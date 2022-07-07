10 Spinach Salad Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer
What's summertime without a light, cool, and refreshing spinach salad? And with so much delicious, seasonal produce to use for toppings, how can you not crave a spinach salad on a hot summer's day? From the classic strawberry spinach salad to greens topped with grilled steak, we've got all the recipes you could need for delicious dinners, picnic potlucks, and summer holidays. Grab your swim goggles and scroll through to explore spinach salad recipes to add to your repertoire.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
The one that started it all. Strawberry Spinach Salad is a classic and with nearly 2,500 5-star reviews, you know this one is going to be tasty.
Spinach Watermelon-Mint Salad
This salad has it all: sweet flavors, savory flavors, acidic flavors, and even fresh minty flavors that come together to create the perfect summer salad. Some reviewers like to serve this salad with a soft cheese (like feta or goat cheese) as a garnish.
Spinach Salad with Peaches and Pecans
Looking for an easy salad? How about this four-ingredient peach, pecan, and poppyseed dressing spinach salad? For even more flavor, try grilling the peaches first before adding them to the salad.
Christina's Salad
Christina's Salad is loaded with flavors from the sweet and savory dressing down to the toasted pecans and goat cheese on top. Sure, there are tons of strawberry spinach salads out there, but reviewers say the balsamic vinegar dressing is what makes this one a winner.
Spinach Salad with Berries and Goat Cheese
"I love the freshness of the berries, with the creaminess of the cheese, and crunch from the almonds! This is my perfect salad — and it is a fabulous base for some pan seared salmon, grilled shrimp, or chicken if you'd prefer to make it a heartier entrée salad," says Allrecipes Allstar Rebekah Rose Hills.
Spinach, Nectarine, and Halloumi Salad
Pan-fried halloumi paired with sweet nectarines makes this salad the ultimate summer side. Plus, you'll love the textural difference between the soft nectarines and the crunchy almonds and bell peppers.
Tropical Shrimp Spinach Salad
Be prepared to feel like you're on an island in the sun with this tropical salad. It's topped with shrimp, mangos, dried banana chips, coconut, and macadamia nuts, and finished off with a drizzle of the orange and pineapple juice dressing.
Grilled Asparagus Salad
With just a few ingredients, you'll have this deliciously different grilled asparagus salad ready to serve. "I've made this several times both with grilled and sautéed asparagus. Every time I have found it immensely enjoyable. It makes a very good, refreshing, citrusy salad that is perfect for summer," says reviewer JUANPOUSSIN.
Grilled Peppercorn Steak and Caramelized Pecan Salad with Cabernet-Cherry Vinaigrette
Want something a little heartier? May we present this spinach salad topped with grilled steak. Plus, with the homemade Cabernet-cherry vinaigrette, this salad is fancy enough to serve as the main course at your next summer dinner party.
Blueberry Spinach Salad
If you like blue cheese, you'll love this blueberry, and candied pecan spinach salad. The salty sharp flavors of the cheese pair nicely with the sweet and tart flavors of the fruit and Dijon mustard-based dressing.