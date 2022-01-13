15 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Eat With One Hand (While the Other One's Holding Your Beer)
When the action on the playing field heats up, which would you rather do: leap up and cheer or fuss around with plates and cutlery? I thought so. That's why I say the best game-day foods are bite-sized snacks you can easily eat with one hand. That leaves your other hand free to hold your drink, high-five your crew, scroll through your feed, hit the replay button — whatever. Read on to find easy-to-serve, easy-to-eat football party snacks like pizza rolls, jalapeño poppers, mini meatball sliders, and more to fuel your game-day fun with the least amount of fuss.
Air Fryer Spicy Dill Pickle Fries
Pickles + fried food = a match made in game-day recipe heaven. But that combo also often leaves us feeling a bit overloaded and lethargic. Enter: An air-fryer tailgate party snack that's crispy and craveable, but not nearly as greasy. Coat the paprika-spiced pickle spears in panko breadcrumbs, then air-fry until golden brown and crunchy. Add a side of ranch and everyone will cheer for this one-hand snack.
Bacon Jalapeño Popper Puffs
"If you enjoy classic, bacon-wrapped, jalapeño poppers, I think you'll love these shockingly light puffs," confirms Chef John, who dreamed up this delicious dish. "All the same flavors are there, especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier." Think of them like savory fritters: one-handed snacks jam-packed with bacon, Cheddar, and spice (by way of jalapeño and cayenne pepper).
Pigs in a Blanket
Are you Team Mustard or Team Ketchup? Keep both handy for dunking this 3-ingredient savory snack. Little could feel more fitting as a game-day appetizer when you're watching all of the pigskin action than a pig in a blanket. This easy hot dog recipe beats the clock thanks to store-bought biscuit dough or crescent roll dough, cheese, and (you guessed it!) frankfurters.
Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs
Set out a small cup or bowl of toothpicks and everyone can spike and savor these saucy, sweet-and-savory meatballs. This game-day Instant Pot recipe starts with store-bought frozen meatballs and is coated with apricot preserves, with a pinch or red pepper flakes for a zesty kick. Prep time takes a mere 5 minutes.
Mini Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
On those game days when you can't decide if you're craving Asian cuisine or pub fare, we say why choose? These egg rolls are stuffed with shredded chicken coated in Buffalo sauce, plus all the fixings, including blue cheese, celery, and carrot. "Less messy than bone-in Buffalo wings and more eventful than the 'boneless' kind, these Buffalo chicken egg rolls are a party snack breakthrough," Chef John says.
Bacon Wrapped Smokies
Bacon-wrapped anything usually gets a thumbs up in our book. But bacon-wrapped, brown sugar-dusted sausages that practically prepare themselves in the slow cooker? Now that's an MVP set-and-forget game-day snack.
Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders
"We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table," says Chef John. "If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do." Reviewer Electra made them with King's Hawaiian sweet rolls and loved the results.
Jalapeño Popper Mushrooms
Keep the peace with this poppable, crowd-pleasing game-day snack idea. "My husband loves stuffed jalapeños and I like stuffed mushrooms, so I came up with this recipe that combines the two," explains CookinBug, who created these bacon, pepper, and cheese bites. Allrecipes member Kori confirms that they're a hit, "OMG if I could give these a million stars I would! These were absolutely the most delicious stuffed mushrooms I have ever had."
Baby BLT
A full, condiment-loaded sandwich isn't exactly a single-handed mission. These tiny stuffed tomatoes, on the contrary, are ideal to grab and grub. Simply hollow out the inside of cherry tomatoes, and fill these "bowls" with an irresistible creamy bacon blend that features green onion and parsley and flavorful substitutes for the lettuce in this itty-bitty BLT.
Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs
Are you noticing a theme? Bacon is a starting player in many of our game-day recipes, and for good reason. Not only are the strips quick to cook, but they offer savory, salty, and umami flavors in one single ingredient. Since crumbled, crispy bacon delivers such a punch per pinch atop these easy-to-eat deviled eggs, the only other items you need to bring them to life are mustard, mayo, Cheddar cheese, and (of course) eggs.
Air-Fried Mozzarella Cheese Bites with Spicy Marinara Sauce
Cheese please! Instead of packing mozzarella cheese sticks in your kids' lunch boxes, coat them in breadcrumbs and air fry for a crunchy on the outside, ooey-gooey on the inside game-day snack. Dunk in marinara, ranch, chili — we won't call a penalty on anything you dunk it in as long as you don't skip this easy recipe!
Pretzel Bratwurst Bites
Just like the stadium snack, but even easier to eat, these nuggets are easy to dip and devour with no muss or fuss. Refrigerated pizza dough makes an easy wrapper for smoked bratwurst links, then all you have to do is boil them briefly and put them in the oven to bake to a golden, crusty brown. Note: Be sure to use fully cooked smoked sausages.
Spinach Roll-Ups
Even those who normally steer clear of spinach will root for these roll-ups. That's because the healthy vegetable's flavor is pretty much disguised by (surprise!) bacon, onions, and ranch dressing. "I love spinach dip, but am bored with serving it in a bread bowl or with crackers. Wrapped in a tortilla and cut into bite-size pieces, this appetizer flies off the dish with people begging for more," says Allrecipes member SUE9688.
Pizza Rolls
Pizza's a must-have at game day parties, but they can be messy to serve and eat. No worries — these clever rolls are stuffed with your favorite pizza toppings so you can chow down without all the fuss of holding a slice in one hand and a plate in the other. Recipe creator Cory Klein says, "This is just the base for a basic pepperoni pizza roll. I made this with leftover pizza toppings. I didn't feel like making any dough so I substituted egg roll wraps." Allrecipes Allstar Christina tried the recipe and says, "They were very good! I was being lazy, so I just layered everything onto the wrapper and rolled them up, and that worked out well. My little guy went crazy over them and I thought they were tasty too! I'd like to maybe add some sausage, olives or green peppers next time. Thanks for sharing. :)"
Crab Rangoon I
Prevent game-day stress before it happens by stuffing, wrapping, frying, and freezing a big batch of these creamy canned crab meat-filled wontons. Cilantro and ginger in the mix really make the flavor of the seafood-laced filling pop. Come game time, simply reheat on a sheet pan in the oven until warm, and serve alongside a stack of napkins.