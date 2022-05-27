10 Tasty Fruit Dip Recipes to Enjoy All Summer Long
Nothing beats a nice cold dip in the summertime to go alongside a platter of fresh fruit, pretzels, graham crackers and whatever else you like to dip. So while you're prepping your dip menu, let us introduce you to the tastiest summertime fruit dips on our site. Choose from classic marshmallow and cream cheese, strawberry dip, lemon-poppyseed-flavored dip, or go bold with a coffee-flavored fruit dip. Whichever one you choose, you're going to want to make them all summer long.
World's Best Cream Cheese and Pineapple Dip
This sweet and savory dip is the best of both worlds. It's made with cream cheese, crushed pineapple, onion powder, and garlic making it taste great with both fruit and crackers.
Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
Whip up this fruit dip in a just few minutes with your handy electric mixer. All you have to do is beat the cream cheese, brown sugar, and vanilla extract together until everything is combined. Then serve with your favorite fruit.
Super Easy Fruit Dip
No appliances needed for this super easy recipe. Just mix your whipped topping and yogurt together and, presto, you've got a yummy fruit dip ready to go!
Casey and Leigh's Delightful Fruit Dip
Really sweeten up your fruit with this four-ingredient dip that includes cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, vanilla yogurt, and food coloring. The kiddos will love this colorful and sweet dip — especially if you use their favorite color.
Best Fruit Dip
With over 900 5-star reviews, this fruit dip certainly lives up to its name. Plus, it's only two ingredients — marshmallow creme and cream cheese. Seriously, could it get any easier than that?
Fluffy Fruit Dip
Want an adults-only fruity treat? Try this orange-flavored dip! This sweet dip is made with marshmallow crème, cream cheese, orange zest, and orange liqueur. Of course, you can make it kid-friendly by using orange juice instead of liqueur.
Lemony Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
Create a tasty fruit dip from scratch with this recipe. You'll start by making your own lemon-flavored syrup, then adding it to cream cheese until combined. Even though it's completely homemade, this dip still only takes 20 minutes to pull together.
Coffee Flavored Fruit Dip
In need of a pick-me-up? Look no further than this coffee-flavored fruit dip made with cream cheese, sour cream, brown sugar, coffee-flavored liqueur, and whipped topping. Coffee lovers won't be able to get enough of this adults-only dip.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Fruit Dip
Brighten up your summer with this lemon and poppyseed fruit dip. It has the perfect amount of tang from sour cream and lemon with added sweetness from lemonade concentrate to balance the flavor.
Creamy Strawberry Fruit Dip
This dip is loaded with strawberry flavors thanks to the not one, not two, but three different types of strawberry-flavored ingredients in it. It's made with strawberry yogurt, strawberry Jell-O, and strawberry-flavored cream cheese.