheese for a delicious vegetarian twist.
Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Quick and easy shrimp fajitas in one pan! "Talk about a winning weeknight meal," says LazyFoodieGirl. "I was amazed how EASY this was to do -- not to mention delicious! After long hours at work, I didn't have energy for too much prep or clean up. This satisfied all my needs."
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake
Choose your favorite sausages for this one. "This was PHENOMINAL," raves Christina. "Super simple to put together and the flavor was just awesome. One of the best recipes that I have tried from this site, hands down."
Roasted Carrot and Fennel Pork
This is the junction where easy meets impressive. "We were so pleased with the outcome," says Jody. "The pork was incredibly moist and tender, and the carrots and fennel complemented it beautifully."
Baked Chicken Breasts and Vegetables
Arrange chicken breasts carrots, bell peppers, celery, green onion, and parsley on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and add simple seasonings. "So easy and delicious," says Lisa. "If you like fresh veggies don't worry about sautéing first, I baked mine in the oven with the chicken and they turned out perfect! I served it with black rice, which has a rich,nutty flavor that went well with the vegetable medley. "
Italian Chicken Sausage and Peppers
"Tart balsamic vinegar brightens up bell peppers, sweet tomatoes, and juicy chicken sausage for flavorful Italian fare. Bring it all together with toasted bread and fresh oregano." —Jamie
Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner
Salmon fillets are baked to perfection with a colorful array of bell peppers. This super-easy sheet pan supper gets tons of flavor from a spicy lemon-garlic sauce.
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Here's a quick-and-easy way to make flavorful fajitas for a crowd. "This turned out great, says Kelly. "So easy for a dinner after work!"
Sheet Pan Parmesan-Dijon Chicken Thigh Dinner
This complete meal cooks on a single sheet pan and features panko- and Parmesan-crusted chicken thighs, baby potatoes, and green beans. "Your entrée and sides are ready all at once," says fabeveryday. "Perfect for busy nights when you need a hands-off meal."
Earth, Sea and Fire Salmon
Cynthia explains it: "Earth (potatoes, onions, roasted peppers), Sea (fresh salmon), and Fire (your oven) make this a winning recipe. This dish is amazingly easy to make and the end result will just make you look super good!"
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
Chef John advises, "You'll need a large, heavy-duty roasting pan and a very hot oven for this delicious dish. The long oven time makes everything beautifully caramelized and the chicken fork tender."
Sausage and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner
"Broccoli, baby potatoes, and carrots are tossed in a mixture of olive oil, whole grain mustard, and Pecorino cheese, then baked alongside mild Italian sausage" says Diana Moutsopoulos. Use almost any sausage you like in this recipe and feel free to use Parmesan instead of Pecorino for a similarly tasty result.
Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs
"A little maple syrup brings life to chicken thighs and caramelizes Brussels sprouts and sweet potato wedges. Dried cranberries and pecans add tartness and crunch." —Jamie
Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes, and Garbanzo Beans
Another easy and versatile vegan sheet pan dinner featuring heaps of vegetables. The five-star reviews say it all, like this one from Allrecipes home cook BeccaB: "Loved it! Tasted great and made a quick, healthy weeknight dinner."
Sheet Pan Beef Fajitas
Flank steak and slices of bell pepper onions are seasoned and cooked on a sheet pan. Thinly slice the steak and enjoy in warmed flour tortillas with all the fixings. Dinner's ready in less than 45 minutes.
Sheet Pan Sausage and Seasonal Vegetables
This simple, versatile one-pan meal features roasted red cabbage and sausage and is ready in about 30 minutes. "It's a great way to use up wayward veggies," says theartofsavvy. "Make the recipe your own by substituting favorite or seasonal vegetables any time of year."
More Inspiration
Your weeknight dinner routine is sorted with our recipe collections for sheet pan dinners and more: