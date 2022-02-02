Celebrate Super Bowl LVI With Recipes Inspired by Cincinnati and Los Angeles
Whether you expected it or not, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. Yes, the big game is exciting, but what can be even more exciting are the snacks you get to enjoy during the competition. If you want to get a little fancy and rep the team you're supporting, we've curated menus that are inspired by each team and their respective cities — plus the halftime show and commercials because those are important too (and sometimes all you care about). Scroll through to find these exciting snacks and drinks perfect for Super Bowl Sunday 2022.
If You're Rooting For the Cincinnati Bengals...
Who Dey! The Cincinnati Bengals have broken their postseason victory drought after 33 long years and are headed to the Super Bowl. If you're a Cincy fan, your Super Bowl snack spread should include things like Cincinnati chili and tiger butter while you watch Joe Burrow lead his team in the big game.
Cincinnati Chili I
It doesn't matter if you prefer Skyline or Gold Star when it comes to making Cincinnati chili at home. This chili is spiced with cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and cayenne pepper — plus the secret ingredient of chocolate — that make it the perfect Cincinnati chili. Serve this chili over spaghetti or hot dogs topped with a mound of cheese, onions, and beans.
Skyline® Dip
If you can find Skyline chili at the store, use it to make this dip taste more authentic. If you can't find it, you can use any chili without beans to make the three-ingredient chip dip. Reviewers say you can top it with other things like jalapeños, olives, green onions, and shredded lettuce to add more flavors.
Tiger Butter III
With just five ingredients, you'll have a tasty dessert that supports your Bengals. These bars are made with crisp rice cereal, peanut butter, butterscotch chips, peanuts, and chocolate chips for a flavorful sweet treat.
Buckeye Balls II
Ohio is the Buckeye state after all! These peanut butter chocolate balls are so easy to make and will definitely be a hit at your Super Bowl party.
If You're Rooting for the Los Angeles Rams...
Hooray for LA! The Los Angeles Rams last saw a Super Bowl in 2019 against the New England Patriots. If you're a Rams fan, you'll need to add some of these LA-inspired snacks and drinks to your Super Bowl menu, like Ram wings and avocado salsa, so you can watch Matthew Stafford lead his team with some LA-flair.
Wolfgang Puck's Cheeseburger Sliders
Wolfgang Puck's sliders are a must-have for Super Bowl Sunday. They're super easy to make and delicious, of course — plus you'll be showing your support with a recipe from one of LA's most iconic chefs.
Ram (Rosemary, Ancho, Molasses) Wings
Chef John developed this recipe specifically to enjoy on a Super Bowl Sunday when the Rams were playing. While the name does suggest a love for the Rams, it's also an acronym to describe the sweet and spicy glaze on the wings — they're coated in ancho chile powder, fresh rosemary, honey, and molasses.
Roasted Pepper-Avocado Salsa
This fresh salsa is made with habanero, Anaheim chile peppers, avocados, tomatoes, and lime juice. It's super easy to make and is sure to be gone before halftime.
Habanero Hellfire Chili
Kick up the heat with this spicy chili that is made with three different peppers: jalapeño, habanero, and Anaheim. While the other ingredients take the heat down a little, this chili is certainly not for the faint of heart — the name says it all.
Black Ginger Cocktail
The Black Ginger Cocktail comes from a famous bar in LA. It's made with fresh blackberries, spiced rum, sweet and sour mix, and ginger beer making it incredibly simple to whip up, plus a tasty drink to wash down all your Super Bowl snacks with.
If You're Just There for the Halftime Show...
Let's face it, sometimes you don't really have a stake in the game — maybe your favorite team got eliminated or maybe you just don't care about football. Either way, the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest performances of the year, so you don't want to miss it. If you're only there to see Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige perform, then you need to add these halftime-inspired snacks and drinks to your Super Bowl menu.
Game Day Halftime Snack Board
This halftime snack board has everything you need to keep you going until the end of the fourth quarter. There's a tasty selection of shrimp, cheesy bay scallops, hot pepper jelly chips, and even vermouth and gin shooters.
Half Time Hoisin Chicken Wings
These chicken wings are loaded with flavors from hoisin sauce, teriyaki sauce, ginger, and garlic that create the perfect game day appetizer. Reviewers say the sauce is so good you'll want to add extra to the wings before baking, or even marinate the wings for a few hours.
Classic Bloody Mary
In honor of Mary J. Blige performing at halftime, serve up some Bloody Mary cocktails. Who says they're just a daytime drink? Plus, if you add different toppings, like grilled cheese, pickles, and shrimp, the cocktail is an appetizer on its own.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Celebrate the California natives performing in the halftime show with this BBQ Chicken Pizza. The recipe is a copycat for a California restaurant's pizza topped with barbeque sauce, chicken, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, and Colby-Monterey Jack cheese.
If You're Just There For the Commercials...
Super Bowl commercials are a big deal. They feature some of our favorite brands and our favorite stars, and they're incredibly entertaining to watch. So if you care more about the ads than the actual football game, round out your snack board with these recipes inspired by some of 2022's Super Bowl commercials.
Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili
Essentially all the popular beer brands have Super Bowl commercials throughout the night. So grab your favorite brew and use it to make Chef John's chili. This chili is spiced with poblano pepper, cayenne, and ancho chile powder, but mellowed out with a bottle of beer, cinnamon, and cocoa powder.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos® Cheese Ball
If you love Flamin' Hot Cheetos, then you need to try this appetizer. You'll make a cheese ball with cream cheese, Cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses, mayo, Worcestershire, hot sauce, onion powder, and garlic powder, and then you'll roll the whole ball in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Serve this cheesy appetizer with crackers, corn chips, or veggies.
Walking Tacos
Walking Tacos are a fan favorite among kids and adults alike. Use your favorite FritoLay chips, like Doritos, Fritos, or Cheetos, as the base for the taco, and then top with ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream.
Copycat Triple Layer Nachos
Get inspired by Taco Bell's commercial to make this copycat nacho dish. You can use all Taco Bell products, like refried beans, queso, and sauce, or you can use whatever you have on hand to make these nachos topped with beans, queso, and enchilada sauce.
Wings In Cola
Pepsi may be one of the biggest sponsors of the Super Bowl, but we won't tell if you use a different cola instead. These wings are slightly sweet from the cola and brown sugar, but also have a savory flavor from the soy sauce, garlic salt, and onion powder.
More Inspiration
- Celebrate Super Bowl LVI With Recipes Inspired by Cincinnati and Los Angeles
- 15 Easy Game Day Snacks You Can Make With Only 5 Ingredients or Less
- 15 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Eat With One Hand (While the Other One's Holding Your Beer)
- These 10 Beer Cocktails Are the Winning Plays Your Game Day Menu Needs