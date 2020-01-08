15 Food Ideas for Your Super Bowl Party
The big game day is right around the corner, so now is the time to start planning your menu for your Super Bowl® party. Whether you're just watching it at home or hosting a party, these recipes will be a score with anyone who tries them. So whip up a batch of baked buffalo wings, stuff some peppers, and slather on a little face paint, because it's game time!
Slider-Style Mini Burgers
In this easy sliders recipe, the beefy filling and buns are all baked together to create a deliciously melty dish. "Love it! An easy and unique way to prepare sliders," says user RyanJ.
Loaded Baked Potato Dip
You won't have to worry about running out of dip during the game with this recipe. A whopping three pounds of bacon is used for this recipe. Serve with your favorite chips for dipping, or baked potatoes on the side.
The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World
This warming vegetarian chili can please your plant-based guests and meat-eaters alike. User Gitano says, "This recipe is definitely a KEEPER!"
Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos
Add some spice to your Super Bowl® spread with these stuffed peppers. Many reviewers have substituted the Parmesan with their favorite cheese varieties, like cheddar or pepper jack, and had great results.
Easy Slow Cooker BBQ
There's no need to buy pre-made barbecue when you've got a slow cooker on hand. In this recipe, pork cooks low and slow until incredibly tender and infused with BBQ sauce.
Baked Buffalo Wings
Forget the fuss of a fryer, and instead bake your buffalo wings for an easier (and healthier) spin on this game time favorite. Serve with a side of ranch and blue cheese.
Chicken Nachos
These incredibly easy nachos will impress guests at your next football party. If you're looking for a less spicy dish, substitute taco seasoning for the cayenne.
Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies
Three ingredients are all you need for this simple — but super tasty — appetizer. Just set the slow cooker to low and let guests dip out their own servings of sausages.
Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies
Don't forget to offering a little something sweet to compliment your other savory snacks. These decadently dense brownies can fit the bill.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Enjoy all the tastes of buffalo chicken drizzled with creamy ranch in this easy-to-serve dip. Serve with celery sticks on the side.
Football Cheese Ball
Searching for a dish to be the star of your Super Bowl® party? Then look no further than this festive cheese ball.
Touchdown Pizza
Get the best of both worlds with this love child of pizza and buffalo wings. User Soup Loving Nicole says, "Made this for the Super Bowl and it was a big hit."
Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs
Upgrade your basic deviled eggs with the addition of bacon and cheese. "I made these once for a party and now everyone wants me to bring them everytime!" says user Laurie L.
Party Pinwheels
Easy to prepare and with an impressive presentation, these veggie pinwheels are sure to be a hit.
Cookie Balls
You only need four ingredients to create these bite-size footballs. "These are very delicious little confections," says user Erin Skywalker