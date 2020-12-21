Super Bowl Sunday Drinks to Get Your Game Day Party Started
Super Bowl Sunday should be dedicated to big plays and big flavor. Go beyond beer this year with one (or many) of these delicious game day drinks. Whether your watch party calls for a family-friendly punch or spiked cider, you'll find the right fit here. Get ready for the big game with these easy, thirst-quenching heavy hitters.
Lauren's Grapefruit Margarita
A refreshing way to start your game day off right. Fresh grapefruit juice joins tequila, agave, and triple sec for a smooth, bright sip every time. Throw pomegranate seeds into the mix for a pop of additional color.
Beast Mode Vodka
All you need is vodka and Skittles® for this hard-hitting beverage. Simply combine the candies and alcohol in a lidded container and shake until the candy coating has dissolved into the liquid — a perfect drink for the 12th man.
Sangria Melon Cooler
Drop wedges of watermelon and cantaloupe into this delicious blend of Sauvignon Blanc, mint, and orange juice for a relaxed but elegant cooler.
Party Punch
Who doesn't love sherbet floating in fruit punch? This is a kid-friendly beverage that can be modified with adult ingredients. Serve this classic treat to your game day guests and watch it disappear.
French 75
This is my drink while going to nice restaurants," says Hills3. "Finally decided to try making them at home...gin and tonics took a back seat. This one is a heavy hitter but I love it!"
Strawberry Bellini
An easy, beautiful brandy-spiked beverage. Combine fruit, liquor, and confectioner's sugar in a blender and top it all off with a splash of sparkling wine.
Caipira Coffee
Take a short trip to South America while your team is on the field with this mixture of sweetened condensed milk, coffee, and Brazilian rum. This recipe is unbelievably easy and simple to scale for a large batch.
Beer Margarita
This one is sure to be a hit come Super Bowl Sunday. Elevate the common game day beer by combining it with tequila and frozen limeade for a zingy drink that will have your guests raving.
Carrot Ginger Mules
Put a healthy spin on your cocktails with this bright, delicately spiced take on a Moscow Mule. This mule's flavor is amplified by chilling time, so make it ahead and get ready to be wowed. Garnish with limes and baby carrots for a fun presentation.
Sunset Rum Punch
Equipped with 3 different rums and a variety of citrus juices, this punch is worth the effort. "...This is the rum punch crowd-pleaser to pass around," says creator Matt Wencl. "Full of bright citrus, floral notes and plenty of good rum, you'll all have a delicious time before the day is done."
Screwdriver
Here's a noncommittal recipe for the host that will also be glued to the screen. Vodka and orange juice make a classic pairing that buzzes with flavor.
Classic Bloody Mary
Flavorful, spicy, and perfect for day-drinking, this bloody mary is a meal in itself. Make a pitcher ahead of time and serve with the garnish of your choice. This classic drink is in a league of its own.
Cherry Vodka Sour
Spread the love with this 3-ingredient winner. "This is really refreshing without being too sweet," says MOLLYSCHMOLLY. "It's the perfect balance of tart and sweet. You could probably make them by the pitcher!"
Twisted Apple Cider
Stay warm with this naughty spin on a traditional apple cider. Spiced rum and cinnamon schnapps will keep things interesting if the game hits a lull.
Chef John's Sunset Michelada
Make the competition even spicier with this beer-based cocktail. Dried chile peppers, vegetable juice, and soy sauce are just a few of the ingredients that go into making this beverage the MVP. Garnish with chile-infused flake salt for a special touch.