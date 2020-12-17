25 Desserts for Your Super Bowl Watch Party
When the fourth quarter hits, it's time to put away the dips and snacks and reach for something sweet. Celebrate the win — or drown your sorrows — with these favorite desserts for the Super Bowl. From football-shaped confections to classic fudge brownies and more, these desserts are sure to be crowd pleasers at any watch party. Here are 25 of our best dessert ideas for the Super Bowl.
Best Brownies
These top-rated brownies are best slathered in the accompanying chocolate frosting. "These are neither 'cake' brownies nor 'fudge' brownies," says reviewer Mama Cass. "They fall somewhere in between."
Smart Cookie Football Cake
"End your Super Bowl® party on a bang with this touchdown in dessert form. Layers of yellow cake are painted with buttercream 'grass' and topped with a scrumptious football," says Smart Cookie.
Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips
Swap your savory dips and salsas for this fruit dip that's made complete with homemade cinnamon tortilla chips.
Extreme Chocolate Cake
No one can say no to a rich chocolate cake smothered in chocolate buttercream. "This cake is so moist and dense! It was a great tasting cake, and practically foolproof," says reviewer Molly.
Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars
"I was a little skeptical on the taste of these bars since the ingredient list was so short, but WOW!!, was I amazed," says reviewer MommyFromSeattle. "These are buttery, moist, crunchy and sweet. Not dry or crumbly at all and SOOOO easy to make."
Blonde Brownies I
These chocolate-chip blondies will stand out among a sea of brownies.
Apple Squares
Apple and cinnamon is a flavor pairing beloved by all. These simple bars are sure to warm everyone up on a cold February night.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cupcake = The BEST Cupcake. Ever.
Don't be deceived by these seemingly simple cupcakes, they're hiding a secret: a chocolate chip cookie dough filling. Reviewer Vivian Hayes exclaims, "What a good idea- to put a cookie in a cupcake!"
Seven Layer Bars
There is something magical about the combination of graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, walnuts, and coconut. Take it from reviewer ABBYW who says, "I made this for a holiday party at work recently and it was a huge hit! It is definitely for the sweets lover, but the combination of the butterscotch with the coconut and semi-sweet chocolate really gives them a great flavor."
Cookie Balls
This three-ingredient, no-bake dessert is made by combining crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and cream cheese to form a stiff dough that is then rolled into balls and dipped in a melted candy coating. Cookie balls are the perfect bite-sized dessert to finish off the carousel of appetizers and snacks.
Milly's Oatmeal Brownies
"These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate," says recipe creator Milly Suazo-Martinez. "Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack."
Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies
Fans of ultra fudgy, melt-in-your-mouth brownies will love this top-rated recipe.
Cheesecake Lemon Bars
These lemony cheesecake bars are far easier to serve to a crowd than traditional cheesecake.
Lime Bars
Classic lemon bars get a flavor swap with these tangy lime bars.
Chocolate Popcorn
Let folks graze on this dessert popcorn as they watch the big game.
Caramel Chocolate Corn
This caramel-chocolate popcorn and peanut mix can be made ahead of time so you can actually enjoy the game while it's on. "Easiest caramel corn recipe I've found yet," says reviewer Jessie.
Maple-Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies
Looking for a sweet and savory addition for the dessert table? "This recipe was born out of a challenge to include bacon in a cookie batter," says recipe creator Mikey Tarts. "While that has been done before, the inclusion of chocolate chips and maple together in a whipped batter make this a sweet-yet-savory chewy cookie treat!"
Bacon Cheeseburger Cake
Burgers are a must on game day, so a cake decorated to look like a burger is only fitting at any Super Bowl gathering. Reviewer kympop says, "I had so much fun making this cake!"
Maggie's Camper Specials
"A unique blend of salted peanuts, chocolate chips, espresso and coconut result in a crispy, crunchy cookie," says recipe creator MAGGIE MCGUIRE.
Million Monster Cookies
Monster cookies always stand out in a crowd thanks to their rainbow of colors. This recipe yields 12 dozen cookies, but can easily be scaled down.
One Oh One Cookies
These cookies are a unique blend of walnuts, coconut, rice cereal, and oats. "We use the basic ingredients then add a cup of anything we have on hand, like chocolate chips, raisins and m&m's," says reviewer PDFamily.
Chocolaty Caramel-Nut Popcorn
"Coconut, almonds, and chocolate enhance classic caramel corn in this recipe," says recipe creator andy.
Peanut Butter Bacon Cupcake
Don't knock it 'till you try it! "What a great combination of flavors," says reviewer Lee Doughlas Bord-Pire. "I most definitely will be making these again!"
Chocolate Almond Popcorn
"This was so simple to put together and was perfectly coated and crunchy," says reviewer Happyschmoopies.
Toasty Campfire Cookies
These campfire cookies can also be made over the stove. Use store-bought or homemade oatmeal cookies in these simple cookie sandwiches.
